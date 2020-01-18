How Trump Is Spreading a Conspiracy Theory About Pelosi, Biden and Sanders

WASHINGTON — The first version of the conspiracy theory was hatched on Twitter on Jan. 10.

“Don’t rule out that the reason Pelosi hasn’t sent impeachment to the Senate is to hurt Warren and Sanders, and to help Biden,” Ari Fleischer, a former White House press secretary for President George W. Bush, tapped out on his iPad. “By timing the trial so it takes place during the Iowa lead-up, she has leverage over the liberals.”

Fleischer’s message was retweeted 1,400 times.

Seven days later, Fleischer’s theory that Speaker Nancy Pelosi was attempting to influence the Democratic primary — for which there is no evidence — was being promulgated by President Donald Trump.

“They are rigging the election again against Bernie Sanders, just like last time, only even more obviously,” Trump tweeted Friday, claiming his Senate trial was designed to keep Sanders, the Vermont senator, grounded in Washington instead of campaigning in Des Moines, Iowa, ahead of the Feb. 3 caucuses.

“Crazy Nancy thereby gives the strong edge to Sleepy Joe Biden, and Bernie is shut out again,” the president added.

An idea that caught fire on Twitter and became grist for Trump demonstrates how the same echo chamber of right-wing media that boosted him in 2016 is exerting its power again just before the first primary votes are cast in 2020.

There was nothing new in terms of the process that got the idea in front of Trump. But the evolution from online conspiracy theory to Fox News fodder to presidential talking point demonstrated how a world of conservative influencers, Republican lawmakers and online media outlets can drive disinformation through repetition and amplification.

Two days after Fleischer’s tweet, Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the House minority leader, appeared on Maria Bartiromo’s show on Fox News and repeated it. “This is the dirty little secret nobody is talking about: why the Speaker held these papers,” McCarthy said Sunday. “This benefits Joe Biden. This harms Sen. Sanders, who is in first place and could become their nominee.”

In fact, Sanders is not the national front-runner for the nomination and never has been, although he had a narrow lead in a recent poll of likely Iowa caucusgoers. But Trump’s reelection campaign in recent weeks has been seeking to elevate Sanders, viewing the self-described democratic socialist as the president’s ideal Democratic opponent in November.

The Trump camp, in turn, is worried about Biden’s competitiveness against the president in Midwestern battleground states, and would like to do anything possible to trip up the moderate former vice president in his tight primary race against the liberal Sanders.

McCarthy has continued to repeat the theory and profess support for Sanders, repeating the talking points in an interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News. His television commentary was then written up by Breitbart News, the right-wing news and opinion site.

On Thursday, The Federalist, a conservative website, ran an article with the headline: “Is Impeachment Delay How Democrats Are Rigging Iowa Against Bernie Again?” It said Pelosi’s decision to delay impeachment “provokes the question whether she is deliberately helping Joe Biden.”

One day later, the message had reached the White House, where Trump, a frequent purveyor of conspiracy theories, presented the idea as a fact.

“It’s easy to see why Bernie and his supporters would think the establishment is screwing them again,” said Tim Murtaugh, a spokesman for the Trump campaign, noting that the campaign often looks to Trump’s Twitter feed for its daily message.

Conspiracies surrounding Sanders’ political fortunes have been a particular fixation for Trump, dating back four years. During the 2016 campaign, Trump circulated the false and unsourced claim that an “analysis” — he did not say who wrote it or where it was published — concluded that Sanders would have won the Democratic nomination if not for superdelegates, the party leaders and officials who were not bound to vote for the winner of their state’s primaries or caucuses.

At the time, Trump and his advisers realized the potential political benefit in lobbing these kinds of accusations. Their campaign, which relied heavily on depressing Democratic turnout as a way to win battleground states like Florida and Michigan, stood to gain by fanning the flames of the rivalry between Sanders and Hillary Clinton and dredging up the bitterness that many Sanders supporters felt over their loss.