Trump Spoils Funeral

Associated Press

Former President Donald Trump has abandoned efforts to revive his federal lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James — the second time he’s halted legal action against her after a judge last week fined him and his lawyers nearly $1 million for filing frivolous cases. Trump, a Republican, sued James, a Democrat, in December 2021 in an attempt to block her from investigating him and his businesses. Trump sued James again in the wake of her September lawsuit alleging that he and his company, the Trump Organization, misled banks and others about the value of his assets, including golf courses and hotels bearing his name, in a practice she dubbed “The art of the steal"— a twist on the title of his book “The Art of the Deal.”