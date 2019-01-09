Trump speech: Twitter pokes fun of Schumer, Pelosi 'hostage tape,' 'American Gothic' vibe

Ryan W. Miller

After President Donald Trump delivered an address from the Oval Office on border security, Democratic Congressional leaders provided their response from Capitol Hill – and Twitter users were quick to notice the change in scenery.

Trump delivered his speech alone from behind his desk, while Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer stood next to each other with American flags in the background.

But it was the two Democrats' stoic stares and stiff stances that had many Twitter users poking fun and noting some art history references.

The famous "American Gothic" depicts a woman and man with a pitchfork standing tall in front of a house, and some thought to two lawmakers were shoo-ins for a recreation of it.

Others quickly noticed how Schumer stared right at the camera as Pelosi delivered her remarks – and thought it looked a tad like a "hostage tape."

He didn't even seem to blink, some thought.

Another saw James Bond movie villains.

Others were reminded of their parents lecturing them.

Statler and Waldorf from the Muppets even made an appearance.

As expected, the meme will probably live on for the days to come.

