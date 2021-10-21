Trump's new social media deal sends SPAC's shares soaring

FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Trump holds rally in Iowa
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Medha Singh
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Medha Singh

(Reuters) -Former U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to create a new social media app after Twitter Inc and Facebook Inc barred him from their platforms this year won an endorsement from investors on Thursday who sent shares in a shell company backing the effort soaring.

Trump Media and Technology Group and Digital World Acquisition Corp, a Special Purpose Acquisition Vehicle, said on Wednesday https://www.reuters.com/world/us/former-us-president-donald-trump-launches-new-social-media-platform-2021-10-21 they would merge to create a new social media app called TRUTH Social. Trump's company said it plans a beta launch next month and a full roll-out in the first quarter of 2022.

Shares of Miami-based Digital World surged 140% to $23.53 on the Nasdaq. SPACs such as Digital World use money raised through an initial public offering to take a private company public.

People close to the former president, speaking on condition of anonymity, have said Trump has sought to set up his own social media company since leaving the White House. The Republican former president, contemplating another run for the White House in 2024, has been frustrated that he does not have a direct and unfiltered connection with his millions of followers after Twitter and Facebook barred him, these people said.

The social media giants suspended Trump's account after hundreds of his supporters rioted at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 following an incendiary speech that he gave repeating his false claims that the 2020 election had been stolen from him through widespread voting fraud.

Twitter found that Trump posts violated its "glorification of violence" https://blog.twitter.com/en_us/topics/company/2020/suspension policy. Facebook found that Trump praised violence https://about.fb.com/news/2021/06/facebook-response-to-oversight-board-recommendations-trump in connection with the deadly Jan. 6 attack in which rioters sought to block the formal congressional certification of his election loss to President Joe Biden.

In a press release announcing the deal on Wednesday, Trump said, "I'm excited to soon begin sharing my thoughts on TRUTH Social and to fight back against Big Tech."

Trump Media said it would receive $293 million in cash that Digital World Acquisition had in a trust if no shareholder of the acquisition firm chooses to cash in their shares.

The soaring share price on Thursday could increase the likelihood of investors, which include some hedge funds founded by people with Democratic leanings, backing the deal.

Still, the future is far from certain. The deal announcement lacked the trappings of the detailed business plans Wall Street is accustomed to in SPAC mergers, from naming a leadership team to giving detailed financing earnings and projections.

Digital World Acquisition, led by former investment banker Patrick Orlando, has launched at least four SPACs and plans to launch two more but none of them have completed a deal yet.

Orlando did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

This would be the second social media company aimed at Trump's fans launched since he left office in January.

GETTR, a Twitter-style platform started by former Trump adviser Jason Miller, claimed more than 1.5 million users in its first 11 days after being launched https://www.reuters.com/world/us/former-trump-aide-miller-launches-social-media-site-gettr-2021-07-01 in July. Despite endorsements from other Trump allies, including Steve Bannon, Miller was unable to get Trump to join the platform.

Trump has remained in the public eye through appearances on conservative media channels, occasional rallies and an active email list.

The emails, often written in all-caps and colored type, ask for donations, sell products such as "Don't blame this family we voted for Trump" doormats ($62) and criticize the Biden administration, often multiple times in one day.

Trump's post-presidency political action committee, Save America, has already raised more than $60 million for the 2022 election cycle, according to OpenSecrets, which researches political donations.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru, Heather Timmons, Steve Holland, Svea Herbst and Greg Roumeliotis; Writing by Paritosh Bansal; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Will Dunham)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Republicans blocked a key voting rights bill. Are Democrats out of options?

