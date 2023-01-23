Trump Spoils Funeral

Reuters

(Reuters) -The final report from a Georgia grand jury investigating then-President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn his defeat in the state's 2020 election could soon be publicly released, depending on the outcome of a Tuesday court hearing. The special grand jury's findings remain sealed, and it is unclear whether Trump - who launched another presidential campaign in November - or anyone else will face criminal charges for election interference, conspiracy or other crimes. The panel was convened last year at the request of the Fulton County district attorney, Fani Willis, who will ultimately decide whether to make Trump the first former U.S. president to face criminal charges.