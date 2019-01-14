Trump was stoked to deliver address in Nashville. The problem: He was going to New Orleans

Nashville Tennessean

President Donald Trump is scheduled to address the American Farm Bureau's annual convention today, much like he did last year here in Nashville but with one major difference

The convention is being held in New Orleans this year, not Nashville as the president said in a since-deleted tweet. 

"Getting ready to address the Farm Convention today in Nashville, Tennessee," Trump tweeted around 7:30 a.m EST. "Love our farmers, love Tennessee – a great combination! See you in a little while."

Several Twitter users helpfully pointed out the president's error. 

The tweet was swiftly deleted but not without causing some confusion about the president's schedule. 

While he hasn't tweeted again about the convention, he is expected to address it around 11:40 a.m. CST. You can watch the speech here: 

Last year, President Trump spoke to a crowd of nearly 5,000 American Farm Bureau Federation members, Tennessee Republican lawmakers, and other supporters at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville. 

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Trump was stoked to deliver address in Nashville. The problem: He was going to New Orleans