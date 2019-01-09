Trump speech: Twitter pokes fun of Schumer, Pelosi 'hostage tape,' 'American Gothic' vibe

After President Donald Trump delivered an address from the Oval Office on border security, Democratic Congressional leaders provided their response from Capitol Hill – and Twitter users were quick to notice the change in scenery.

Trump delivered his speech alone from behind his desk, while Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer stood next to each other with American flags in the background.

But it was the two Democrats' stoic stares and stiff stances that had many Twitter users poking fun and noting some art history references.

The famous "American Gothic" depicts a woman and man with a pitchfork standing tall in front of a house, and some thought to two lawmakers were shoo-ins for a recreation of it.

LIVE: Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer respond to Trump's speech pic.twitter.com/wNUdXd8IRI — Quoth the Raven (@QTRResearch) January 9, 2019

More: Trump speech: Read the full Oval Office address

Related: Trump speech: Democrats blast president for 'malice' and 'fear' in his border wall appeal

Also: President Trump demands border wall in speech; Democrats accuse him of sowing fear

Others quickly noticed how Schumer stared right at the camera as Pelosi delivered her remarks – and thought it looked a tad like a "hostage tape."

TV tip for Schumer and Pelosi - When on a two shot, look at the person talking, not at the camera. Gives impression of hostage tape. — Emily Miller (@EmilyMiller) January 9, 2019

Post by ToddStarnesFNC.

He didn't even seem to blink, some thought.

If you played a drinking game where you had to drink every time Pelosi and Schumer blinked during this speech, you would be very sober at the end. pic.twitter.com/qsgEfT25fy — Seth A. Richardson (@SethARichardson) January 9, 2019

Schumer taking this "don't blink" stuff quite literally tonight. pic.twitter.com/YMIX1r4TCr — Jamie O'Grady 🤔 (@JamieOGrady) January 9, 2019

Another saw James Bond movie villains.

Yikes. I like Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi but they gotta work on the whole “not looking like villains from the next bond movie” thing next time. pic.twitter.com/Uen5rgZLH9 — DAN LUKE (@DanLuke) January 9, 2019

Others were reminded of their parents lecturing them.

we’re not mad, we’re just disappointed



your father and i are going to take turns talking to you now pic.twitter.com/vpeHCZh6Ou



— Adam Weinstein (@AdamWeinstein) January 9, 2019

“We’re not mad, we’re just disappointed.” pic.twitter.com/MjMdhoB7Fn — Erin For President (@erinscafe) January 9, 2019

Statler and Waldorf from the Muppets even made an appearance.

Live feed of Schumer and Pelosi. pic.twitter.com/ywMvOTbpBj — jon gabriel (@exjon) January 9, 2019

As expected, the meme will probably live on for the days to come.

Post-presidential address Twitter is all Schumer and Pelosi memes — Julia Manchester (@JuliaManch) January 9, 2019

Follow Ryan Miller on Twitter @RyanW_Miller

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump speech: Twitter pokes fun of Schumer, Pelosi 'hostage tape,' 'American Gothic' vibe