Trump Spoils Funeral
Former President Donald Trump made a eulogy of an ardent supporter all about himself — because of course he did.
In a letter obtained by Insider, Jeffries pushed for keeping Reps. Schiff and Swalwell on the Intel committee. McCarthy has pledged to remove them.
A hearing Tuesday could result in the full release of a grand jury report, including any recommendations related to possible prosecution of Trump.
New claims about the controversial Supreme Court justice are surfacing after a surprise documentary premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, delving into sexual assault allegations against him
The controversies swirling around Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) are shifting quickly from résumé lies to questionable finances, posing a much more serious threat to the embattled freshman even as he vows to remain in Congress. While the early cloud of scandal had focused on the ethics of Santos’s fabricated campaign biography, more serious revelations suggest…
"Every time he speaks, every time he asks a question, the media spotlight will be on him — putting shame on him," ex-Rep. King wrote of George Santos.
The exchange comes after the DOJ uncovered classified documents from Biden’s home on Friday.
"I think for national security’s sake, I think they would put him in a very strict home confinement scenario," Cohen said.
It’s probably safe to say that Donald Trump misses Twitter and the audience who reacted to him during his four years in the White House. Negative or positive, he loved the attention and he just hasn’t been able to replicate that success on his Truth Social platform. To drum up some excitement for his third […]
The "Weekend Update" anchor called one of the embattled Republican's lies "an insane thing to pretend to be."
Warren said in a Boston Globe op-ed Republicans don't really care about the national debt; they just want to keep giving the rich tax breaks.
After months of testimony, a special grand jury seated in Atlanta last year as part of a probe into efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 election has submitted its final report detailing its findings, marking a significant milestone in one of several criminal investigations targeting the former president. On Tuesday, the judge overseeing the case is scheduled to hear arguments over whether or not to make the report public, with the central question remaining: Did the grand jury recommend criminal charges for Donald Trump and his allies? Ambassador Norman Eisen (ret.), a senior fellow in Governance Studies at the Brookings Institute who served as special counsel to the House Judiciary Committee from 2019 to 2020, told ABC News that "the mountain of evidence" that has been made public regarding the efforts to overturn the election in Georgia "points strongly toward a forecast that the report recommends Donald Trump and his conspirators for prosecution."
Top Western doctors are taking care of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s health, Ukrainian military intelligence or HUR spokesperson Vadym Skibitskyi said in an interview with the publication Delfi on Jan. 20.
Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) on Sunday gave the latest rundown of House Republicans’ investigations into President Biden and his family, making various claims of connections to China and stating that there was “evidence everywhere” of wrongdoing. “I mean, this isn’t the most complex investigation on the planet,” Comer told Maria Bartiromo on Fox News’s “Sunday…
Trump has been banned from Facebook and Twitter since fomenting the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Former President Donald Trump has a problem. He wants to run again in 2024, and he’s going to need another blowout time on social media to give him that public and media attention he entirely craves. The thing is, he has already agreed to a “social media exclusivity term” with Truth Social, the platform he helped get off the ground. The agreement means Trump is forced to post any kind of social media first to Truth.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Cooperative Foundation and senior Iranian officials, stepping up pressure on Tehran over its crackdown on protests. The move, taken in coordination with Britain and the European Union, is the latest Washington response to the Iranian deadly clampdown on unrest after the death of young Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in morality police custody in September. The protests by Iranians from all walks of life mark one of the boldest challenges to the ruling theocracy since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
"Why did he have these documents to begin with?" Turner asked in an interview with "Face the Nation."
Major General Vadym Skibitskyi, Deputy Head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, is convinced that the health of the aggressor's country president is being taken care of by the best Western doctors, which is why he is still alive.