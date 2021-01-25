Trump staffers struggle to find work in the wake of the Capitol riot

Trump (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Donald Trump's former staff are having a difficult time finding jobs due to their association with the former president, according to reports from aides.

Politico spoke with former White House officials for the report.

According to the report, some former Trump staffers had job offers revoked from them in the wake of the Capitol insurrection that left five people dead and resulted in the second impeachment of the recently ousted president.

The aide that spoke with Politico said that Mr Trump has done little to help his former staffers find work.

Since leaving the White House, Mr Trump has been lying low near his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

"They are really f******. The Hill scramble, one of the few places where they'd be welcomed, already happened a month or so ago … They were told over and over to take their hand off the hot stove, and they didn't want to listen," an official said.

According to the report, even Mark Meadows, Mr Trump's White House Chief of Staff, has struggled finding work in the wake of the Capitol riot. Mr Meadows reportedly sought a position at the Trump Organisation due to a lack of options.

Other Trump officials have opted to start their own businesses or seek employment by other Republican lawmakers on Capitol Hill.

Former officials said many staffers waited until the last minute to begin job searches. They wanted to wait until the electoral votes were counted before seeking further employment.

"They looked to that [Jan. 6] as the end of the limbo state people were operating in so they could start moving on to the next thing" a staffer said. "But the 6th put a stop to that."

Numerous high-level Trump administration officials resigned in the wake of the Capitol insurrection.

Former Secretary of Education Nancy DeVos and former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao both left their positions in the days following the Capitol riot.

Mick Mulvaney, who formerly acted as White House Chief of Staff before becoming Mr Trump's special envoy to Northern Ireland, also left his position, citing the insurrection.

“I called [Secretary of State] Mike Pompeo last night to let him know I was resigning from that. I can’t do it. I can’t stay,” Mr Mulvaney said at the time.

He claimed that the individuals who chose to stay in their positions did so out of fear that Mr Trump would fill their position with dangerous loyalists.

“Those who choose to stay, and I have talked with some of them, are choosing to stay because they’re worried the president might put someone worse in,” he said.

