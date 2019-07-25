Trump stood in front of a fake presidential seal. Here's what the real seal looks like

The modified symbol showed an eagle with with two heads, which seems to resemble the Russian coat of arms.

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump on Tuesday stood before an altered presidential seal while being introduced at a student activist conference hosted by Turning Points USA.

So what does the true presidential seal look like?

The traditional presidential seal has an image of an American eagle. In one of the eagle's talons, it's holding an olive branch — symbolizing peace— and in the other, thirteen arrows — symbolizing war.

The eagle is also holding a scroll in its beak, with the words "E Pluribus Unum,” Latin for “Out of Many, One," written on it.

A shield is on the crest of the eagle and has 13 red and white stripes that represent the United State's 13 colonies. A blue bar is above the stripes to represent the 13 colonies uniting to represent one chief.

Above the eagle are 13 clouds and 13 stars, to also represent the colonies.

The whole symbol is surrounded by a circle of 50 stars, to represent the current 50 states of the U.S.

Contributing: Nicholas Wu

