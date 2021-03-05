Trump State Department Aide Beat Capitol Cops With Riot Shield, Egged on Jan. 6 Crowd: FBI

Pilar Melendez, Blake Montgomery
·3 min read
Criminal Complaint
Criminal Complaint

A Trump appointee who was still employed at the State Department when he allegedly bashed police at the U.S. Capitol with a riot shield and egged on a crowd of insurrections has been arrested for his role on Jan. 6.

Federico Klein, a 42-year-old State Department staff assistant, is facing a slew of charges for his role in the Capitol riots, including unlawful entry and assaulting an officer with a dangerous weapon, according to a criminal complaint first obtained by the New York Times. Prosecutors allege Klein, who also worked on Trump’s 2016 campaign, allegedly “physically and verbally engaged with the officers holding the line” before assaulting one law enforcer with a riot shield—and using that stolen police equipment to wedge a door into the Capitol to allow insurrectionists inside.

“We need fresh people, need fresh people!” Klein, who is wearing a red MAGA hat, is heard yelling in a YouTube video to others storming the building—as police strained to hold back the crowd.

<div class="inline-image__credit">Criminal Complaint</div>
Criminal Complaint

‘It’s Not Fair!’: Rioter Who Posed at Pelosi’s Desk Loses It in Court

Klein’s arrest Thursday night in Virginia was first reported by Politico, marking the first member of the Trump administration to face charges in connection to the deadly siege meant to stop the electoral certification of President Joe Biden’s presidency. More than 300 people have been charged in connection with the storming of the Capitol that followed a speech by Trump where he flogged the false claim that he had won the November 2020 election, including dozens of extremists who allegedly planned and coordinated the attack for months.

<div class="inline-image__credit">Criminal Complaint</div>
Criminal Complaint

According to the complaint, Klein was identified by people who saw the FBI social-media campaign with photos of rioters at the Capitol. The FBI also noted that he still had top-secret clearance for his work in the office of Brazilian and Southern Cone Affairs until his resignation on Jan. 19.

Another tipster flagged Klein's Facebook account to federal authorities, which was under the name “Freddie Klein,” according to the document. On Klein’s Facebook page, the former State Department aide is seen photographed among a group covered in MAGA gear—and in another enjoying several Miller High Lifes with another individual.

According to a ProPublica database of Trump appointees, Klein worked as a special assistant in the Office of Brazilian and Southern Cone Affairs after joining the State Department on Jan. 22, 2017, where he was paid $66,510.

A Linkedin profile identified as Klein’s also states he has been politically active in the Republican Party since at least 2008, when he began volunteering for campaigns. Klein worked for the Trump campaign just prior to going to work for the State Department.

Klein’s mother, Cecilia Klein, told Politico that her son had admitted to being in D.C. on Jan. 6—but told her that he was only “was on the Mall. That’s what he told me.”

“Fred’s politics burn a little hot... but I’ve never known him to violate the law.… While I believe, as he said, he was on the Mall that day, I don’t have any evidence, nor will I ever ask him, unless he tells me, where he was after he was on the Mall,” she added.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Recommended Stories

  • Trump State Department aide charged with assault at Capitol

    A former State Department aide in President Donald Trump's administration has been charged with participating in the deadly siege at the Capitol and assaulting officers who were trying to guard the building, court papers show. It’s the first known case to be brought against a Trump appointee in the Jan. 6 insurrection, which led to Trump's historic second impeachment. Federico Klein, who also worked for Trump's 2016 campaign, was seen wearing a “Make America Great Again" hat amid the throng of people in a tunnel trying to force their way into the Capitol on Jan. 6, the papers say.

  • FBI arrests Trump appointee Federico Klein in connection with Capitol riot

    The Federal Bureau of Investigation said Thursday that it has arrested Federico Klein, one of former President Donald Trump's appointees to the U.S. Department of State, for his alleged role in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Klein, 42, was picked up by federal agents in Virginia, according to a spokesperson for the FBI's field office in Washington, D.C. Details on the charges against him and his alleged role in the deadly riot were not immediately available. It was unclear whether Klein has obtained legal representation.

