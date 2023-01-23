Trump Spoils Funeral
Former President Donald Trump made a eulogy of an ardent supporter all about himself — because of course he did.
Two people were charged on Tuesday with threatening reproductive health service facilities clinics in Florida, the Justice Department announced. Caleb Freestone, 27, and Amber Smith-Stewart, 23, were indicted by a federal grand jury for being "engaged in a conspiracy to prevent employees of reproductive health service facilities from providing those services." According to the indictment, as part of the conspiracy, the defendants targeted pregnancy resource facilities and vandalized those facilities with spray-painted threats, a press release from the Department said.
Former president boasts on Truth Social: ‘Competed against many fine golfers and was hitting the ball long and straight’
Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Tuesday declined to say whether he would back Independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.) if she runs for reelection, though he praised her as an “excellent” senator. “Look, Sen. Sinema is an excellent Congress member and Senate member, and she’s done a lot of good things here, but it’s…
Democratic U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego says he’ll challenge independent U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona in 2024. Sinema left the Democratic Party in December and hasn't said whether she'll seek a second term. (Jan. 23) (Production: Nathan Ellgren)
The State Department has issued a warning to Americans traveling to Cancun, Mexico, in response to violent clashes between taxi drivers and Uber drivers in the resort town.
Honor Beauvais’ every breath was a battle as a snowstorm battered the Rosebud Sioux Reservation in South Dakota. Honor, whose Lakota name is Yuonihan Ihanble, was pronounced dead last month at the Indian Health Service’s hospital on the reservation, one of six deaths that tribal leaders say "could have been prevented" if not for a series of systemic failures. Targets of the frustration include Republican Gov. Kristi Noem, the U.S. Congress, the Indian Health Service and even — for some — the tribe itself.
U.S. oil refining margins on Tuesday hit a three-month high and are likely headed higher, analysts said, as unplanned refinery outages weigh on already-tight fuel supplies. The outages have pushed up gasoline prices in Texas and Oklahoma this year ahead of what is expected to be a heavier than usual turnaround season for refineries. The crack spread, a key gauge of refiner profits that measures the difference between crude oil prices and selling prices of finished products, touched $42.41 on Tuesday, the highest since October.
Former President Donald Trump has abandoned efforts to revive his federal lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James — the second time he’s halted legal action against her after a judge last week fined him and his lawyers nearly $1 million for filing frivolous cases. Trump, a Republican, sued James, a Democrat, in December 2021 in an attempt to block her from investigating him and his businesses. Trump sued James again in the wake of her September lawsuit alleging that he and his company, the Trump Organization, misled banks and others about the value of his assets, including golf courses and hotels bearing his name, in a practice she dubbed “The art of the steal"— a twist on the title of his book “The Art of the Deal.”
FBI investigators found six more items with classified markings at President Biden's house in Wilmington, Delaware, on Friday when they searched the home with his consent. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joins Lilia Luciano and Tony Dokoupil with more.
CBSThis week, Tucker Carlson succeeded almost single-handedly at getting M&Ms to change its marketing strategy. And as Stephen Colbert explained on The Late Show Tuesday night, it’s all because the Fox News host didn’t find the “spokescandies” sexy enough anymore.“You might remember last year when M&Ms redesigned their female green spokescandy, changing her go-go boots to sensible sneakers,” the host said, “and Fox News host Tucker Carlson was outraged about no longer being turned on.”Inspired B
Three police departments are now warning people about brazen armed robbers targeting Milwaukee's east side.
BERLIN (Reuters) - "Scholzology" - the art of understanding German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's decisions - is in vogue as critics at home and abroad question his reluctance to supply the German-made battle tanks Ukraine wants to repulse Russian forces. His hesitation reflects a caution driven in part by Germany's military aggression in the last century and concern about the possible consequences of ramping up shipments of armour to Ukraine. Still, many Germans feel Scholz is not doing a very good job of explaining his thinking.
Here are three stories at the intersection of business and politics to watch this week:
Tuesday theater discounts
The contentious issue of cash bail — the practice of having criminal suspects pay a fee to avoid waiting for their day in court in jail — remains largely unresolved, pitting the president’s commitment to racial justice against persistent concerns about crime.
Stock up, stock down following the #Bills' divisional loss vs. the #Bengals:
The wave of dismissals comes amid claims of bribery among leaders and criticism levied at two officials who took holidays in Spain and France.
Donald Trump has ended his appeal of a court ruling that let New York state's attorney general investigate his real estate business and eventually file a $250 million civil fraud lawsuit against the former U.S. president. A stipulation of voluntary dismissal signed by Trump's lawyer Alina Habba and a lawyer for state Attorney General Letitia James was filed on Tuesday with the federal appeals court in Manhattan. Trump had been appealing a ruling last May by U.S. District Judge Brenda Sannes in Syracuse, New York, that found "no evidence" James had acted in bad faith or out of political bias by probing asset valuations at the Trump Organization.
Spokesman won’t say if ex-president knows Joseph ‘Skinny Joey’ Merlino, saying he ‘takes countless photos with people’