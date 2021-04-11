Trump spent several minutes insulting 'dumb son of a b---h' Mitch McConnell during a rambling speech to GOP donors at Mar-a-Lago, say reports

Joshua Zitser
·2 min read
trump mcconnell insults gop
Former President Donald Trump took aim at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for not supporting him enough during his February impeachment trial, Politico reported. Getty Images

  • Former President Donald Trump insulted Mitch McConnell during a speech to donors at Mar-a-Lago.

  • Trump referred to the Senate Minority Leader as a "dumb son of a b---h," Politico reported.

  • He spent several minutes ridiculing both McConnell and his wife, The Washington Post said.

Former President Donald Trump derided Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell during a 50-minute speech at his Mar-a-Lago resort, Politico reported.

Trump referred to McConnell as a "dumb son of a b---h," three people familiar with the remarks told Politico.

He then spent several minutes detailing his qualms with McConnell, the media outlet said.

The former president complained that McConnell had not done enough to defend him during his February impeachment trial, according to Politico.

Trump also attacked McConnell's wife, former Transportation Secretary, The Washington Post reported. "I hired his wife. Did he ever say thank you?" Trump said, according to The Post.

mitch mcconnell
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and his wife, former Trump Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, arrive for Joe Biden's inauguration. Jim Lo Scalzo-Pool/Getty

He then proceeded to ridicule her for resigning following the January 6 insurrection, the paper said.

The former president also falsely claimed that he had won the Senate election for McConnell in Kentucky, The Post added.

The Kentucky senator was not the only Republican to be derided. Trump also claimed that former Vice President Mike Pence lacked the "courage" to send the Electoral College certification back to state legislatures, MailOnline said.

The former president was speaking to hundreds of GOP donors as part of a Republican National Committee retreat in South Florida, according to CNN.

Donors were shuttled from the retreat's main venue, about 10 minutes away, to this closed-door audience with Trump at Mar-a-Lago, CNN reported.

Read the original article on Business Insider

