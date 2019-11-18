Trump floats idea of testifying in impeachment inquiry

After House Speaker Nancy Pelosi dared President Trump to testify in the ongoing impeachment inquiry, on Monday, Trump floated the idea that he might on Twitter.

His ambiguously worded tweet implied he might be willing to answer written questions, rather than appear in person before the House Intelligence Committee. Trump also submitted written responses in the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller, who later testified that the president’s sworn testimony was “generally” untruthful.

In an interview that aired on CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday, Pelosi said that if Trump “has information that is exculpatory, that means, ‘ex,’ taking away, ‘culpable,’ blame, then we look forward to seeing it.” The House speaker made a similar offer on Thursday.

Pelosi said the president is welcome to answer questions in writing or “he could come right before the committee and talk, speak all the truth that he wants if he wants.”

“He has every opportunity to present his case,” she said.

Trump responded in a pair of tweets attacking Pelosi, Democrats and the media.

Our Crazy, Do Nothing (where’s USMCA, infrastructure, lower drug pricing & much more?) Speaker of the House, Nervous Nancy Pelosi, who is petrified by her Radical Left knowing she will soon be gone (they & Fake News Media are her BOSS), suggested on Sunday’s DEFACE THE NATION.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2019

....that I testify about the phony Impeachment Witch Hunt. She also said I could do it in writing. Even though I did nothing wrong, and don’t like giving credibility to this No Due Process Hoax, I like the idea & will, in order to get Congress focused again, strongly consider it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2019

The White House is bracing for the second week of public hearings in the impeachment inquiry, with eight more witnesses — including U.S. ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland — set to testify in the probe.

After long resisting calls from members of her caucus for impeachment, Pelosi announced the launch of a formal impeachment inquiry in September, predicated on accusations that Trump pressured Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former vice president Joe Biden and his son.

During special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, Trump repeatedly said he was open to speaking with Mueller but his legal counsel prevented him from doing so.

Trump ultimately responded to written questions from the special counsel’s office. Mueller said the president’s answers were “generally” untruthful.

