Trump staffers reportedly tried to 'shamelessly' jump the COVID-19 vaccine line

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tim O'Donnell
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Trump administration staffers at almost every professional level "shamelessly" attempted to jump the COVID-19 vaccine line in the early stages of the national drive late last year, a senior administration official told Vanity Fair. It reportedly didn't matter how healthy they were, if they were working home, or how seriously they took pandemic precautions before the shots were available. The requests were coming through.

It's unclear who and how many people were successful in their efforts to get vaccinated within the administration, but Vanity Fair notes that many of them ran into a wall. "It ain't happening" was a common response to the requests, another senior administration official said. That was in part because former President Donald Trump made it clear White House employees should wait their turn. Still, the attempts appear to be representative of the administration's confusing, arbitrary process to vaccinate federal workers.

The plan, spearheaded by the National Security Council, was initially carefully thought out and involved months of deliberations over which federal workers should be prioritized. Ultimately, though, the strategy turned into a "boondoggle," per Vanity Fair, with much of the blame directed at Gen. Gus Perna, who was in charge of vaccine allocation logistics. Perna reportedly scuttled much of the original plan and instead reportedly declared that any federal agency that wanted a supply of shots had to brief him in person. Some with knowledge of the process reportedly believe the change came after Perna realized he could not meet commitments he made to states, forcing him to try to whittle down the number of eligible federal employees. Read more at Vanity Fair.

More stories from theweek.com
Cuomo vs. Inslee: A COVID-19 tale of two governors
What the woke revolution is — and isn't
Elliot Page blasts 'extremely influential people' spreading 'damaging rhetoric' about transgender people

Recommended Stories

  • Democrats blast Kevin McCarthy for claim terrorists are crossing southern border

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) traveled to the southern border on Monday, where he claims border agents he met with warned him that suspected terrorists are trying to cross into the United States via Mexico. "You saw it in their eyes," McCarthy said, referring to the agents. "They talked about 'they're on the list.' ... The terrorist watch list." Democrats are dubious, arguing that McCarthy was merely attempting to stoke fear as part of a larger effort to curb immigration. Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-Tex.), who represents the El Paso area, said she also recently spoke with border agents and none mentioned anything about catching terrorist suspects. Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.), the chair of the House subcommittee on Intelligence and Special Operations, pointed out that he hasn't caught wind of the concerns, either. "Gonna ask for a briefing," he tweeted. "Pretty sure [McCarthy] is either wrong or lying." McCarthy was also criticized for suggesting Americans should be worried about allegations that people from Iran, Sri Lanka, Yemen, and Chinese are trying to cross the border. Read more at The Washington Post. So... people with legitimate claims for asylum? https://t.co/fC8kO7iUK3 — Adam Taylor (@mradamtaylor) March 15, 2021 More stories from theweek.comCuomo vs. Inslee: A COVID-19 tale of two governorsWhat the woke revolution is — and isn'tElliot Page blasts 'extremely influential people' spreading 'damaging rhetoric' about transgender people

  • Top Senate Republican warns of 'scorched earth' response if Democrats dump filibuster

    U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell warned Democrats on Tuesday that doing away with the chamber's filibuster rule would lead to a "completely scorched earth" Senate, in which Democratic President Joe Biden would have a much harder time moving his agenda. Democrats who narrowly control the Senate in recent weeks have voiced more support for the idea of eliminating the custom that requires 60 votes to pass most legislation in the 100-seat chamber. It would not open up an express lane for the Biden presidency to speed into the history books.

  • Ex-officer on trial for George Floyd's death asks to show jury an earlier arrest

    Almost exactly a year before George Floyd was killed in a deadly arrest by Minneapolis police officers in May 2020, he found himself in another encounter with police in which he became distressed as an officer pointed a gun at him. On Tuesday, a lawyer for Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer on trial for murder charges for Floyd's death, asked the judge to allow the jury to see evidence of the earlier episode. In the arrest of May 6, 2019, a panicking Floyd swallowed several opioid pain-killer pills as police approached.

