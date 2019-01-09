Trump spelled 'forest' wrong twice in a woefully bad tweet about California fires

Donald Trump's messaging on the fires in California has been, for the most part, woefully misguided. Although he blames the onslaught on forest mismanagement exclusively, it's actually a much more complicated issue — weather, climate change, human-building, and mismanagement are all to blame. And many of the state's worst fires don't happen in forests at all.

Trump added another layer of ignorance to his stance on Wednesday morning, when he attacked the state of California for failing to do "proper Forrest Management."

You know, like Forrest Gump. More

Image: Twitter

And as everyone on Twitter noticed immediately, he spelled "forest" wrong. It was also capitalized for some reason, a classic Trump move.

Cue the Forrest Gump jokes.

Forest = A large tract of land covered with trees and underbrush; woodland.



Forrest = A name preceding Gump.https://t.co/k3F9ZzjmyG



— Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) January 9, 2019

Forrest is busy right now, he’s on the phone with Mueller. pic.twitter.com/ncl9G3f5tf — Chas Mathieu (@chaszmathieu) January 9, 2019

It’s not fair to call him #ForrestTrump.



Forrest Gump actually went to Vietnam.



— Crutnacker (@Crutnacker) January 9, 2019

Forrest Management gave us Elvis’s dance, Watergate, Bubba Shrimp, Apple, the lyrics to Imagine and those Have A Nice Day T-shirt’s. Trump is right here. Could definitely handle some fires. https://t.co/2Bb5klFPaf — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) January 9, 2019

live look at the department of forrest management pic.twitter.com/dskRE3pGDX — m i t h (@ManInTheHoody) January 9, 2019

"Forrest Trump." Has anyone said that? "Forrest Trump." Like the film Forrest Gump. The Tom Hanks one https://t.co/K7WPV6jwSU — Jamyroquae Targaryen (@alexqarbuckle) January 9, 2019

The tweet has since been replaced with one that spells "forest" correctly. It does not, however, correct any of the lying.

The president's profoundly ignorant a.m. tweet about California "forrest" fires will get hit for repeated misspellings. But more importantly, many of the worst CA fires don't happen in forests at all. And these fires, which are largely accidental, won't stop anytime soon #forrest https://t.co/for5kQTcwN — Mark Kaufman (@SkepticalRanger) January 9, 2019