When Trump Stole Christmas

A Christmas tree stood on either side of President Trump as he addressed a “Merry Christmas rally” on the night he was impeached.

That is two Christmas trees more than Trump allowed the tenants to place in the lobby of 100 Central Park South, the apartment building he purchased in 1981.

The same Trump who now boasts of bringing back “Merry Christmas” after the so-called guardians of political correctness replaced it with “Happy Holidays” lest non-Christians be offended.

“And did you notice that everybody is saying Merry Christmas again?” he asked the crowd at Wednesday night’s rally in Battle Creek, Michigan. “Did you notice? Saying Merry Christmas.”

The Trump of the early 1980s indicated through his managing agent that he was denying his tenants permission to place a Christmas tree or any other kind of holiday decoration in the lobby to avoid complaints that “Management is seeking to impose one set of religious beliefs on all events in this Building.”

In keeping with his own beliefs, Trump chose the day after Christmas in 1981 to seek the eviction of a tenant named Anderson Clipper on grounds that he had failed to pay his rent in August. Never mind that Clipper had the canceled check and sent a copy to the managing agent.

Clipper presented the check again in court. His attorney called to the stand a building superintendent who had been fired subsequent to Trump’s purchase. The super testified as to the new owner’s intentions.

“They wanted to empty the building,” he said.

The super added that to further that effort, he had been instructed, “No repairs were to be done unless extremely necessary.”

Judge Jay Dankberg ruled in favor of Clipper.

“The court is convinced this landlord engaged in a blatant attempt to force this tenant out of possession through the use of spurious and unnecessary litigation,” the judge said.

While the Christmas tree was not at issue during the hearing, the effort to deny holiday cheer could be seen as part of a larger strategy, the judge observed.

“Clearly this landlord was attempting to create an atmosphere in which tenants would voluntarily relocate,” he said.

To call Trump a Grinch would be unfair to Dr. Seuss's famous avocado-green character. The Grinch simply suffered from having a heart two sizes too small that led him to resent the Christmastime joy of the Whos of Whoville. His heart ended up growing three sizes when he saw their joy was undiminished despite him doing his worst to wreck their holiday.

Trump consistently seemed to have no heart at all. He did not resent Christmas. He just did not want anything that would make his tenants less miserable and therefore less likely to leave.

Trump had been able to purchase the 15-story building at a bargain price for reasons he later spelled out to New York magazine.

“They practically gave it to me because it was losing so much money under rent control,” he was quoted saying.

Trump repeatedly told the press that the 80 apartments in the building were occupied by “people of great wealth” who were taking advantage of rent control and stabilization laws to pay unconscionably low rent. He suggested that their big bucks simply made them whiners.

“Let me tell you something about the rich,” he told a reporter. “They have a very low threshold for pain.”

In fact, 25 percent of the tenants lived on a fixed income of less than $15,000 a year. Many of the occupants were elderly.

“I had all these old ladies, 80 years old,” John Moore, the tenant leader at the time, told The Daily Beast on Friday.

Trump’s intent was to clear out the tenants and demolish the building along with an adjacent hotel he had also purchased. He planned to then erect a huge luxury tower for actual people of great wealth, thereby making himself of even greater wealth.

He further expressed the Trumpian holiday spirit by choosing New Year’s Eve of 1981 to threaten six tenants with eviction. They were given 10 days to undo alterations they had made to their apartments with the approval of the previous owner.

But that was also blocked by the court. Trump was then forced to be more creative. He announced that the sight of poor souls sleeping on benches in Central Park had inspired him to offer the city the free use of a dozen empty apartments in his building to shelter the homeless.