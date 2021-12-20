Trump sues N.Y. attorney general James to block fraud probes

Former President Donald Trump is suing New York Attorney General Letitia James in a bid to thwart her ongoing investigations into his business practices.

The suit, filed by Trump attorney Alina Habba on Monday in federal court in upstate New York, argues that James’ history of anti-Trump statements and her Democratic Party ties have prompted a series of “baseless” probes into Trump, his business and his family members.

“The investigations commenced by James are in no way connected to legitimate law enforcement goals, but rather, are merely a thinly-veiled effort to publicly malign Trump and his associates. Her mission is guided solely by political animus and a desire to harass, intimidate, and retaliate against a private citizen who she views as a political opponent,” the 30-page complaint says.

The case accuses James of violating the civil rights of Trump and the Trump Organization. The suit seeks injunctions requiring the attorney general “to immediately cease or, at a minimum, appropriately limit all ongoing investigations” and prohibiting her from taking part in any civil or criminal action against Trump or his business complex.

Trump’s suit argues that James’ partisan rhetoric against Trump is so extreme that she’s violated her oath of office. The complaint notes that in 2017, while serving as New York City Public Advocate, James said: “I’ve been leading the resistance against Donald Trump in NYC and will only continue to do so in every way possible.”

The suit faces an uphill battle in court because federal judges very rarely order a state prosecutor to halt an investigation or refrain from bringing charges in a particular case.

A spokesperson for James did not immediately reply to an email message seeking comment on the suit.

James announced in October that she was running for New York governor after commissioning a report on alleged sexual harassment by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, which led to his resignation. However, she dropped out of the governor’s race earlier this month and announced she’d instead seek re-election as attorney general.

The suit from Trump appears to be a counterpunch to efforts by James’ office to force Trump to testify in a civil fraud investigation. The Washington Post reported earlier this month that James has demanded that Trump appear and give testimony in New York on Jan. 7.

The Trump Organization responded to those reports with a statement calling that effort “a political witch hunt” and “a travesty.”

The precise contours of James’ fraud investigation are unknown, but her office has been cooperating with Manhattan district attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., whose prosecutors are conducting a criminal investigation into alleged business, insurance, bank and tax fraud.

Vance’s probe already resulted in criminal tax fraud charges last July against the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg. The firm and Weisselberg have pleaded not guilty.

However, Vance is leaving office at the end of the year and many observers expect him to make a decision before exiting on whether to seek criminal charges against the former president. During a recent interview with the Associated Press, Vance described the probe as “active and ongoing.”