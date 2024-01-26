Trump storms out of courtroom in E Jean Carroll defamation trial

Donald Trump leaves the courtroom in the middle of closing arguments in his defamation trial - Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Donald Trump stormed out of a courtroom on Friday as E Jean Carroll’s lawyer urged a jury to order the former president to pay £18.8 million (£14,800,000) for repeatedly defaming the former magazine columnist.

The former president rose from his seat at the defence table and walked towards the exit, pausing to scan the wood-panelled courtroom as members of the Secret Service leaped up to follow him out.

Mr Trump in 2019 said Ms Carroll should “pay dearly” for claiming he raped her in the mid-1990s in a Bergdorf Goodman department store dressing room in Manhattan.

Using a play on Mr Trump’s own words, Roberta Kaplan said: “Now is the time to make him pay, and now is the time to make him pay for it dearly.

“We all have to follow the law,” Ms Kaplan said. “Donald Trump, however, acts as if these rules and laws just don’t apply to him.”

She said the jury should award $12 million (£9.4million) to repair Ms Carroll’s reputation and another $12 million for the suffering she has endured because of Mr Trump’s attacks. She said the “unusually high punitive award” was necessary “to have any hope of stopping Donald Trump.”

Incited ‘social media mob’

Mr Trump, who was not required to attend the civil lawsuit proceedings, had appeared agitated all morning, vigorously shaking his head as Ms Carroll’s lawyer branded him a liar who had incited a “social media mob” to attack her client.

The unexpected departure prompted Judge Lewis Kaplan, who is not related to Ms Carroll’s lawyer, to briefly interrupt the closing argument, saying: “The record will reflect that Mr Trump just rose and walked out of the courtroom.”

Mr Trump did not return for the reminder of the closing argument but was present in court when his legal team began making their case.

The walkout came only minutes after the judge, without the jury present, threatened to send Mr Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba to jail for continuing to talk when he told her she was finished.

“You are on the verge of spending some time in the lock-up. Now sit down,” he said.

Ms Habba was later heard saying “f--- it” after the judge ruled that the defence would not be permitted to show slides of offensive tweets Ms Carroll had received before Mr Trump made defamatory statements against her.

Mr Trump had taken the stand for less than five minutes after Judge Lewis Kaplan narrowed the confines of his testimony.

The former US president said that he stood “100 per cent” behind comments he made in an October 2002 deposition in which he denied Ms Carroll’s accusations, calling her “sick” and a “whack job”.

Visibly frustrated by being muzzled, he said “this is not America” as he left the courtroom on Thursday.

The Republican front-runner has been in court for almost every day of the civil case, despite skipping a similar trial in 2023 in which he was found liable for sexually assaulting Ms Carroll and ordered to pay her $5 million in damages.

Because that verdict is binding, the seven-man, two-woman jury needs to decide only how much Mr Trump owes Ms Carroll for harming her reputation, and whether to impose punitive damages to keep him from defaming her again.

Continued attacking Ms Carroll

During her closing arguments, Ms Kaplan told jurors that the current case was not about a sexual assault.

“We had that case,” she said. “That’s why Donald Trump’s testimony was so short yesterday. He doesn’t get a do-over this time.”

Mr Trump has continued attacking Ms Carroll during the trial, proclaiming that her case was a “witch hunt” and a “con job” and maintaining that he had not known her.

In the defence’s closing arguments, Ms Habba asked jurors to “focus on the evidence and not the noise”. She accused Ms Carroll of deleting tweets that would have shown she was threatened online before Mr Trump defamed her.

The defamation claim against Mr. Trump, she said, “doesn’t add up”.

Ms Habba added: “She did not suffer emotional harm. Sure her feelings were hurt by some negative tweets but she said she was ‘fabulous and buoyant .. in a cocoon of love and support’.”

Instead of being brought to a “financial and emotional rock-bottom” by Mr Trump’s defamatory statements, she was “living the life of the rich and famous”.

In a rebuttal, Ms Carroll’s lawyer Shawn Crowley rejected the characterisation, saying the argument that positive attention negates the negative was “nonsense”.

