Will Trump start his own party? How his ongoing popularity threatens Republican unity

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Joe Sommerlad
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
(Reuters)
(Reuters)

“This isn’t their Republican Party anymore, this is Donald Trump’s Republican Party!” the ex-president’s son, Donald Trump Jr, declared at the Save America Rally that preceded last month’s riot at the US Capitol.

The event held on the Ellipse near the National Mall in Washington, DC, on 6 January was staged not just to protest the reality TV star’s election defeat to Joe Biden, its attendees taken in by Mr Trump’s false claims that he was the victim of a massive voter fraud conspiracy at the polls, but to exert pressure on Republican senators meeting to formally ratify the Electoral College results in Congress.

“They need to fight for Trump, because if not, I’m gonna be in your backyard in a couple of months,” Don Jr added, threatening to subject disloyal Republicans to primary challenges from MAGA insurgent candidates if they did not support the cause. “If you’re gonna be the zero and not the hero, we’re coming for you.”

President Trump himself used his own speech at the same gathering, the subject of his subsequent impeachment by the House of Representatives for “incitement of insurrection”, to urge his own vice president, Mike Pence, to weaponise his traditionally ceremonial role in proceedings to thwart the certification.

Mr Pence’s refusal led the rampaging mob to chant “Hang Mike Pence!”, a war cry that shockingly illustrated the growing schism between grassroots Trump loyalists and the party’s conservative establishment.

“My father has started a movement, and this movement will never, ever die,” Don Jr’s brother Eric said at the same rally, warning the GOP that MAGA “will transcend [Donald Trump], it will transcend all of us”.

Those tensions remain intact almost seven weeks on from the siege on the Capitol, with a Suffolk University-USA Today poll published on Sunday finding that 46 per cent of Republican voters would be prepared to defect to a third party should Mr Trump choose to start one.

The same poll also found that 85 per cent of respondents said they would vote for the 45th president should he run again for the presidency in 2024 while 80 per cent said they would not vote for any Republican who had supported his impeachment in the House.

Wyoming senator Liz Cheney, daughter of George W Bush’s all-powerful vice president Dick Cheney, has already felt the wrath of the party’s pro-Trump wing for her condemnatory vote, which saw her rebuke Mr Trump by saying: “There has never been a greater betrayal by a president of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution.”

In response, Trumpian Florida congressman Matt Gaetz travelled considerably out of his way to campaign against her in her own deep red state, where Mr Trump won 70 per cent of the turnout in November, and told a crowd in Cheyenne on 29 January: “We are in a battle for the soul of the Republican Party, and I intend to win it.

“You can help me break a corrupt system. You can send a representative who actually represents you, and you can send Liz Cheney home – back home to Washington, DC.”

While she duly survived an internal vote on 4 February allowing her to stay on as the party’s third-ranking member in the House, it was clear that further attempts to distance the GOP from Mr Trump would not be allowed to pass without consequences, which might explain why just seven Republicans dared to break ranks to vote for conviction at his Senate impeachment trial on 13 February.

The same Suffolk-USA Today survey also saw half of respondents saying they expected their representatives to be “more loyal” to Mr Trump, a stance that indicates a break with even Senate leader Mitch McConnell, who backed the president’s acquittal while insisting he remained “practically and morally responsible” for the Capitol riot, an opinion that saw Mr McConnell branded “a dour, sullen and unsmiling political hack” by Mr Trump in return.

But how likely is it the ex-president will capitalise on the strong support he continues to enjoy to start his own conservative party, free of dissent from the likes of Ms Cheney, Mr McConnell and Mitt Romney?

Maggie Haberman, a New York Times reporter who has covered Trumpism in detail, has suggested Mr Trump – ensconced at his palatial Palm Beach resort Mar-a-Lago since leaving the White House on 20 January – has already abandoned the idea, after toying with it as a retaliatory measure to lash out against Republican disloyalty.

“Trump has been talked out of that and is making clear to people he isn’t pursuing it,” she tweeted on 24 January, citing “people familiar with his thinking”.

“There’s also the fact that threatening a third party while simultaneously threatening primaries makes no sense, which some folks gently pointed out to him,” she added.

The former president has offered nothing definite on his future plans in public yet but hinted to Newsmax last week that he could run in 2024 while also suggesting he might launch his own conservative-friendly social media platform, having been permanently suspended from Twitter.

However, he is due to address the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on 28 February and will reportedly use the platform for a “show of force”, according to Axios, reminding his party he is still in charge, expects to play kingmaker for the foreseeable future and is its “presumptive 2024 nominee”.

Republican elected officials have likewise largely stayed quiet on his prospects, although the likes of Mr Gaetz have repeatedly pledged their loyalty while House minority whip Steve Scalise was still refusing to concede that Mr Biden had won the election fairly during an interview on ABC’s This Week on Sunday.