  • Britain could use nuclear weapons against 'emerging technology' threats such as cyber and AI

    Britain could use nuclear weapons if faced with a threat from devastating “emerging technologies” such as cyber and artificial intelligence, the Government’s landmark foreign policy review has warned. The Government has long stated that the UK would not conduct a nuclear strike against any non-nuclear weapons state that complies with a 1968 non-proliferation treaty. The guarantee does not apply to states that break the terms of the agreement. On Tuesday, the Prime Minister expanded the caveats to warn that Britain reserves the right to review this assurance “if the future threat of weapons of mass destruction, such as chemical and biological capabilities, or emerging technologies that could have a comparable impact, makes it necessary”. A Government source said the emerging technologies included “game changers” such as cyber, AI, encryption and laser directed energy weapons. Tom Plant, director of proliferation and nuclear policy at the Royal United Services Institute, said: “The world is fundamentally interconnected. New technologies, behaviours and modes of use could emerge that potentially have a similar effect to a nuclear strike.” The Government's 114-page review, entitled “Global Britain in a competitive age”, also sets out plans for the UK to increase the cap on its nuclear arsenal from “not more than” 180 warheads to a maximum of 260, a rise of 40 per cent. Mr Plant told The Telegraph: “This statement of intent sends a clear signal of commitment across the Atlantic. ” He added that the policy “runs counter to previously-briefed assurances that the programme to replace the UK’s existing nuclear deterrent will not add to the number of nuclear warheads in service, and to the last 2 decades of step-by-step nuclear reductions” Fellow analyst Matthew Harries said the decision will come at a cost to the UK’s reputation for multilateral diplomacy. “This is a clear contrast with other areas of the Integrated Review, such as climate change, where the Government emphasises multilateral approaches,” he said. A more opaque approach to public disclosures about the Trident nuclear deterrent was also set out in the review. It stated that the Government will “no longer give public figures for our operational stockpile, deployed warhead or deployed missile numbers”. It added: “This ambiguity complicates the calculations of potential aggressors, reduces the risk of deliberate nuclear use by those seeking a first-strike advantage, and contributes to strategic stability.” The review confirmed the Royal Navy will maintain four nuclear-armed submarines, enabling at least one to always be available at sea to fire, maintaining the so-called Continuous-At-Sea Deterrent. The Ministry of Defence will continue to keep the nuclear posture “under constant review in light of the international security environment and the actions of potential adversaries”, the review added. It stated: “We will maintain the capability required to impose costs on an adversary that would far outweigh the benefits they could hope to achieve should they threaten our, or our Allies’, security.” The UK’s nuclear weapons are operationally independent and only the Prime Minister can authorise their use, ensuring political control is maintained at all times. Since 1969, Britain’s nuclear deterrent has been operated by the Royal Navy. The current fleet of four Vanguard-Class nuclear-powered submarines are due to be replaced by a similar number of Dreadnought-Class boats in the 2030’s. The Dreadnought programme, built by defence firm BAE Systems in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, is expected to cost £31 billion, with an additional £10 billion earmarked as a contingency. Each boat will have 12 launch tubes and will carry around eight Trident D5 ballistic missiles, each with multiple nuclear warheads. A maximum of 40 warheads will be carried on each submarine during a patrol.

  • MAGA voters discovered a new home online. But it isn't what it seems.

    The fast-growing social network SafeChat has a "Star Wars" barlike atmosphere in which white nationalists mingle with Chinese dissidents. And there's plenty of conspiracy theories, too.

  • Trump's children won't be able to run in 2024 because they'll be stuck in court, his niece Mary predicts

    Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. have both been tipped within the GOP to run for president in 2024.

  • The 1 question you should never ask others about their COVID-19 vaccine

    Although it may be tempting to ask why someone got the COVID-19 vaccine before you did, experts say that, in general, it's best to keep that question to yourself.