  • House Impeachment Manager Eric Swalwell Sues Trump for Inciting Capitol Riot

    Reuters/Joshua RobertsRep. Eric Swalwell, the California Democrat who spearheaded impeachment arguments against Donald Trump earlier this year, has sued the former president and some of his most powerful allies for their roles in inciting the deadly Capitol insurrection.The lawsuit was filed Friday and it aims to hold Trump—as well as his son Donald Trump Jr., Rudy Giuliani, and Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL)—accountable for inflaming tensions ahead of the Jan. 6 riot. All four men spoke at the rally outside the White House before the attack.Swalwell’s lawsuit is just the latest legal blow to Trump—it follows on from a similar lawsuit that Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) and the NAACP served to Trump at his Mar-a-Lago club last week. Like Thompson’s suit, it cites the 1871 Ku Klux Klan Act, which was designed to protect lawmakers from violence and intimidation.But Swalwell’s suit—which was filed in the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., by the law firm KaiserDillon PLLC—goes further and accuses Trump and his key allies of breaking anti-terrorism laws, aiding and abetting violent rioters, and intentionally inflicting “severe emotional distress” on lawmakers who were at the Capitol that day.The complaint alleges: “As a direct and foreseeable consequence of the Defendants’ false and incendiary allegations of fraud and theft, and in direct response to the Defendants’ express calls for violence at the rally, a violent mob attacked the U.S. Capitol.”Swalwell argues that, as a result of Trump’s role in inciting the riot, he should be forced to pay financial damages and, in the future, be made to provide written notice seven days in advance of a rally or public event hosted in Washington on an important election day.The lawsuit concludes: “The defendants, in short, convinced the mob that something was occurring that—if actually true—might indeed justify violence, and then sent that mob to the Capitol with violence-laced calls for immediate action.”During his trial, Trump’s lawyers repeatedly denied that he was responsible for the attack on the Capitol, and asserted that the then-president was protected by the First Amendment when he urged his supporters outside the White House on to “fight like hell” to “stop the steal.”In response to the suit, Trump spokesman Jason Miller reportedly said in a statement: “Eric Swalwell is a low-life with no credibility.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Trump State Department Aide Federico Klein Arrested In Capitol Riot

    Charges include assaulting an officer with a dangerous weapon during the Jan. 6 mob insurrection.

  • Pope Francis urges Iraq to embrace its Christians, religious diversity on historic visit

    Pope Francis urged Iraqis on Friday to treat their Christian brothers as a precious resource to protect, not an “obstacle” to eliminate as he opened the first-ever papal visit to Iraq with a plea for tolerance and fraternity among Christians and Muslims.

  • 'A great clash': Mail-in voting emerges as main target in renewed voting-rights battle

    After a record number of Americans chose to cast their ballot by mail in 2020, Republican-led states and Democrat federal lawmakers are fighting a pitched battle over the rules governing the future of voting in the United States -- with special attention on whether voters will still be permitted to send their ballots through the mail. This "great clash," as it is framed by Michael Waldman, president of the bipartisan Brennan Center for Justice public policy institute, pits multiple Republican-controlled state legislatures pushing bills for tighter restrictions against a Democrat-dominated federal government that has pressed ahead with a nationwide voting rights package. "In states across the country, Republican legislatures are racing to enact restrictions on voting rights -- the most significant wave of such restrictions since the Jim Crow era," Waldman said.