Mr Trump could also be beaten to it, with over 100 ex-Republican officials reportedly meeting to discuss the creation of an anti-Trump “centre-right party” in DC last week, exploring the idea after another poll from Gallop revealed that 62 per cent of US adults believe the current Republican and Democratic parties, which have fought it out since the Civil War, “do such a poor job representing the American people that a third party is needed.”

But the obstacles to anyone starting a credible third political party in America – even as high-profile and popular a showman as Donald Trump – remain vast, elections analyst Geoffrey Skelley of FiveThirtyEight has argued.

“They have a harder time raising money, finding volunteers, paying workers and getting enough signatures to qualify to appear on a ballot than their Democratic and Republican counterparts,” he says.

“As a result of these challenges, it’s more difficult for minor parties to even be up for consideration in November, much less win.

“Voters’ strong attachment to the major parties has also limited the ability of third parties to grow. Although a huge share of voters claim they’re independent, the reality is that roughly nine in 10 Americans identify with one of the two major parties, and, by and large, that’s been the case for decades.”

Requiring star power, capital and publicity, third parties also need a meaningful cause to rally around, not merely a deposed leader’s wounded ego.

“Third parties are like bees: once they have stung, they die,” historian Richard Hofstadter observes in his 2011 book The Age of Reform about the US political landscape.

While the present mood of anti-establishment MAGA resentment might not be sufficient to power a lasting political force, for John Kroger of the Aspen Institute, the anti-Trump Republican splinter group could actually have a chance of succeeding if it managed to appeal to moderate Democrats as well and “exploit their concerns about taxes, school closures, and public safety, and grab control of the suburbs”.

Read More

Almost half of Republicans would leave to join a new Trump party

The Republicans vying to replace Trump, from Ted Cruz to Marjorie Taylor Greene

What if the US had a five-party system?

Recommended Stories

  • Joe Biden to hold memorial as US nears 500,000 Covid deaths

    Where Donald Trump suggested the death toll might reach 60,000 now experts fear it could rival those lost to the 1918 flu pandemic Joe Biden is expected to mark the US passing 500,000 deaths from coronavirus in a similar way to the memorial that marked 400,000 deaths last month. Photograph: Kevin Dietsch/UPI/Rex/Shutterstock Joe Biden is set to mark the latest tragic milestone of Covid deaths in the US on Monday night, with a candlelit commemoration and moment of silence for the 500,000 who will have lost their lives. With the heart-wrenching landmark approaching, the White House is preparing for a sunset ceremony focused on those who have died and their grieving loved ones. With his wife, Jill Biden, Vice-president Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, by his side, the president is expected to echo the commemoration held for Covid victims at the Lincoln Memorial the night before his inauguration. He said then: “To heal we must remember.” Such events implicitly underscore the vast gulf in approach and empathy levels between Biden and his predecessor in the Oval Office. Donald Trump rarely spoke about the hundreds of thousands who died on his watch. When he did it was usually to boast about his administration’s successes in fighting the pandemic. Last April, Trump predicted that 60,000 people might die from the virus – a measure of how wrong he was, given the new tally. That milestone was crossed later in April. Now a much closer landmark would be the 675,000 who died in the US during the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic, a death toll that once seemed unthinkable from Covid-19 and yet is now glaringly on the horizon. Seasoned medical experts who have waged battles with infectious diseases for decades expressed open dismay at the imminent surpassing of half a million deaths. Anthony Fauci, the public face of the US response to coronavirus who was sidelined by Trump but is Biden’s chief medical adviser, bluntly described the milestone as “terrible”. As a sign of the jitters that continue to grip the country, Fauci, the top infectious disease expert in the US, warned Americans that they might have to continue wearing masks into 2022. Peter Hotez, a global health scientist at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, asked on Twitter: “How did we get to this awful place?” Answering his own question, he said one important factor had been an “anti-science disinformation campaign” under Trump that “downplayed the epidemic, said it was a hoax and discredited masks”. Against so dark a backdrop, the Biden administration is moving steadily towards achieving its stated goal of 100m vaccinations within its first 100 days. Latest figures show that more than 60m doses of vaccine have been put in people’s arms, with some 13% of the US population having received one shot and almost 6% two. The impact of the vaccination program is clearly visible, with signs the worst of the pandemic has passed. Data compiled by Johns Hopkins University showed an almost 30% decline in the weekly load of new cases in the US, the steepest week-on-week decline since the pandemic began. But with the daily reported count of new cases still running at more than 55,000, and deaths at more than 1,000 a day, nobody is rushing to declare the health crisis over. New variants of the virus continue to cause anxiety, with at least seven identified within the US. The most promising aspect of the current picture is the evident determination of the Biden administration to avoid the mistakes of the past. Where Trump sat back, passing the buck largely to states which followed a patchwork of different and often contradictory strategies, Biden has actively engaged the federal government in the distribution of vaccines. The president has brought the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Fema, into the center of the operation with responsibility for coordinating vaccination efforts. He has instructed the federal response to make a top priority of opening vaccination centers in black, Latino and other minority communities where Covid has been most devastating yet vaccination levels have been disproportionately low. The approach, which has led to federal support for vaccination sites in communities hit hard, is in stark contrast to the Trump model. As one Fema official told NBC News: “Anything Trump did, we’re doing the opposite.” Despite the contrast in approaches, racial disparities continue to plague the US experience of Covid. Newly released data suggests Latino and black Americans are being vaccinated at rates substantially below those of white Americans, even though they have suffered the most severe health consequences of the pandemic. As Sharrelle Barber, an epidemiologist who specializes in race and health inequities, put it: “500,000 souls in the US … Our shared humanity requires that we grieve, but also that we fight against the systems of oppression that created the avoidable and unjust deaths that we have witnessed.”

