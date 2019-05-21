Trump’s Defiance Fuels Impeachment Push as McGahn Skips Hearing

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump’s decision to fight “all the subpoenas” is pushing Democrats toward a complicated and risky choice: take on the White House in a lengthy court battle or begin an impeachment.

It’s a dilemma that only grew more pressing on Tuesday, when former White House Counsel Don McGahn defied a congressional subpoena by declining to testify before the House Judiciary Committee at the direction of the White House.

The impeachment process would strengthen Democrats’ legal case for enforcing subpoenas, but it would open them to political attacks from Republicans who already say they are rushing toward a predetermined outcome -- and one that would be rejected in the GOP-controlled Senate.

The White House has been goading Democrats into opening an impeachment proceeding by fighting many of the current subpoenas on the grounds they’re not related to a clear legislative purpose. Democratic leaders have been wary of moving ahead, concerned that impeachment could backfire and help Trump win re-election next year.

It’s a constitutional power struggle between two branches of government. It will also come down to perception: whether an impeachment process is seen as opening a legitimate investigation or as a political step to remove an opponent from office.

“Most Democrats still do not want to go down that road of impeachment -- the political peril in that is still unknown,” Representative Gerald Connolly of Virginia, a top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, said in an interview. “But having said that, if for tactical reasons that is what we have to do to enforce subpoenas that he is defying across the board, what alternative to we have?”

On Monday, a federal judge forcefully backed the Democrats, saying that Trump’s longtime accounting firm should comply with a subpoena from the House Oversight and Reform Committee and hand over his financial records.

“It is simply not fathomable that a Constitution that grants Congress the power to remove a president for reasons including criminal behavior would deny Congress the power to investigate him for unlawful conduct -- past or present -- even without formally opening an impeachment inquiry,” U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta wrote in an opinion.

Yet Trump has been fighting Democratic subpoenas of current and former U.S. officials, as well as a broader series of requests for documents and testimony.

On Monday, White House Counsel Pat Cipollone moved to shield McGahn from testifying before Congress, asserting broad immunity to compelled testimony. Previously, Trump claimed executive privilege to block McGahn from handing over documents to the panel.

On Tuesday, a chair reserved for McGahn sat empty behind microphones, as House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler of New York opened a hearing scheduled for his testimony.

“This conduct is not remotely acceptable,” Nadler said of the White House’s instruction to McGahn not to appear. “Let me be clear: This committee will hear Mr. McGahn’s testimony, even if we have to go to court to secure it."

“We will hold this president accountable -- one way or the other,” Nadler said.

Representative Doug Collins, the Judiciary panel’s top Republican, countered, saying, “The special counsel closed up shop without giving Democrats anything to deliver to their base. Now Democrats are trying desperately to make something out of nothing, which is why the chairman haphazardly subpoenaed today’s witness.”

Nadler met on Monday night with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has resisted calls for impeachment so far, to lay out the legal benefits of opening a process to remove Trump from office, according to a House official. But the official, who asked not to be identified, wouldn’t say whether Nadler advocated impeachment and said Pelosi didn’t indicate she’d changed her mind.

But the No. 2 Democrat in the House, Steny Hoyer of Maryland, suggested Trump’s approach to congressional investigations is changing the debate.

“If it leads to a conclusion that we need to proceed through other avenues, including impeachment, so be it,” he told reporters.

Both Trump and Attorney General William Barr have said the administration’s legal strategy is aimed at protecting the power of the presidency.

“If you destroy the presidency and make it an errand boy for Congress, we’re going to be a much weaker and more divided nation,” Barr told the Wall Street Journal.