  • Fundraiser for Undocumented Boogaloo Boi Goes Splat

    GoFundMe ScreenshotGoFundMe has shut down a campaign set up to raise money for Jaap Willem Lijbers, an undocumented Dutch national and self-professed “Boogaloo Boi” arrested in Virginia on weapons and immigration charges.“Help our Boi and his Daughter,” the solicitation read. “On March 2nd, Homeland Security Investigations decided they had nothing better to do than to pick on a single father who simply wanted to be left alone. He is in the country on an expired visa, which they leveraged against him for an arrest. Now, he needs our help, both for his legal defense and to ensure care for his daughter during this time.”The campaign was seeking to raise $10,000 and had amassed a total of $515 from four donors when it was taken offline on Thursday, after The Daily Beast inquired about it.“I can confirm that the fundraiser was removed from the platform because it violated GoFundMe Terms of Service, and all donors have been refunded,” company spokesperson Ese Esan said in an email.Federal authorities say they have tied Lijbers, 26, to the Boogaloo Bois, a far-right extremist movement that wants to overthrow the U.S. government by fomenting a second civil war. He was first identified in July 2020, after the feds opened an investigation into the Boogaloo Bois “based on information that members were discussing committing crimes of violence and were maintaining an armed presence on the streets of Minneapolis during civil unrest following the death of George Floyd,” according to a criminal complaint filed March 2 against Lijbers. Derek Chauvin, the former police officer charged with killing Floyd, is set to go on trial on March 8.GoFundMe’s rules prohibit fundraisers for, among other things, "the legal defense of alleged crimes associated with hate, violence, harassment, bullying, discrimination, terrorism, or intolerance of any kind.” It has in the past removed campaigns set up on behalf of beneficiaries such as James Fields Jr., the white supremacist sentenced to life in prison for driving his car into a crowd of counterprotesters at a 2017 white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer and injuring 19 others.Feds Bust Gun-Crazy Boogaloo Boi Who’s in the U.S. IllegallyLast fall, GoFundMe removed a right-wing operative’s fundraiser for spreading false information about the 2020 presidential election having been stolen. After the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, which resulted in five deaths and numerous injuries, GoFundMe banned roughly 1,400 pro-Trump fundraising campaigns that promoted conspiracy theories about election fraud or raising money to pay legal expenses for people accused of participating in the riot, according to BuzzFeed News. To get around the restrictions, some members of extremist groups have turned to alternatives such as GiveSendGo, a Christian crowdfunding site that has hosted fundraisers for figures such as Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and Kyle Rittenhouse, a teenage gunman from Illinois accused of killing two people and wounding a third during last summer’s civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin.Lijbers was a member of a private Facebook group that included Steven Carrillo, a notorious Boogaloo Boi and Air Force sergeant charged in a series of politically motivated cop killings last June, the complaint states. In it, FBI Special Agent Aaron Kellerman said Lijbers had also been in direct contact with Benjamin Ryan Teeter, a North Carolina Boogaloo Boi who in December pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges for attempting to provide material support to Hamas, and with Ivan Harrison Hunter, a Boogaloo Boi from Texas charged with rioting after firing 13 rounds from an AK-47 into a Minneapolis police station during the 2020 civil unrest that followed the death of Floyd while being detained by police.Investigators said Lijbers attempted to travel to Minneapolis to participate but couldn’t get a ride. He then “pivoted” to agitating locally, showing up to protests armed with a pink military-style rifle, according to the complaint. The FBI subpoenaed Facebook records that included messages from Lijbers—using the alias “Marvin Dorners”—to other so-called Boog Bois that they used to figure out his true identity. Immigration records showed Lijbers arrived in the U.S. in 2014 to visit a woman he said he met online, but vastly overstayed his 90-day tourist visa, the complaint says.In a daytime raid, federal agents searched Lijbers’ Tazewell County, Virginia, home and seized a Radical Firearms RF-15 rifle along with five magazines, one of which was loaded. His public defender, Nancy Combs Dickenson-Vicars, did not respond to a request for comment.Lijbers is due back in court on March 9.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Nicola Sturgeon chokes back tears as she rejects 'absurd' claims she was out to destroy Alex Salmond

    Nicola Sturgeon choked back tears and insisted "I would never have wanted to 'get' Alex Salmond" as she rejected as "absurd" his claims of a plot among senior SNP figures to destroy him. The First Minister told a Holyrood inquiry the "simple" truth was that several women made complaints about Mr Salmond's behaviour and "I refused to follow the usual pattern of allowing a powerful man to use his status and connections to get what he wants." In an appearance spanning more than eight hours, against the backdrop of calls for her resignation, Ms Sturgeon insisted she had seen "nothing that comes within a million miles" of backing Mr Salmond's conspiracy claims. Although she reiterated it was "beyond question" that Mr Salmond had been cleared of all criminal charges, she said his behaviour was still "deeply inappropriate" and "there was not a single word of regret" from him during his six hours of testimony last week. Ms Sturgeon appeared on the verge of tears, with her voice breaking, as she was invited to apologise to the Scottish people for arguing for years they could trust Mr Salmond to take them to independence. Murdo Fraser, a Tory MSP, pressed her when she had decided he "was no longer the Charles Stewart Parnell of Scotland, and was in fact a liar and a fantasist?’"

