Trump’s State of the Union Address Was Supposed to Move the Dow. Here’s Why It Didn’t.

The U.S. stock market got off to a tepid start on Wednesday after President Trump’s State of the Union address gave few indicators about the direction of trade talks or progress on a new budget. Investors have already looked past the event and are now shifting gears to a forthcoming speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell as the key mover for the Dow and its peers.

US Stock Market Sputters

Wall Street’s major indexes opened slightly lower on Wednesday, reflecting the rocky pre-market session for stock futures. The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened 40 points lower before paring losses later in the morning. The blue-chip index has since edged up 0.1% to 25,432.61.

The Dow edged up during mid-day trading after pointing lower before the opening bell.

The broad S&P 500 Index declined 0.1% to 2,734.39, with losses mainly concentrated in communication services and consumer discretionary stocks.