  • Live impeachment updates: Prosecutors end arguments; Trump lawyer calls trial 'weaponization' of impeachment

    House prosecutors ended their arguments in the impeachment trial of Donald Trump. The former president's legal team starts Friday.

  • News Analysis: He's their brother. They want him kicked out of Congress

    The family of Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar is torn apart by his extremist views

  • After police chase near Ocean Drive, 15-year-old driver of stolen vehicle arrested

    Miami Beach Police arrested a 15-year-old boy who they said kicked off a full-blown car chase on South Beach Sunday afternoon.

  • Trump plans to use his CPAC speech as a 'show of force' to exert control over the GOP, report says

    Trump plans to use his first post-presidency public speech to show what power he still has over the Republican Party, Axios reported.

  • A Biden edge in COVID-19 bill: Dems reluctant to wound him

    Democratic leaders have a potent dynamic on their side as Congress preps for its first votes on the party’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill: Would any Democrat dare cast the vote that scuttles new President Joe Biden’s leadoff initiative? Democrats' thin 10-vote House majority leaves little room for defections in the face of solid Republican opposition, and they have none in a 50-50 Senate they control only with Vice President Kamala Harris’ tiebreaking vote. Internal Democratic disputes remain over raising the minimum wage, how much aid to funnel to struggling state and local governments and whether to extend emergency unemployment benefits another month.

  • Vaccinations start without rush in Australia, parts of Asia

    Australia started its COVID-19 inoculation program on Monday, days after its neighbor New Zealand, with both governments deciding their pandemic experiences did not require the fast tracking of vaccine rollouts that occurred in many parts of the world. Catherine Bennett, an epidemiologist at Australia's Deakin University, said countries that do not face a virus crisis benefit from taking their time and learning from countries that have taken emergency vaccination measures such as the United States. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison had his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Sunday in a show of confidence in the product.

  • Biden's Cabinet of many women shows other world leaders that US takes gender equality seriously

