Trump to suburban women: 'Will you please like me?'

Trump claimed quote, "But suburban women, they should like me more than anybody here tonight because I ended the regulation that destroyed your neighborhood. I ended the regulation that brought crime to the suburbs and you're going to live the American dream. And that's what you're going to do.

He proceeded to ask, "So can I ask you to do me a favor, suburban women, will you please like me? Please. Please. I saved your damn neighborhood, okay?"

Trump's event in Johnstown was his second campaign event in two nights as he raced to make up time he lost while recovering from the virus.

He plans to hold rallies the rest of the week as he seeks to close what polls say is a significant gap with Biden nationwide but a tighter one in some battleground states.

Video Transcript

DONALD TRUMP: Here's one that's incredible, destroy your suburbs. OK, so they talk about the suburban women. And somebody said, "I don't know if the suburban woman likes you." I say, "Why?" But we had this--

I love you too.

They said, "They may not like the way you talk." But I'm about law and order. I'm about having you safe. I'm about having your suburban communities. I don't want to build low-income housing next to your house, OK, if that's OK.

But suburban women, they should like me more than anybody here tonight, because I ended the regulation that destroyed your neighborhood. I ended the regulation that brought crime to the suburbs. And you're going to live the American dream, and that's what you're going to do.

So can I ask you to do me a favor? Suburban women, will you please like me? Please. Please. I saved your damn neighborhood, OK?