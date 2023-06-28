Trump Sues E. Jean Carroll For Defamation After Court Finds Him Liable For Defamation

Former President Donald Trump, who was found liable last month for sexually abusing and defaming E. Jean Carroll, countersued the writer on Tuesday, alleging that comments she made after the trial were defamatory.

A jury in the initial case sided with Carroll’s claims that Trump sexually abused her in a Bergdorf Goodman store in the 1990s. He has now countersued over her subsequent comments, including an interview on CNN the day after the jury made its decision.

When asked about her thoughts when the jury did not find Trump liable for rape, Carroll said, “I just immediately say in my own head, ‘Oh, yes, he did.’”

Trump alleged in his countersuit that Carroll’s statements were made “with actual malice and ill will with an intent to significantly and spitefully harm and attack” his image. The lawsuit was filed in the Southern District of New York.

“Trump’s filing is thus nothing more than his latest effort to delay accountability for what a jury has already found to be his defamation of E. Jean Carroll,” her lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, told The New York Times. “But whether he likes it or not, that accountability is coming.”

The author first publicly accused Trump of rape in an excerpt from her 2019 book “What Do We Need Men For? A Modest Proposal.” Carroll was the 16th woman to accuse Trump of sexual misconduct, which he has denied.

Trump has repeatedly denied Carroll’s allegations and said he’s “never met this person,” despite having been photographed with her in the ’80s. He decried her account as a “con job” and a “hoax.”

Carroll on May 9 after being awarded $5 million in damages.

“Regarding the ‘story’ by E. Jean Carroll, claiming she once encountered me at Bergdorf Goodman 23 years ago,” Trump wrote in 2019. “I’ve never met this person in my life. She is trying to sell a book—that ... should be sold in the fiction section.”

Carroll filed a defamation lawsuit in November 2019 over Trump’s statements. She amended the filing later that month to include battery charges; a new state law in New York allowed victims of sexual violence to file charges over attacks that occurred decades ago.

The jury declared that Trump owes Carroll $5 million in damages for battery and defamation.

The ex-president, who is currently running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination despite multiple indictments, is seeking a retraction of Carroll’s statements, unspecified damages, reimbursements for his legal costs “and any further relief” the court might deem warranted.

Carroll, meanwhile, is seeking millions in damages for Trump’s remarks in his CNN town hall one day after last month’s trial. At the televised event, he mocked Carroll in front of millions by calling her a “whack job.”

Need help? Visit RAINN’s National Sexual Assault Online Hotline or the National Sexual Violence Resource Center’s website.