    Joe Biden has more top advisers who are women than any other U.S. president. They include Vice President Kamala Harris and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty ImagesPresident Joe Biden’s Cabinet is the most diverse in U.S. history. It has five women, including the first female treasury secretary, Janet Yellen, and Deb Haaland, who will become the first Native American Cabinet member if confirmed as interior secretary. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg is the first openly gay man to win Senate confirmation and lead a Cabinet department. Four of Biden’s 15 Cabinet nominees identify as Latino or Black. They also span generations, ranging in age from 39 to 74. The composition of Biden’s Cabinet matters because research shows that diverse teams can provide chief executives with valuable information that ultimately produces more effective public policies. In building a Cabinet that, in his words, “looks like America,” Biden also sends signals to Americans of many backgrounds: People like you determine the country’s direction. People like you can make it to the top. The Biden administration’s diverse leadership may send a message to the world, too. Our work on gender inclusion and Cabinet picks suggests that when world leaders – particularly those in powerful countries – appoint more gender-balanced Cabinets, other world leaders may become more likely to name women for key posts. Cabinet selection In any given country, domestic factors – from how the electoral system is set up to what the executive’s relationship is with the legislature – primarily drive Cabinet selection. Generally speaking, heads of government select their Cabinet members for their expertise and to shore up support among domestic constituencies, not to gain international celebration. But even controlling for domestic factors, world leaders who broadcast the idea that gender equality matters can affect the decision-making of other leaders. For example, in October 2018, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed made international headlines by presenting a gender-balanced Cabinet. Days later, Rwandan President Paul Kagame upped the number of women in his own Cabinet. The period between Ethiopia’s and Rwanda’s announcements was particularly quick, but such processes – where heads of government follow the lead of their neighbors – are not uncommon. Having a neighboring country with an above-average percentage of women Cabinet ministers is associated with an 8% increase in female Cabinet ministers in nearby nations, our research shows. Shared membership in international organizations with strong gender equality standards, like the European Union, also seems to increase the importance leaders attach to gender. Half the Cabinet ministers appointed by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez are women. Pool Moncloa/Fernando Calvo via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY Our analysis finds that if a country belongs to two international organizations in which 50 other members have above-average percentages of women ministers, its own percentage of women ministers rises by 1 percentage point. The same is true of countries that belong to four international organizations in which 25 other members have more female ministers than most. Getting more women into government leadership has merits beyond the obvious value of gender equality. Countries with more women’s political representation tend to experience less civil conflict, international war and gender-based violence. It’s not yet clear whether women’s representation causes these phenomena or is merely correlated with them; political scientists continue to study this question. Countries that prioritize women’s equality in politics also tend to do more to protect civil liberties and safeguard human rights. South Africa’s 1996 constitution not only steered the country away from apartheid and toward an embrace of human rights – it also institutionalized gender equality as a principle. In South Africa and elsewhere, the pillars of inclusion reinforce each other. Representational messages beyond the Cabinet Biden’s Cabinet members aren’t the only group of government officials that will receive international scrutiny. Our research on ambassadors suggests that world leaders will also pay attention to the envoys that Biden sends abroad. Countries that commit to gender equality appoint more women ambassadors. Take, for example, Sweden – a vocal proponent of ensuring women’s participation in foreign affairs – and China. Almost 40% of Sweden’s 103 ambassadors are women, while fewer than 7% of China’s 165 ambassadors are. The converse also seems to be true: Countries that prioritize gender equality receive more female ambassadors. Among the 133 governments that send ambassadors to both China and Sweden, 44 dispatch a woman to Stockholm – but only 12 dispatch a woman to Beijing. Governments that are more dependent on international aid seem particularly keen to factor donor countries’ decision-making into their own political appointments. The 37 countries that the World Bank classifies as particularly deep in debt – a group that includes countries like Ethiopia and Bolivia – dispatch four times more women to Washington than they do to Beijing. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.] In the short term, Biden’s attention to gender balance in his administration increases the likelihood that leaders of other countries will similarly diversify their executive staffs. In the longer term, continued American commitment to gender balance could strengthen equality and peace worldwide.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: John Scherpereel, James Madison University ; Melinda Adams, James Madison University , and Suraj Jacob, Azim Premji University. Read more:Female presidents don’t always help women while in office, study in Latin America findsA record number of women will serve in the 117th Congress, including at least 51 women of color The authors do not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and have disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • South Dakota House leaders weigh impeachment of AG in crash

    South Dakota lawmakers are considering impeaching the state's attorney general as he faces misdemeanor charges for striking and killing a man with his car, Republican legislative leaders said Monday. Jason Ravnsborg, the state's top law enforcement officer, indicated he will not step down while he waits for the case against him to proceed. Prosecutors have charged him with three misdemeanors but no felonies in the September death of 55-year-old Joseph Boever.

  • The Behind Her Eyes twist ending backlash: is it transphobic, racist, or just plain ludicrous?

    Netflix’s new miniseries Behind Her Eyes has sparked feverish debate - but perhaps not in the way its creators intended. Although the streamer marketed the show on Twitter as one “with a twist you'll *never* see coming (unless you've read the book, in which case: shhhhh)”, said twist has caused more anger than anything else. Many took to social media to warn off other potential viewers, with posts like “Behind Her Eyes took the craziest turn. Nobody watch it”, or “Behind Her Eyes has such a trash ending. Wasted my time with it.” Critics have largely agreed. Variety said the ending would be morally offensive if it wasn’t so “ridiculous”, Digital Spy said it was “damaging”, Vulture labelled it “cheating”, and Salon called the series “an unresolved mess of problematic narratives”, with a conclusion “that’s baffling at best and deeply tone-deaf at its worst.” The six-part series, which stars Eve Hewson, Tom Bateman and Simona Brown, is based on British novelist Sarah Pinborough’s 2017 book, which similarly rocked readers with its “gotcha” climax; the hashtag #wftthatending trended on social media. Beware: spoilers follow. Like the book, the drama essentially switches genres partway through, beginning as a relatively grounded psychological thriller, and finishing as sci-fi pulp, with improbable twist stacked on improbable twist. Should anyone have been fool enough to invest in these characters, or try to puzzle their way through the various plot mysteries, they’ll discover in that final episode that it was a complete waste of time and energy. The story begins with single mother Louise embarking on an affair with therapist David - who turns out to be her new boss. Louise also strikes up an intimate friendship with David’s troubled wife Adele. So far, so erotic thriller. But then we get the start of the supernatural element: Louise, who suffers from night terrors, is taught by Adele how to control them - and also to "astral project", i.e. send her consciousness travelling somewhere else while her body remains stationary. Still, the plot continues to throw up fairly realistic red herrings, leading the viewer to suspect either David or Adele of dubious activities, quite possibly involving the death of Adele’s friend Rob, who she met while in rehab; we see him in various flashbacks. But the actual reveal (again, spoiler alert) is one that no one could possibly guess - and is just the first in a series of baffling revelations.

