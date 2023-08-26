Trump spokeswoman after historic mug shot: ‘He is the single most famous man on the planet’

Alina Habba, legal spokesperson for Donald Trump, said the former president’s mugshot was unnecessary in an interview on Newsmax Friday.

“They didn’t need the mugshot. It was, I guess to her, probably a trophy, but thank you, because now the trophy actually became ours,” Habba said, referring to the district of Fulton County, Ga. and District Attorney Fani Willis. “She wanted to get it done. We obviously had told her that no other jurisdiction required it, he is the single most famous man on the planet.”

Trump’s mugshot is the result of the former president’s surrender to Fulton County, Ga. authorities in Willis’s case against him and 18 other co-defendants related to efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election Thursday. The former president posted the now-infamous photo on his social media accounts in the wake of its release, with the words “Election Interference!” and “Never Surrender!” with a link to a page asking for political donations.

“At the notoriously violent jail in Fulton County, Georgia, I was ARRESTED despite having committed NO CRIME,” a statement on the link’s landing page reads.