  • McConnell Hits Biden’s ‘Bizzare’ Goal of Small Gatherings by July 4th

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) criticized President Biden’s goal that would see Americans able to hold small outdoor gatherings for Independence Day, in a Monday speech on the Senate floor. McConnell characterized the goal as “out of step with science.” The minority leader pointed out that according to current pandemic guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, vaccinated Americans can already gather in small groups indoors without masks, and elderly vaccinated Americans may visit their unvaccinated grandchildren. In his speech on Thursday marking a year since the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic, Biden said that Americans may be able to celebrate the Fourth of July in small groups if they continue to follow mitigation guidelines. “This is bizarre and problematic on several levels,” McConnell said. “Let’s be clear: the federal government does not instruct free citizens how they may gather in small groups with their own families….The White House confers a bully pulpit. It does not confer supreme authority over daily life.” McConnell added that in Summer 2020, “many liberal politicians applauded massive outdoor gatherings because they supported a political cause. I’m not sure how much capital these officials have to micromanage backyard barbecues.” (The minority leader was referring to massive demonstrations in protest of the death of George Floyd, an African American man killed during his arrest by Minneapolis police officers.) McConnell’s remarks come as U.S. medical workers are giving a seven-day rolling average of 2.4 million vaccine shots, according to the Bloomberg coronavirus vaccine tracker. Over 21 percent of Americans have received at least one vaccine dose, with over 11 percent of the populate fully inoculated against coronavirus. The number of new daily cases of coronavirus in the U.S. has also dropped significantly since mid-January.

  • Madison LeCroy hits the gym in Barbie-inspired workout look as A-Rod relationship drama continues

    The Bravo reality star is investing in herself, thank you very much.

  • A Capitol Police officer was suspended after a Hill staffer spotted a printout of anti-Semitic Protocols of the Elders of Zion at a checkpoint

    Acting Capitol Police chief Yogananda Pittman told the Washington Post that the officer was suspended pending an investigation.

  • Kremlin says pressure on countries to reject Russia's Sputnik V vaccine is unprecedented

    The Kremlin said on Tuesday that pressure on some countries to refuse to buy Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 was at unprecedented levels but had no chance of succeeding. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made the remarks when asked to comment on a U.S. government report which appeared to show that the United States had tried to dissuade Brazil from buying Sputnik V. The report, published on the website of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), detailed the work of the U.S. Office of Global Affairs (OGA) in "combating malign influences in the Americas".

  • Mom and 3 kids killed by driver who had just been stopped by police in Texas, cops say

    The family of four died after their vehicle ignited in flames.

  • Russian hockey player Timur Faizutdinov dies at 19 after being hit in the head by a puck

    Faizutdinov died several days after being hit by a puck and collapsing on the ice.

  • Indiana man allegedly kills 4 members of ex-girlfriend’s family over stimulus check

    Four members of an Indianapolis family were brutally murdered when a man demanded that the mother of his child hand over funds from her stimulus check and tax refund. The man, Malik Halfacre, shot and killed four members of Jeanettrius Moore’s family when he came to her home demanding money from her. According to a cousin, Wendy Johnson, Moore had just received the money when Halfacre demanded half of it.

  • Florida man faces charge after allegedly spitting at Disney guard over mask

    The incident last month occurred after the man was asked to wear a mask. He "adamantly" denied spitting on the guard, an arrest report says.

  • Corvette Z06 Burnout Goes Horribly Wrong

    Yet another C7 Z06 driver trying to show off and failing miserably.

  • Trump staffers, even those who worked for officials who publicly flouted coronavirus safety guidelines, were secretly scrambling for a COVID-19 vaccine: report

    Despite publicly flouting health safety guidelines, one senior official said some staffers wanted the vaccine to "maintain" their normal lifestyles.