  • In Texas, attention turns to storm repairs, political peril

    The seam that split in a pipe under Nora Espinoza’s sink during the frigid cold that gripped Texas was narrower than the edge of a dime. Espinoza, a 56-year-old Dallas resident, is among those still getting a sense of the wreckage left by the icy blast that hit Texas and much of the Deep South last week, knocking out power to millions and contributing to nearly 80 deaths. Snow and ice melted across Texas over the weekend, but plumbers are still racing from home to home to patch uncounted stretches of burst pipe.

  • America's half a million Covid deaths a stark reminder of challenges for Biden

    Analysis: the president has ambitious plans to halt a public health crisis his predecessor wrongly claimed would simply disappear Biden at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland, earlier in February. At the heart of Biden’s efforts is his plan to immunize a nation of 330 million people. Photograph: Carlos Barría/Reuters Exactly one year after the first case of Covid-19 was confirmed in the United States, Joe Biden was sworn in as president, inheriting the worst public health disaster since the flu pandemic of 1918. In the days that followed, Biden pledged a “full-scale, wartime” effort to combat the virus, even as he braced a disease-weary nation for its darkest chapter yet. “Things are going to continue to get worse before they get better,” Biden said at the time, offering a dire forecast. The national death toll, he warned, could exceed half a million by the end of February. As Biden predicted, just over a month into his tenure, the country has now hurtled past 500,000 total deaths from Covid-19, a grim reminder of the scale of the pandemic in America – and of the challenges he faces combatting a public health crisis his predecessor Donald Trump had wrongly claimed would simply disappear. “It’s terrible,” Dr Anthony Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease expert, told CNN on Sunday. “It’s really horrible. It is something that is historic. It’s nothing like we’ve ever been through in the last 102 years, since the 1918 influenza pandemic.” Against this bleak backdrop of half a million dead, Biden is racing to mobilize a national response to the pandemic and deliver on his promise for economic relief before voters’ inaugural goodwill wears off. Public health experts and scientists have roundly welcomed the new administration’s sprawling coronavirus mission, but warn that significant obstacles remain. And though Biden has struggled to win over Republicans in Congress, polling suggests a strong majority of Americans approve of his handling of the pandemic so far. “Results trump bipartisanship, by far,” said Paul Maslin, a Democratic pollster based in Wisconsin, where Biden traveled on Tuesday to pitch his stimulus plan. “Ultimately he’s going to be judged by: how well and how quickly did he get people vaccinated? How well and how quickly did he get people back on their feet economically?” At the moment, there is cause for hope. New daily coronavirus cases have plunged, and hospitalizations and deaths are down significantly, a trend experts expect will continue as high-risk populations are vaccinated. Despite some early hiccups and delays, the administration’s national immunization campaign is accelerating. With vaccine production ramping up, Biden is on pace to meet his goal of inoculating 100 million Americans in his first 100 days in office. Last week, Biden declared the US would have enough doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to inoculate 300 million Americans “by the end of July”. Yet getting those shots into Americans’ arms, Biden said, poses the “most difficult operational challenges we’ve ever undertaken” and he cautioned the the timetable could change. To supercharge vaccine distribution, the president is calling on Congress to pass a $1.9tn relief proposal that includes stimulus payments for American families, expanded unemployment benefits as well as funding to accelerate the immunization effort. Republicans have attacked the rescue plan as too big and too progressive, arguing the lack of a bipartisan consensus undermines Biden’s appeals for unity. But Democrats, who hold slim majorities in both chambers of Congress, are pressing ahead without them, in part because many of its central provisions enjoy broad public approval – even among Republicans. “Now is the time we should be spending,” Biden said, touting the plan’s popularity in Milwaukee last week. “Now is the time to go big.” Using a strictly controlled parliamentary tactic known as reconciliation, a maneuver that allows the majority