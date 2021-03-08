Trump is still voting by mail

Tim O'Donnell
·1 min read
Former President Donald Trump spent much of 2020 pushing unfounded claims of voter fraud, often pinpointing mail-in voting as a major culprit. Yet, he continues to do it himself.

Trump, now a Palm Beach, Florida, resident, requested a mail ballot on Friday so he can vote in the city's municipal elections, The Palm Beach Post reports. Trump did vote in person in November's general election, but he previously cast mail ballots while in the White House, praising Florida's security while simultaneously criticizing the system at large.

At the time, he claimed he was he was too busy to leave Washington, and he also repeatedly drew a distinction between absentee ballots and universal vote-by-mail. But that doesn't seem to apply in this case. Read more at The Palm Beach Post.

Democrats are about to start sending monthly checks for most U.S. children. Why are Republicans so quiet?
The Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal family
For some reason, Prince Charles picked today for a photo-op with Black health-care workers