    No one is surprised by the Republican effort to block the measure – but the higher-stakes fight is what Democrats do next with the filibuster Ben Jealous, president of People for the American Way (top left), and Virginia Kase Solomon, CEO of the League of Women Voters (top right), lead a rally demanding that the Biden administration take the lead on voting rights. Photograph: Allison Bailey/NurPhoto/REX/Shutterstock Sign up for the Guardian’s Fight to Vote newsletter Hello, and happy Thursday, S

  • US border agents engaged in ‘shocking abuses’ against asylum seekers, report finds

    Revealed: documents released after six years of legal tussles uncover over 160 cases of misconduct and abuse An opened gate at the US-Mexico border wall in Cameron county, Texas on 19 October 2021. Photograph: Reginald Mathalone/NurPhoto/REX/Shutterstock Shocking instances of sexual and physical abuse of asylum seekers at the southern US border by federal officers have been uncovered by Human Rights Watch, after a years-long battle to wrestle the information from the Department of Homeland Secur

  • FBI raids homes linked to Russian oligarch

    FBI agents on Tuesday raided homes in Washington D.C. and New York City linked to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, a metals tycoon with ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin... and to Paul Manafort, the one-time campaign manager for former U.S. President Donald Trump.Members of the FBI's Evidence Response Team carried boxes out of the D.C. mansion in one of Washington's wealthiest neighborhoods and towed away a vehicle.The FBI also confirmed "law enforcement activity" at the home in New York City's Greenwich Village neighborhood but declined further comment. The specific reason for sealing off and searching the homes was not immediately clear, and an FBI spokesperson did not provide details. A representative for Deripaska said the two homes belonged to relatives.The 53-year-old Russian billionaire has been under U.S. sanctions since 2018 along with several other influential Russians because of their ties to the Kremlin after alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election. Deripaska - who owns part of Rusal, one of the world’s largest aluminum conglomerates - sued to have the U.S. sanctions lifted but his case was dismissed in June.The U.S. Treasury Department also targeted several of his companies, including Rusal. Washington later dropped those sanctions but kept them on Deripaska.Deripaska once employed Paul Manafort, who was convicted in 2018 on tax evasion and bank fraud charges and was among the central figures scrutinized under investigations of alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.In December of 2020 - his last full month as president - Trump pardoned Manafort.

  • Former President Donald Trump launching his own social media platform, Truth Social

    Former President Donald Trump is planning to launch his own social media platform, Truth Social.

  • Why it’s important for Democrats to fully pay for the reconciliation bill

    Ben Ritz, Progressive Policy Institute Director, joins&nbsp;Yahoo Finance to discuss PPI’s blueprint on the top priorities that should be included in the reconciliation bill and the reception of PPI's report on Capital Hill.

  • Senate GOP again blocks Democrats' election legislation

    For the third time this year, Senate Democrats on Wednesday tried to pass sweeping election legislation that they tout as a powerful counterweight to new voting restrictions in the states. Once again, Republicans blocked them.

  • An Idaho man killed a child in Horseshoe Bend last year. Here’s an update in the case

    Police say Benjamin Poirier was yelling about the end of the world before he fatally shot a child last year.

  • Prosecutor: Giuliani associate schemed to beat campaign laws

    An associate of Rudy Giuliani hatched a scheme to funnel $1 million in funds from a wealthy Russian financier into U.S. elections knowing full well he was breaking campaign finance laws, a prosecutor said Thursday during closing arguments at a federal trial. Evidence shows that Lev Parnas and a co-defendant, Andrey Kukushkin, used “lies and tricks” to conceal the source of the money, Assistant U.S. Attorney Hagan Scotten told a New York City jury. Parnas made a series of straw donations despite being “told again and again that he couldn’t donate somebody else’s money,” Scotten said.