  • Man Arrested After Crashing Car Into Ex-Wife's Car and House

    A 34-year-old man has been arrested after police said he “intentionally” drove into his ex-wife’s car and house in Enid, Oklahoma, on Wednesday, February 24.This footage, released by the Enid Police Department on March 2, shows the car driven by Tony Michael Shaw slamming into his wife’s vehicle on East Cherokee Avenue.“Shaw purposely leaves the roadway at the driveway of the residence, strikes an unoccupied vehicle parked in the driveway, accelerates into the home and continues through the yard of the property before striking a mature tree,” police said.“During treatment for injuries sustained in the crash, Shaw was heard by an officer telling hospital staff he wished his ex-wife was in the yard when he drove through it,” the department added.Shaw was arrested on several charges, including two counts of reckless driving, leaving the scene of a non-injury accident, and violation of a protective order. He was also arrested on a complaint of assault and battery with a deadly weapon for an incident earlier in February, police said. Credit: Enid Police Department via Storyful

  • Boris Johnson challenges EU after Italy blocks Covid vaccines shipment to Australia

    Boris Johnson has challenged the EU's decision to approve the blockade of 250,000 AstraZeneca vaccines destined for Australia, warning that the restrictions "endanger" global efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic. On Friday, Downing Street questioned the European Commission over its acceptance of the Italian government's decision to use EU-wide export controls to prevent the shipment from going ahead. Asked about the controversy, Mr Johnson's spokesman pointed out that Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, had previously assured the Prime Minister that the controls would not be used in this way. Speaking at the Number 10 daily lobby briefing, the spokesman said: "We're not privy to the specific agreements between other countries and vaccine manufacturers. "However, the PM spoke to President von der Leyen earlier this year, and she confirmed that the focus of their mechanism was on transparency and not intended to restrict exports by companies where they are fulfilling contractual responsibilities. "We would expect the EU to continue to stand by its commitments. The global recovery from Covid relies on international collaboration. We are all dependent on global supply chains, and putting in place restrictions endangers global efforts to fight the virus."

  • EU mulls retaliation against British exports and City over UK unilateral action in Northern Ireland

    Brussels could hit Britain with legal action, suspend the trade deal with the UK and block the City of London from the Single Market in retaliation for Boris Johnson's unilateral delaying of the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol. Mairead McGuinness, the EU financial services commissioner, said it was important to “send a message” to Britain about Brexit, as the fall-out from yesterday’s announcement that Britain would delay grace periods on checks on GB food imports to Northern Ireland continued. Simon Coveney, Ireland’s foreign minister, said the EU was negotiating with a “frustrating” partner “it simply couldn’t trust” and was being forced to resort to legal action becuase Britain had violated the terms of the Brexit agreement. “If the UK cannot simply be trusted because they take unilateral action in an unexpected way without negotiation, well then the British government leaves the EU with no option and that is not where we want to be," he told the RTE broadcaster. EU officials are mulling bringing lawsuits against the UK in the European Court of Justice, which retains jurisdiction over the Protocol. The commission last night accused the UK of threatening to break international law for the second time, referring to earlier threats to override the Withdrawal Agreement. The European Commission is considering triggering enforcement measures in the Withdrawal Agreement and the UK-EU trade deal. If Britain ignores the ruling of an arbitration panel, Brussels could suspend parts of the newly minted trade agreement, leaving British exports to the EU potentially facing tariffs. Such retaliation must be proportionate to the offence, which in the case of supermarket supplies to Northern Ireland, is likely to be limited. Ms McGuinness warned the unilateral move could have ramifications for ongoing “equivalence” negotiations aimed at granting UK financial services access to the EU’s Single Market. "Things like that don't help build trust," the Irish politician said at a Politico event in Brussels. Brussels has so far only granted equivalence to central securities depositories and clearing houses, which it sees as vital for EU financial stability. The UK granted EU firms equivalence in a slew of sectors in November last year. Britain has applied for 28 sectors to be granted equivalence but the commission has said it will only grant it once it has details of the UK’s future plans to diverge from EU rules. The commission has used equivalence as a political weapon in the past; freezing Swiss stock exchanges out of the Single Market in a bid to force Bern to the negotiating table over a new treaty. MEPs warned that they could refuse to ratify the provisionally applied trade deal with London, which will be subject to a European Parliament vote by the end of April. Christophe Hansen, a lead MEP on Brexit and the trade deal, tweeted, “if this is David Frost’s idea of showing that he is back to his old games, he should be mindful of the fact that the European Parliament has not ratified the [trade deal] yet.” That would be a nuclear option because it would force a damaging no deal Brexit, which would also hurt European businesses. In Northern Ireland, loyalist paramilitary organisations told Boris Johnson they are withdrawing support for the Good Friday Agreement in protest over the arrangements for post-Brexit trade in Northern Ireland. The outlawed groups said they were temporarily withdrawing their backing of the peace agreement amid mounting concerns about Northern Ireland Protocol.

