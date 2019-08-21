Trump speech at Shell worksite raises a question: Should bosses mix business and politics?

Is it OK for the boss to make employees mix business with politics?

Some workers and their bosses might be asking that question after employees at a Royal Dutch Shell construction site in Pennsylvania were told that while they didn't have to show up to hear President Donald Trump speak last week, not attending could result in their not being paid .

The scenario was legal, some experts say, though not without controversy.

Trump’s speech took place at a construction site where Shell is building a petrochemical plant.

Employees were given two options: to not go to work that day, which would mean an excused absence, or to come to work and get paid, says Shell spokesman Ray Fisher. Training sessions for employees were held in the morning, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., but after that, the site was closed,

“As with most hourly positions, they would not be paid for the hours they did not work,’’ Fisher said in an email. “As a result, they would not be eligible for the maximum overtime available that week.’’

The two choices were given to workers because “it was assumed some would not want to attend,’’ Fisher said, adding that the same options are offered to employees “regardless of who the guest speaker is.’’

But the situation raised the ire of one union leader, whose organization was not involved in the event.

“In a democracy, people should have the right to their own political views, but Trump and Shell embarked on a slippery ethical slope by making a paycheck conditional on attending a glorified campaign rally,'' Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers union, said in an email.

Shell wasn't worried that it would look like it was compelling or coercing workers to attend what could be viewed as a political event, Fisher said.

“This was treated as a training day with a guest speaker who happened to be the president,’’ he said. “We do these several times a year with various speakers. The morning session included safety training and other activities. For those who chose to attend, our guidance was to show respect for the speaker as we would for any guest speaker.’’

The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

Some took to Twitter to voice their criticism.

"Companies, be advised: if you encourage your employees and/or contractors to attend the political rallies of a man who separates children from their families, you will be placed on the #GrabYourWallet boycott list,'' Shannon Coulter, who launched the GrayYourWallet campaign, said on Twitter Monday.

President Donald Trump walks on stage before speaking to a crowd of construction workers before touring Royal Dutch Shell's petrochemical cracker plant on Aug. 13, 2019 in Monaca, Pa. More

But some supported the event.

"The plant was closed the day the President went there,'' read one tweet in response to the threatened Shell boycott. "Employees could attend, use PTO for the day or take without pay. Very generous on part of the employer. Trump 2020!!!!"

USA TODAY asked legal and workplace experts for their take on the event.

Is it legal to tie a worker's compensation to showing up at a political event?