party to bypass the 60-vote threshold in the Senate, Congressional Democrats are rushing to deliver the package before critical federal aid provisions run out next month. Reconciliation hardly closes the door on bipartisanship, said Heidi Heitkamp, a former Democratic senator from North Dakota known for working across the aisle. The expedited process, she argued, is “completely appropriate” given the urgency and scale of the economic hardship still facing millions of American workers and families. Nothing is stopping Republicans from voting for the legislation, she added, even predicting a few could change their minds after yet another painful unemployment report. “It’s going to be very difficult for millionaires in the Senate, who have done just fine during the pandemic to say no to their constituents who are struggling,” she said. As Congress pushes ahead with his stimulus package, Biden is working to harmonize the nation’s coronavirus response, establishing federal guidance for reopening businesses and schools while engaging with governors and pleading with the American people to do their part. During the opening days of his administration, Biden signed a blitz of executive orders. He issued new mandates for mask-wearing on federal property, as well as interstate planes, trains and buses; invoked the Defense Production Act to ramp up the manufacturing of vaccines, tests and protective equipment such as masks; imposed new restrictions on international travel to the United States; and rejoined the World Health Organization. Saskia Popescu, an infectious disease epidemiologist and Professor at the University of Arizona College of Public Health, praised the administration’s “holistic approach” to curtailing the virus. But as the rubber meets the road, Popescu said the administration faces challenges overcoming vaccine hesitancy and improving genetic sequencing to better identify mutations that could make the virus more infectious – or more deadly. Last week, the Biden administration announced it would spend $200m to track variants of the coronavirus. This comes as states begin to ease public health measures in response to falling case numbers. But experts warn that the US does not have enough control over the new strains of the virus and that reopening too quickly could thrust the country backward. “It would be like Moses about a half a mile from the Red Sea, saying, let’s not try it,” said Dr Howard Markel, director of the Center for the History of Medicine at the University of Michigan. “We’re almost there. We’ve almost reached this incredible medical miracle: getting immunized. Just be patient and continue to social distance.” Making good on his promise to safely reopen “the majority of our schools” nationwide within the first 100 days of his presidency has been particularly thorny, amid resistance from teachers’ unions, pressure from parents and criticism from Republicans. During the town hall last week, Biden clarified that the goal was return elementary and middle school children to classrooms five days a week by that deadline. That contradicted an earlier statement by Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, who said at least one day a week of in-person learning would satisfy the administrations initial pledge. Republicans are seizing on the issue, battering Biden and Democrats for not moving more quickly to open schools in an attempt to win back women and suburban voters who fled the party under Trump. The White House, noting that those decision are ultimately be made by local governments and individual school districts, has urged Congress to pass the rescue package, which includes billions of dollars to help schools reopen safely. Still, there are pieces of the response that can’t be solved by legislation or executive action. Education and persuasion will be necessary to convince Americans to continue to follow public health guidelines and to get the vaccine, Markel said. Combating online misinformation about the virus and the vaccine as well as restoring trust in public health leaders and institutions after relentless attacks by Trump and his allies pose significant challenges. Though Biden has not shied away from criticizing his predecessor’s management of the crisis, he has also acknowledged that how he handles the pandemic in the coming weeks and months will define his presidency. During a tour a Pfizer vaccine manufacturer in Kalamazoo, Michigan, this week, a double-masked Biden struck a note of cautious optimism while urging Americans to stay vigilant. “I believe we’ll be approaching normalcy by the end of this year,” he said. “God willing, this Christmas will be different than last.”