  • White House unveils plan to "quickly" vaccinate kids ages 5-11

    The White House on Wednesday released its plan to vaccinate children between the ages of five and 11, pending authorization from the Food and Drug Administration of the first COVID-19 shot for that age group.The big picture: The White House said it has secured enough vaccine supply to equip more than 25,000 pediatric and primary care offices, hundreds of school and community health clinics, as well as tens of thousands of pharmacies, to administer the shots.Stay on top of the latest market trend

  • Putin orders a workplace shutdown amid COVID

    The Russian government is putting strict measures in place to combat a spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths. President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday approved a proposal for a week-long workplace shutdown at the start of November. Speaking at a televised meeting with government officials, Putin said the "non-working days" from Oct. 30 to Nov. 7 - during which people would continue to receive salaries - could start or stop at different times for certain regions. This comes as coronavirus-related deaths across Russia in the past 24 hours hit yet another daily record at 1,028, with OVER 34,000 34,073 new infections in the past 24 hours. On Tuesday, Moscow's Mayor announced four months of stay-at-home measures for unvaccinated people over the age of 60. In the face of a strained healthcare system, authorities are stressing urgency in their efforts to slow the spread of the virus and confront public reluctance to get innoculated with the Russian-made vaccine. the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine. "I will repeat it again that the vaccine reduces for real the risk of infection or severe complications after the disease, the death risk. That's why I certainly support the government's proposal. I want to draw regional heads' attention to the need to increase the number of vaccinations. And of course, I call on all our citizens to get vaccinated." Russia began a revaccination campaign in July, one of the first countries to do so. Even so, Putin himself has yet to receive a booster shot, according to the Kremlin.

  • Meadows retains top GOP lawyer for Jan. 6 investigation

    Two people familiar with the matter told POLITICO that George Terwilliger, a former deputy attorney general, is representing Donald Trump's former chief of staff.

  • Don Lemon unleashes on ‘weak’ Biden, Democrats not doing enough for Black voters

    CNN anchor Don Lemon took President Joe Biden and Democrats to task Wednesday for not doing enough for Black voters, […] The post Don Lemon unleashes on ‘weak’ Biden, Democrats not doing enough for Black voters appeared first on TheGrio.

  • The pandemic has killed the car salesperson as we know it

    Salespeople don't wait for walk-ins anymore and they don't haggle on price, The Wall Street Journal reports.

  • DeSantis to convene legislature to fight vaccine mandates

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday said he will call state lawmakers back to work early to pass legislation to combat coronavirus vaccine mandates enacted by businesses. The Republican governor said he will convene a special session of the GOP-controlled statehouse in November to address vaccine requirements. “We want to provide protection for people, we want to make it clear that, in Florida, your right to earn a living is not contingent upon whatever choices you're making in terms of these injections.”

  • Trump to launch his own social media platform, calling it TRUTH Social

    Former U.S. President Donald Trump announced Wednesday he will launch his own social media platform, TRUTH Social, according to a press release by Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG). Trump's new social network is set to launch a beta version in November, which will be available to invited guests only. Trump signaled his aspirations to create a rival social media platform after he was kicked off from several social media platforms.

  • Bernini's dazzling chapel even brighter after restoration

    A chapel in a Rome church that is home to a Baroque sculptural masterpiece by Gian Lorenzo Bernini has been made even more dazzling after restoration. Art and restoration specialists presented the result in the Cornaro Chapel in St. Mary of the Victory Church on Thursday. The chapel’s centerpiece is one of Bernini’s most celebrated sculptures, depicting the mystical experience of St. Theresa of Avila.

  • Incoming rain could pose a new threat to areas hit hard by wildfires

    Heavy rain falling on burn-scarred landscapes can lead to mudslides and even potentially affect water supplies.

  • Donald Trump’s social media app ‘Truth Social’ hijacked by fake account before launch

    Former president says new media network is effort to ‘stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech’

  • Thanks, Dickies Arena, for letting us go maskless at Tuesday’s James Taylor concert

    By contrast, Bass Hall made all its patrons keep covered up. | Opinion

  • Trump insults Colin Powell, calls out media for treating him ‘beautifully’ in death

    Former President Donald Trump’s recent remarks regarding the coverage surrounding former Secretary of State Colin Powell’s death have some people […] The post Trump insults Colin Powell, calls out media for treating him ‘beautifully’ in death appeared first on TheGrio.