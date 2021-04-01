Trump still looms over Virginia governor’s race
Virginia will elect a new governor this November, one of the first statewide races in the post-Trump era.
The helmet-wearing Idaho man photographed dangling by one hand from the Senate’s balcony during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol turned himself in six days later. While buckled in the vehicle delivering him to the Boise jail, Josiah Colt made a video apologizing and expressing shame for storming the building.
President Joe Biden's younger dog Major this week was involved in his second biting incident of the month, the White House said Tuesday.
In the new Disney+ series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, a new Captain America has arrived. John Walker, played by Wyatt Russell, is taking up the stars and stripes shield, an act that's proved divisive, to say the least, on social media. Russell recently spoke to Yahoo Entertainment about how he landed the role and what he thinks about the internet's anti-John Walker stance. "I am not here to say you should like him or you shouldn't like him," Russell said, although he adds that if there isn't some backlash to a performance, "you did something wrong" as an actor. Watch more from Russell in the video above.
Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to detain two members of the Proud Boys charged in the U.S. Capitol attack. Experts say it's an uphill battle.
Adults in Virginia could legally possess and grow small amounts of marijuana beginning in July, about three years sooner than initially envisioned, under changes the governor proposed Wednesday to legislation passed earlier this year. “Our Commonwealth is committed to legalizing marijuana in an equitable way,” Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam said in a news release outlining the date change and other amendments he is seeking. “Virginia will become the 15th state to legalize marijuana — and these changes will ensure we do it with a focus on public safety, public health, and social justice.”
Jordan Spieth insisted he simply couldn't make good contact, yet he still posted the best number of the early players on Thursday.
A New York appeals court ruled on Tuesday that a defamation suit against former President Donald Trump filed by former Apprentice contestant Summer Zervos can proceed. Zervos accused Trump of sexually assaulting her on two occasions, forcibly kissing and groping her. In 2017, Zervos filed the defamation lawsuit after Trump accused her of lying. His lawyers argued that because he was president, he had immunity, and the case was put on hold in January 2020. In a statement, Zervos' lawyer, Beth Wilkinson, said that since Trump is "now a private citizen," he "has no further excuse to delay justice for Ms. Zervos, and we are eager to get back to the trial court and prove her claims." Zervos and her legal team are hoping that Trump will be compelled to testify under oath about her allegations. Trump is also facing criminal investigations and a second defamation suit, filed by writer E. Jean Carroll. Carroll accused Trump of raping her in the 1990s at a department store in Manhattan, and in 2019, she sued him for defamation after he publicly denied the claims. More stories from theweek.comThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followersDear Mr. Trump, America needs youThe Biden administration is reportedly trying hard not to say the U.S. is experiencing another coronavirus 'surge'
Bill Gates has said bitcoin was "not a great climate thing." As it surges in value, miners hunt for more tokens with networks of energy-hungry computers.
The Hollywood star's autobiography details family abuse, that Basic Instinct scene and health scares.
Scott Gottlieb was asked on CNBC on Tuesday when he thought the FDA could approve the vaccine for 12-15 year olds.
Nine veteran Hong Kong activists face jail after they were convicted on Thursday over their roles in an unauthorised assembly at the height of the protest movement that engulfed the city in 2019. The defendants feature some of the city’s most prominent and moderate pro-democracy figures, including distinguished barristers Martin Lee, 82, and Margaret Ng, 73. Mr Lee is known widely as the “father of democracy” and helped draft Hong Kong’s mini-constitution. Media tycoon Jimmy Lai, 72, currently in custody after his arrest under Beijing's new national security law, was among those convicted. Their landmark trial, say analysts, signals the further erosion of the rule of law and the basic rights and freedoms guaranteed under the Sino-British Joint Declaration that underpinned the handover of the former British colony back to China in 1997. The conviction was linked to a mass rally on August 18, 2019, which was one of a chain of protests where crowds took to the streets to demand universal suffrage, greater police accountability and the abolition of a controversial extradition bill.
Todd Orlando is in his second season as USC's defensive coordinator but this will be his first chance at having a full spring camp.
Microsoft won a nearly $22 billion contract to supply U.S. Army combat troops with its augmented reality headsets. Microsoft and the Army separately announced the deal Wednesday. The technology is based on Microsoft's HoloLens headsets, which were originally intended for the video game and entertainment industries.