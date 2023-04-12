Trump sues former lawyer Michael Cohen for $500m

Michael Cohen stands behind Donald Trump

Ex-US President Donald Trump is suing his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, for $500m (£400m), alleging breach of contract.

He says Cohen breached his duty as attorney to act in his client's best interests.

Cohen is a key witness in a New York investigation into Mr Trump, focusing on hush-money paid to a porn star.

A lawyer for Cohen did not immediately return the BBC's request for comment.

Cohen worked as Mr Trump's attorney for over a decade. He was also a vice-president at the Trump Organization, and was often described as Mr Trump's fixer.

In 2018, Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison and a fine after pleading guilty to charges of fraud and campaign finance violations.

Now out of prison, Cohen has become a high-profile critic of Mr Trump, and a frequent guest on news programmes.

The lawsuit, filed in a Florida federal court, also accuses Cohen of making "improper, self-serving, and malicious statements about his former client, his family members, and his business".