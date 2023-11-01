Trump Sues Michigan’s Top Election Official To Make Sure He’s On The 2024 Ballot

Former President Donald Trump sued Michigan’s top election official on Tuesday to ensure his name is on the ballot for the 2024 election.

Trump’s attorneys have asked the courts to decide that Michigan’s Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson lacks authority to keep him off the ballot. Legal groups have filed lawsuits in several states — including Michigan — arguing Trump should be disqualified from office under the 14th Amendment over his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

One of those suits claims Benson is “constitutionally obligated to determine” who is eligible to run for president.

Benson has already said she would not remove Trump from the ballot; she published an opinion piece in The Washington Post last month affirming that decision. But Trump’s attorneys said Benson’s office had created “uncertainty” by failing to answer communications from his campaign about his eligibility in next year’s elections.

“President Trump must make decisions about how to allocate his and his campaign’s resources to best Make America Great Again,” the suit filed this week reads.

His attorneys also asked for an injunction to prevent Benson from refusing to put him on the ballot in the future.

“Despite President Trump’s tremendous popularity, there are people who want to deny Michigan voters the opportunity to express their choice by voting for him,” the suit reads. “To accomplish this, they want the Secretary of State to violate her duties and exercise powers she does not have to keep President Trump’s name off of the ballot. And they want to use this Court as a vehicle to do it.”

Trump remains the front-runner for the 2024 GOP nomination, despite his four indictments, which will likely require him to sit in a courtroom at the same time as he campaigns for the presidency.