  • Republicans aim to purge anti-Trump officials from state parties in sign of battles ahead

    Analysis: members of Senate and House are targets but some doubt wisdom of enforcing fealty to the one-term president Senator Bill Cassidy speaks to the press during Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. His state party told him not to expect a warm welcome in Louisiana after his vote to convict. Photograph: Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images Republican state parties have been lashing out at elected officials of their own party in a sign of ongoing fealty to Donald Trump. The moves by state party officials are highly unusual and an indication of the heated internal battles the Republican party is facing in the months and years to come as it struggles with the legacy of its capture by Trump, his allies and his loyal supporters. Some state parties have hit out at Republican senators for voting to convict Trump in his impeachment trial. Others have taken steps to reaffirm their loyalty to Trump in the aftermath of his re-election campaign loss, as other prominent Republicans look to assume larger roles at the head of the party. Republicans are divided on whether these moves are a good idea. Some argue that Trump is still the key conduit to grassroots support within the Republican party. Others say these fights distract from what Republicans need to do to win elections with the broader electorate. “Some of the actions by state parties – Arizona and Oregon come to mind – are just not helpful to winning elections,” said Henry Barbour, a Republican National Committee member from Mississippi. The most recent such move came from the North Carolina Republican party, which censured the state’s senior senator, Richard Burr, for voting to convict Trump at his impeachment trial. Burr joined six other Republicans and every Senate Democrat in voting for conviction. That vote failed to pass the two-thirds threshold needed to convict the former president. Even though it was unsuccessful, the impeachment vote inflamed intra-party tensions between those who remain steadfastly loyal to Trump and those who are tired of having to swear fealty to the one-term president or feel he was guilty of inciting the mob riot at the United States Capitol on 6 January. In Louisiana, the state party censured Senator Bill Cassidy for voting to impeach Trump. The chair of the Louisiana Republican Caucus also warned Cassidy to not “expect a warm welcome when you come home to Louisiana”. In Alaska, local Republican party chapters have voted to censure Senator Lisa Murkowski. In Nebraska, Senator Ben Sasse has been slapped with local party censures and the state party is poised to vote on censuring him during a meeting in March. Other senators are facing the possibility of censures as well, such as the retiring Pat Toomey in Pennsylvania and Susan Collins in Maine. Some Republicans in Utah want to censure Senator Mitt Romney. The censures are largely symbolic, but they underscore the deep divide between the Republican political infantry and some of its elite. It’s not just senators or representatives who voted to impeach Trump who are in the crosshairs of state parties. In Arizona, the Republican party has censured the former senator Jeff Flake, Governor Doug Ducey and Cindy McCain, the widow of the late senator John McCain. The argument was that they were all unfairly antagonistic to Trump. Former senator Jeff Flake and Cindy McCain, the widow of Senator John McCain, seen at Joe Biden’s inauguration, were censured by the Arizona party despite not holding office. Photograph: Patrick Semansky/AP Liz Cheney, the House Republican Conference chairwoman, and Adam Kinzinger, the Illinois congressman, have both taken significant criticism from Republicans in their states over voting to impeach Trump. Both are now facing tougher re-election fights and both have faced censure from state Republican groups. The Oregon Republican party condemned the set of House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump even though no Oregon Republican was part of that group. These state parties, in other words, have increasingly transformed from groups that are umbrella organizations for all shades of Republicans, to cells for Trump even as he is out of office. The Utah Republican party stood out as an exception for accepting the divergent votes of Romney (who voted to convict Trump) and Senator Mike Lee (who voted to acquit him). The eagerness of Republican state parties to re-establish support for Trump and dole out symbolic rebukes to other Republicans comes as leaders brace for bruising intra-party battles in the 2022 midterms and eventually the 2024 presidential battle, in which Trump has hinted he might run. Recently, Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the top Republican in the Senate, suggested he would get involved in primary battles where pro-Trump candidates may have a strong chance of winning the Republican nomination but then go on to lose the general election. That spurred Trump to issue a blistering statement lashing out at McConnell. In turn, veteran Republicans worry that the feuding could further trip up Republicans and deepen the divides within the party. Brian Walsh, who served as the communications director for the National Republican Senatorial Committee during campaign cycles that saw intense fighting between establishment and insurgent sects of the party, argued there was some value in weeding out candidates who would clearly be liabilities after the Republican-only phase of voting ends. “When you look back at the primaries that cost Republicans seats in 2010 and 2012 one thread is that the favored candidate did not take that challenge as seriously as they should have,” Walsh said. “As was discovered in the general election, there was a lot to say about some of these really bad candidates.”

  • SCOTUS denies Trump bid to shield tax returns

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday paved the way for a New York City prosecutor to obtain former President Donald Trump's tax returns and other financial records as part of a criminal investigation, dealing a blow to Trump who has fiercely fought to keep his financial papers out of the hands of investigators.The justices without comment rebuffed Trump's request to put on hold a lower court ruling directing his longtime accounting firm, Mazars, to comply with a subpoena.Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., who has been seeking Trump’s tax records as part of an investigation that began more than two years ago, had subpoenaed the records from the accounting firm.But Trump's lawyers sued to block the subpoena, arguing that as a sitting president, Trump had absolute immunity from state criminal investigations. The court’s order is a win for Vance, a Democrat, who issued a statement after the court's action, saying quote "The work continues."Vance's investigation involves hush money payments that Trump's former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen made before the 2016 election to two women - adult-film actress Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal - who said they had sexual encounters with Trump.The Supreme Court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority included three Trump appointees, had already ruled once in the dispute.Last July it rejected Trump's broad argument that he was immune from criminal probes as a sitting president.Unlike all other recent U.S. presidents, Trump refused during his campaign and four years in office to make his tax returns public. The data could provide details on his wealth and the activities of his family real-estate company, the Trump Organization.