  • Plenty of Vaccines, but Not Enough Arms: A Warning Sign in Cherokee Nation

    TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — As people across the United States jockey and wait to get vaccinated, a surprising problem is unfolding in the Cherokee Nation: plenty of shots, but not enough arms. “We’re running out of people to vaccinate,” said Brian Hail, who helps oversee the tribe’s vaccination efforts. He winced as he pulled up the day’s schedule one recent morning: Vaccinations were open to basically everyone across the reservation, but 823 appointments sat unclaimed. It is a side effect of early success, tribal health officials said. With many enthusiastic patients inoculated and new coronavirus infections at an ebb, the urgency for vaccines has gone distressingly quiet. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Now, the tribe is confronting what looms as a major hurdle for the entire country as vaccine supplies swell to meet demand: how to vaccinate everyone not eagerly lined up for a shot. It is a dizzying public health challenge that cuts across the country. It encompasses persuading skeptics, calling people who do not realize they are now eligible, and making vaccines accessible for homebound patients, overstretched working families and people in rural areas and minority communities. The Cherokee Nation has administered more than 33,000 doses at nine vaccination sites across its reservation, which spreads from cities through rural woodlands, cattle pastures and poultry farms in northeastern Oklahoma. After vaccinating health care workers, Cherokee-speaking elders and essential workers, the tribe opened appointments to anyone who qualifies, tribal member or not, living in its borders. Still, hundreds of slots have gone unfilled, health officials said. Cherokee-speaking vaccine schedulers hired to set up appointments are waiting for their phones to ring. “Those initial waves of people that really wanted and needed the vaccine — we worked through that,” said Hail, deputy executive director of external operations at Cherokee Nation Health Services. The tribe counts 141,000 citizens on the reservation and 380,000 worldwide. “We’re struggling to get people to come in.” Dennis Chewey, 60, gave his brother and sister the tribe’s vaccination hotline and urged them to call. Chewey’s wife was at high risk because of her job as a casino housekeeper, and he knew several people who had died, including a health worker who had helped him treat his diabetes. But none of them had called. “They’re leery of taking it,” Chewey said, a few minutes after he and his wife, Clara, got their second dose at the tribe’s gleaming new outpatient clinic. “They’re my family. I can’t make anybody do anything.” Public health teams across the country are refocusing their energy and resources on bringing vaccinations to people. They are plunging into New York neighborhoods to reach homebound people, and visiting rural communities where unreliable internet makes it difficult to sign up for appointments or log into vaccination websites. They are driving long dirt roads to reach families without the cars or gas money to visit vaccination clinics. The Navajo Nation, which says it has vaccinated roughly 70% of its citizens, sent public health workers into rural corners of the high desert to vaccinate as many as 5,000 people close to their homes. The Cherokee Nation is planning “strike teams” of nurses with single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines. The Osage Nation, in northeastern Oklahoma, is vaccinating about 200 people a day at a clinic that has the capacity to give 500 shots. It tried two mass vaccination events at its casinos, but the results were disappointing. So the tribe bought two 30-foot “medical RVs” that will roll into smaller towns like Hominy and Fairfax to reach the 30% to 40% of tribal elders and essential workers who did not volunteer to get vaccinated. It is a house-by-house campaign against misinformation and wariness, waged with long conversations and patience. “You kind of grind it out,” said Dr. Ronald Shaw, medical director of the 23,000-member Osage Nation. “We tried to remove every obstacle to people who were sitting on the fence.” The coronavirus has been particularly devastating for Indigenous communities. It has killed American Indians and Alaska Natives at nearly twice the rate of white people, and inflicted a cultural crisis by killing the elders who pass down language and traditional teachings. The economic toll of the pandemic has pummeled native economies already racked by high poverty and unemployment. The vaccine rollout in native communities has been a surprising source of strength, especially as vaccinations of other communities, such as Black and Hispanic Americans, continue to lag behind white populations. Working through the Indian Health Service and long-established networks of tribally run clinics, tribes are outpacing much of the country, already giving shots to healthy adults and eligible teenagers. Some have even thrown open the doors to nontribal members inside their borders. In all, about 1.1 million vaccines have been distributed through the Indian Health Service and 670,000 have been administered. Still, health care advocates said frustrating gaps remained. Many Indigenous people in big cities and areas without tribal health centers had struggled to find vaccines. Now, native health workers are desperately hoping to get through to people like Nora Birdtail, 64, one of a shrinking number of Cherokee-speaking elders. Their names are marked down in a leather notebook that was created to inscribe their importance to Cherokee heritage and culture. Today, the notebook is a register of loss — of at least 35 lives and numberless stories cut short by the virus. Even as hundreds of elders got vaccinated, Birdtail resisted. She is vulnerable to the coronavirus from a stroke. Her job as a teacher’s aide brings her into close contact with children at the Cherokee Immersion School, where in-person classes are expected to resume soon. But Birdtail is scared of getting vaccinated, largely because she once passed out after getting a penicillin shot years ago. The government’s legacy of medical malpractice in Indian Country — a history of coercive treatments, shoddy care, forced sterilizations and more — has also instilled a deep skepticism about taking a government-supported vaccine. “It made me think back to the Trail of Tears, how they all got sick,” Birdtail said. “I don’t trust it.” The number of Americans willing to get vaccinated has grown as people watch family and friends, politicians and Dolly Parton roll up their sleeves. But about 18% of American adults said they would probably not or definitely not get vaccinated, according to a recent survey by the Census Bureau. Nationwide, people’s embrace of the vaccine has split sharply on partisan lines, with a third of Republicans saying they would not take the vaccine and another 20% saying they were unsure, according to a CBS News/YouGov poll. Ten percent of Democrats said they would not take the vaccine. Across Cherokee Nation, people who jumped to get vaccinated said they wanted to protect themselves and, more important, safeguard their community, elders and children who are still not eligible to get shots. Those who hesitated said they still had too many questions — about the vaccines’ efficacy, side effects and the speed they made it to market. The three vaccines that have received emergency authorization in the United States have been shown to greatly reduce serious illnesses and deaths from the virus, and all went through layers of review by the government and outside scientists. But those assurances had yet to reach a trailer in the community of Dry Creek where Fred Walker, 65, has to haul his drinking water from a neighbor’s home. Walker is disabled and worries about the virus. But he has avoided the vaccine because he fears it could damage his health. He said no health workers had reached out to schedule an appointment or answer his questions. “Nobody’s said anything about it,” he said. Others just seemed to want a nudge. At a Walmart providing shots, unvaccinated shoppers said they were not so much opposed as just waiting. For more information. For a doctor’s recommendation. For more people to take it. Even in places where vaccine appointments abound, some people worry about stealing a spot. Shelldon Miggletto, a Cherokee citizen and economic development director for the 4,000-person town of Stilwell (“Strawberry Capital of the World”), has held off because he does not want to cut in front of someone with asthma or diabetes. Similar issues have cropped up in Alaska, where vaccine slots went unfilled because people did not realize they were eligible. The nurses who run the Cherokee Nation’s vaccination program are obsessed with how to reel in more people. They are planning to vaccinate eligible students at Sequoyah High School. There is talk of vaccinations at barbecues, and T-shirts for the newly vaccinated. The health service has called and sent out mass texts asking unvaccinated members whether they are willing to come in. One of those messages found Sherry Garrett, 68. She and her husband had harbored deep suspicions about the vaccine and had planned to refuse it. But then her sister died in July after what her family believes was an undiagnosed case of COVID-19 months earlier. Someone at Walmart coughed in Garrett’s face. And when a Cherokee health worker called to offer a slot, Garrett said she relented, and convinced her husband, Larry, to come along. As they sat in a half-empty monitoring area, waiting the requisite 15 minutes after Larry’s first dose, Garrett said she now saw getting the shot as part of who she was: “I’m Cherokee, so I have to do it.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • I Thought I Won My Divorce. Then I Realized the Standard Custody Arrangement Is Sexist.

