Trump State Department appointee Federico Klein arrested in connection with Capitol riots

Julie Gerstein
·2 min read
Capitol Riot
A photo shared by the FBI shows dozens of Trump supporters storming the Capitol. Screenshot via DOJ.

  • Federico Klein, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, was arrested in connection with the Capitol riots, Politico reported.

  • Klein is believed to be the first Trump appointee to be charged in connection to the January 6 insurrection.

  • Klein worked on the 2016 Trump campaign and was later appointed to the State Department.

The FBI arrested Federico Klein, a former State Department aide appointed by former President Donald Trump, in connection with the January 6 Capitol riots, Politico's Josh Gerstein reported.

Samantha Shero, a spokesperson for the FBI's Washington DC field office, confirmed the arrest to Insider but did not specify on what charges he had been booked.

Klein, 42, of Annandale, VA, is believed to be the first Trump appointee facing charges related to the Capitol insurrection.

Klein had worked on Trump's 2016 presidential campaign where he made a salary of $15,000. He was among several campaign aides who ended up with positions in the administration.

According to a public database of executive branch personnel, Klein joined the State Department in 2017, just days after the inauguration, and was a special assistant in the Bureau Of Western Hemisphere Affairs. He made an annual salary of $66,510.

Klein's mother Carolina confirmed to Politico that her son told her he had been on the Washington Mall that day.

"Fred's politics burn a little hot but I've never known him to violate the law," she said of her son.

Prior to joining the Trump campaign, Klein was a researcher at the Famly Research Council, and a legislative aide for Loudon County, VA.

This is a developing story...

Read the original article on Business Insider

