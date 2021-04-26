Trump is still fuming that GOP Gov. Doug Ducey didn't back his claims of election fraud, reportedly telling allies he may travel to Arizona to campaign against him

Bill Bostock
·2 min read
President Donald Trump (left) and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey disembark from Air Force One upon arrival in Phoenix, Arizona, on June 23, 2020.
President Donald Trump and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey leave Air Force One in Phoenix, Arizona, on June 23, 2020. SAUL LOEB / AFP

  • Trump is angry with Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey for not backing attempts to overturn Biden's 2020 win in the state.

  • Trump threatened to campaign for a Democrat if Ducey runs for Senate in 2022, The Daily Beast reported.

  • Allies believe Trump couldn't have been serious, The Daily Beast reported.

Former President Donald Trump is still so angry with Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey he has told allies that he may travel to Arizona to campaign against him, The Daily Beast reported.

Trump released two statements last week slamming Ducey for not backing Republican attempts to overturn President Joe Biden's victory in Arizona in November.

Republicans in Arizona recently seized election ballots and hired the Florida-based company Cyber Ninjas to recount around 2 million ballots cast in Maricopa County. Trump has long claimed the result is fraudulent, without giving evidence.

Trump's anger at Ducey, whose second term as Arizona governor ends next year, has spilled over in private, The Daily Beast reported.

In one example, Trump told associates that he would be open to traveling to Arizona to campaign for Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly against Ducey if Ducey ran for Senate in 2022, the outlet said.

The Daily Beast reported that its sources were skeptical that Trump was being serious about campaigning for a Democrat. Ducey also told The New York Times in January that he would not be running for Senate in 2022.

Insider has contacted the offices of Trump and Ducey for comment.

Cindy McCain-Doug Ducey
Cindy McCain embraces Ducey in November 2018. AP Photo/Matt York

Trump's post-presidential office released two statements on Friday and Saturday slamming Ducey for not backing GOP attempts to overturn the 2020 election results.

He said on Friday, according to The Hill: "The Governor of Arizona, Doug Ducey, has been shockingly of zero help to the State Senate. He wants to 'pretend' the election was free and fair. What are he and the Maricopa County Commissioners trying to hide?"

In a separate statement Saturday, Trump said Ducey should be helping protect the private firm hired by the GOP to conduct the recount.

"The Republican Party is demanding that Governor Ducey of Arizona immediately provide large-scale security for the brave American Patriots doing the Forensic Audit of the 2020 Presidential Election. Governor Ducey will be held fully responsible for the safety of those involved," he said.

Trump first took issue with Ducey in November after the governor certified Biden's election victory.

"Arizona will not forget what Ducey just did," Trump said at the time.

During the election certification, Ducey defended the integrity of the system, saying: "We do elections well, here in Arizona. The system is strong."

Read the original article on Business Insider

