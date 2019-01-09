Trump spelled 'forest' wrong twice in a woefully bad tweet about California fires

Chloe Bryan

Donald Trump's messaging on the fires in California has been, for the most part, woefully misguided. Although he blames the onslaught on forest mismanagement exclusively, it's actually a much more complicated issue — weather, climate change, human-building, and mismanagement are all to blame. And many of the state's worst fires don't happen in forests at all.

Trump added another layer of ignorance to his stance on Wednesday morning, when he attacked the state of California for failing to do "proper Forrest Management."

You know, like Forrest Gump.

And as everyone on Twitter noticed immediately, he spelled "forest" wrong. It was also capitalized for some reason, a classic Trump move.

Cue the Forrest Gump jokes.

The tweet has since been replaced with one that spells "forest" correctly. It does not, however, correct any of the lying. 