    How is formally tasking mothers with all the responsibilities of childcare any sort of victory for women?

  • Biden administration reverses Trump position on drug sentencing case

    The Biden administration told the Supreme Court on Monday that low-level crack cocaine offenders should be considered eligible for reduced prison sentences under the First Step Act, Reuters reports.Why it matters: The Trump administration's 2018 First Step Act introduced a number of reduced prison sentences and reforms, but did not include minor cocaine possession as a "covered offense." Now the Biden administration is signaling support for a reversal of this stance.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: The Supreme Court is currently reviewing Terry v. United States to determine whether such offenses can be included in the First Step Act, enabling retroactive sentencing reforms to take place, per The Hill.Biden's Acting Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar wrote a letter to the court noting that the Justice department believes that the defendant in the case, Tarahrick Terry, should be eligible for a reduced sentence, per Reuters. In 2008 Terry pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute 3.9 grams of crack cocaine and sentenced to 15-and-a-half years in prison, according to Reuters. What they're saying: “There is no dispute that Black, Brown, and less well-off persons who were convicted of offenses involving crack cocaine received disproportionate and severe sentences as compared to violators convicted of powder cocaine offenses, said D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine, who filed an amicus brief for the case in conjunction with 19 other Attorney Generals.What's next: According to Reuters, the Supreme Court will begin hearing oral arguments pertaining to the case on April 20.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.