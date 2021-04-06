Trump spotted with what looks like a Coke after calling for boycott

Brendan Morrow
·1 min read
Former presidential adviser Stephen Miller just offered a new glimpse at former President Donald Trump's post-presidency office — and Twitter detectives have naturally gotten to work analyzing every inch of it.

Miller on Monday tweeted out a photo of himself with Trump in the former president's office at his Mar-a-Lago resort, which The New York Times' Shane Goldmacher took note of as the "first picture that I've seen of the new office set up." One bit that immediately jumped out? Just behind Miller was what seemed to be a small statue of Trump.

But there was also the fact that tucked away behind a phone was what appeared to be a soda bottle that looked suspiciously like a Diet Coke — despite the fact that Trump just called on his supporters to boycott Coca-Cola after the company expressed opposition to Georgia's new voting law.

To be fair, though, after Trump literally had a "Diet Coke button" in the Oval Office, boycott or no boycott, trying to kick the habit might be easier said than done.