  • Trump to tell CPAC he is Republican 'presumptive 2024 nominee' – report

    Unnamed source tells news site Axios Trump’s speech to the rightwing event will have the message ‘I’m still in charge’US politics – live coverage Donald Trump addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland in 2020. Photograph: Rex/Shutterstock Donald Trump will reportedly tell the Conservative Political Action Conference in Florida this week he is Republicans’ “presumptive 2024 nominee” for president. Trump will address CPAC on Sunday, his subject the future of the party he took over in the 2016 primary then led from the White House through four tumultuous years. On Monday, citing anonymous sources, the news site Axios reported his plan to assume the mantle of challenger to Joe Biden – or another Democrat, should the 78-year-old president decide not to run for a second term. An unnamed “longtime adviser” was quoted as saying Trump’s speech to the rightwing event will be a “show of force” with the message: “I may not have Twitter or the Oval Office, but I’m still in charge.” A named source, close adviser Jason Miller, said: “Trump effectively is the Republican party. The only chasm is between Beltway insiders and grass-roots Republicans around the country. When you attack President Trump, you’re attacking the Republican grass roots.” Thousands have left the party since the Capitol riot of 6 January, which Trump incited in his attempt to overturn an election defeat he has not conceded, and in which five people including a police officer died. Trump lost his Twitter account, his favoured means of communication throughout his time in office, and access to other social media over his lies and inflammatory behaviour before, during and after the attack on Congress. Polling of Republicans who have not left the party, however, shows the former president with a clear lead over a range of potential 2024 candidates, supportive of him or not, in a notional primary. Ten members of the House voted to impeach Trump a second time over the Capitol attack and seven senators voted with Democrats to convict. That was short by 10 votes of the majority needed but it made it the most bipartisan impeachment ever. The Senate Republican leader, Mitch McConnell, voted to acquit but then turned on Trump, branding him responsible for events at the Capitol. But House leaders have not followed suit, as they deal with vocal extremists in their caucus and the loyal party base. As Trump lashed out at McConnell, calling him “a dour, sullen and unsmiling political hack”, so Republicans in the House and Senate who turned against Trump have been censured by state parties and reported vitriol aimed their way from the grassroots – and even family members. Trump’s grip on his party is clear. New polling from Suffolk University and USA Today showed 46% of Trump voters would follow him if he formed his own party while 42% said his impeachment had strengthened their support. The same poll said 58% of Trump voters subscribed to an outright conspiracy theory: that the Capitol riot was “mostly a [leftwing] antifa-inspired attack that only involved a few Trump supporters”. In reality, many of more than 250 individuals charged over the attack have been found to have links to far-right groups. On Sunday a key member of House leadership, Steve Scalise, repeatedly refused to say Trump lost the election or bore responsibility for the Capitol breach. The former Republican strategist Stuart Stevens said Scalise was “saying that America isn’t a democracy. That’s become the new standard of the Republican party. Not since 1860s has a large part of the country refused to accept election. The Republican party is an anti-democratic force.” Scalise also told ABC News he had visited Trump at Mar-a-Lago, his Florida resort. “I noticed he was a lot more relaxed than in his four years in the White House,” he said. “He still cares a lot about this country and the direction of our country. But, you know, it was a conversation more about how he’s doing now and what he’s … planning on doing and how his family is doing.” Axios cited an unnamed source as saying some potential 2024 contenders have sought Trump’s endorsement. It also noted that the former president, who would be 78 on election day and faces considerable legal threats now he has left office, may be planning to string the party along but ultimately not to run. Funds raised around Trump’s lie about his clear election defeat by Joe Biden being the result of fraud may be ploughed into funding primaries against those who have crossed him. Either way, CPAC has obligingly moved close by, from its usual venue in Maryland. Party moderates and figures who have criticised Trump, among them the Maryland governor, Larry Hogan, and the former South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley, have not been invited to speak. Mike Pence, the vice-president whose life was placed in danger during the Capitol attack, reportedly turned down an invitation. Crowds at the conservative event were initially suspicious of Trump when he emerged on the national Republican scene, but came to embrace his flag-hugging displays with evangelical fervour. Axios’s source reportedly said: “Much like 2016, we’re taking on Washington again.”

  • Lil Durk Has Reached Greatness in His Second Act

    Lil Durk has been on a phenomenal run lately, reaching new heights of mainstream relevance on his own terms. Here's how he's dominated in his second act.

  • Lynch: Tiger Woods talks, says nothing, PGA Tour life goes on

    Tiger Woods joined CBS Sports at Riviera during the final round of the Genesis Open, and the familiar scrutiny followed.

  • Pay Drivers and Their Place in Formula 1

    Not every driver on the Formula 1 grid is pulling in the big bucks—not from the team anyway.

  • Senators voting to convict Trump haven't 'signed an electoral death warrant': Silver

    538's Nate Silver on how much retribution the senators who voted to convict Trump will face.

  • Israel offers compensation to families of missing children

    The Israeli government on Monday approved a plan to offer $50 million in compensation to the families of hundreds of Yemenite children who disappeared in the early years of the country’s establishment. Stories about the missing children have circulated in Israel for years. Hundreds of newborn babies and young children of Jewish immigrants from Arab and Balkan countries, most of them from Yemen, mysteriously disappeared shortly after arriving in the country.