  • No fans allowed at Azerbaijan F1 GP amid virus concerns

    No fans will be allowed at the Azerbaijan Formula One Grand Prix on June 6 because of ongoing coronavirus concerns, organizers said Friday. The Baku City Circuit which organizes the race said the decision not to allow fans “comes after extensive deliberation” with the Azerbaijan government, F1 and motorsport's governing body, the FIA.

  • GOP Rep. Madison Cawthorn Now Has A Democratic Challenger

    Jasmine Beach-Ferrara highlights her identity as a gay Christian minister in her first campaign video.

  • It’s time to flush out secret political donors

    Congress should pass a new bill that would end one of the worst abuses in American democracy.

  • For Many Rioters, The Capitol Insurrection Was A Family Affair

    Some families planned to attend Trump's "stop the steal" rally like it was a trip to Disney World. Then they stormed the Capitol together.

  • North Dakota House expels lawmaker accused of misconduct

    The North Dakota House on Thursday voted to expel a lawmaker accused of threatening and sexually harassing women at the Capitol, the first time in state history a lawmaker has been expelled. Members voted 69-25 to expel Rep. Luke Simons, a Republican from Dickinson, for a pattern of behavior they said stretched back to soon after he took office in 2017. The expulsion came with strong support from Simons' own party, which holds a supermajority in the chamber.

  • White House working with Democrats to ensure Biden quickly fills any federal court vacancies

    The White House is quietly working with Senate Democrats to ensure President Biden has a steady stream of nominees for the federal courts, according to people familiar with the matter and an administration official. Why it matters: Biden wants the federal judiciary to better reflect the country’s demographics, and to try to shield his unfolding legislative agenda from a judiciary currently dominated by Trump appointees.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWith Democrats in control of the White House and Senate, liberal-minded federal judges are already announcing their retirement.The administration's first nominee announcements are expected this month but could slide to April.The intrigue: Allies outside the White House say D.C. District Court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who is Black and 50, is likely to be nominated for a spot on the prestigious D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals.That could prepare her for the Supreme Court, should 82-year-old Justice Stephen Breyer retire.Driving the news: The White House counts 10 appellate court openings, including two on the D.C. appellate court, and about 60 vacancies in federal District Courts.It's placing a premium not just on ethnic diversity but candidates' background and experience, looking to draw judges from outside the usual pool of corporate appellate attorneys.Age will matter, but not as much as it did to Trump."We are making sure that there's a pipeline ready,” an administration official said. “We want a steady supply."Biden may not be able to match the former president's imprint on the courts — he got 234 federal judges confirmed, including three Supreme Court justices — but has signaled to Democrats he plans to move quickly to fill the vacancies he can.Between the lines: In December, incoming White House Counsel Dana Remus asked Democratic senators to send the White House names of potential U.S. District Court judges within 45 days of any vacancy announcement. The White House will take the lead for the more powerful Circuit Court judgeships, one rung below the Supreme Court.It's also considering announcing a slate of nominees, as President George W. Bush did during a Rose Garden ceremony in May 2001.The strategy would be to blitz the public — and the Senate — with a display of diversity while also showing strength in numbers.What they're saying: "If you have a slate of judges, it gives you an opportunity to have diverse public defenders, civil rights lawyers and labor lawyers to really show the breadth of the legal profession and what Biden is trying to accomplish in a way that you can't with just one or two judges," said Christopher Kang, co-founder and chief counsel of Demand Justice.The Biden administration isn't ready to publicly unveil its strategy."It's less about whether the first nomination is singular or plural," said the administration official. "The lesson learned was you need to have a steady drumbeat of nominees."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Todd McShay’s mock draft has Patriots drafting elite defensive prospect, finding veteran QB

    In this scenario, the Patriots would find a quarterback via trade or free agency.

  • Biden administration blames Trump for crisis at US-Mexico border

    Former Trump senior adviser Stephen Miller joins 'The Ingraham Angle' to discuss impact of Democrats' immigration policies

  • Mother of ‘QAnon Shaman’ Jacob Chansley defends her son and repeats election conspiracy theories

    Ms Chansley refused to condemn her son breaching the building