Trump subjected would-be GOP candidates to ‘Hunger Games’ grilling for endorsement, report says

Oliver O'Connell
3 min read
Donald Trump pitted would-be candidates for Ohio’s open Senate seat against each other during a backroom meeting at a fundraiser in Florida, a report says.

In a scene that has been variously described as being reminiscent of both The Hunger Games and a return to his days on The Apprentice, the former president summoned four of the potential Republican candidates to speak with him on Wednesday.

Former state treasurer Josh Mandel, former state GOP Chair Jane Timken, tech executive Bernie Moreno, and investment banker Mike Gibbons were ushered into a side room at Mr Trump’s West Palm Beach golf club.

Politico reports that what followed was a “15-minute backroom backbiting session reminiscent of Trump’s reality TV show” as each tried to win favour with the former president to gain his endorsement.

Mr Mandel said he was “crushing” Ms Timken in polling. In turn, she touted her support on the ground thanks to her time as state party chair.

Mr Gibbons extolled his financial support for Mr Trump’s campaign, and Mr Moreno noted that his daughter had worked on it in 2020.

An endorsement from the Trump camp is seen as vital for many Republicans running in the 2022 electoral cycle looking to tap into his base of fervent supporters in their state or jurisdiction.

At the primaries stage, this sees potential GOP candidates pitted against each other, and Mr Trump is not averse to making things awkward.

A person familiar with the meeting on Wednesday who described it like the Hunger Games said the awkward encounter was made more uncomfortable as the rivals sat facing each other at a circular table.

Indeed, Mr Trump’s management style has been characterised as pitting people against each other in fierce competition and the reporting suggests he is relishing his role as the Republican kingmaker.

Most of the tension is said to have between Ms Timken and Mr Mandel, who attempted to outdo each other with accounts of support and how well their campaigns were going.

Having already launched their campaigns, they are early frontrunners. Mr Gibbons and Mr Moreno are yet to formally jump into the race.

The former president is said to have asked Mr Mandell if he was fully committed to the race, having dropped out in 2018 due to his wife’s health problems.

Mr Mandell is said to have responded: “Mr President, I only know two ways to do things: either not at all, or balls to the wall. I hired a bunch of killers on my team. I’m a killer, and we’re going to win the primary and then the general.”

The four, plus potentially author JD Vance, are competing to replace Senator Rob Portman who has decided to not seek a third term. Trump is yet to endorse any of them.

Wednesday’s fundraiser was to benefit Trump-endorsed Ohio congressional candidate Max Miller.

The former White House aide is attempting to unseat Anthony Gonzalez, one of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Mr Trump.

