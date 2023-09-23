Trump stopped wearing medical masks during COVID because they smeared his bronzer, White House aide says in book

A former White House aide claims Donald Trump stopped wearing medical masks during the COVID-19 pandemic because they messed up his signature makeup.

Cassidy Hutchinson, a senior assistant to former chief of staff Mark Meadows, writes in her memoir “Enough” that the former president once selected a white mask to wear during a May 2020 visit to the Honeywell mask production facility. However, according to an excerpt from the book published by The Guardian, Hutchinson subtly suggested he not wear that particular mask.

“I pointed at the straps of the N95 I was holding,” she writes. “When he looked at the straps of his mask, he saw they were covered in bronzer.”

“Why did no one else tell me that?” he reportedly snapped. “I’m not wearing this thing.”

Hutchinson laments that reporters never knew “the depth of his vanity had caused him to reject masks,” which led Trump loyalists to eschew keeping their own faces covered during the pandemic that killed more than a million Americans.

However, Trump did on occasion don a mask. He was first seen in one during a July 2020 visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to visit service members, where the then-president said masks were fine in the “appropriate locations.”

That same month, Trump boasted he once wore a face covering that made him look like the Lone Ranger, whose mask didn’t cover the cowboy’s mouth or nose.

