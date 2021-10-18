Trump sues U.S. House panel investigating Jan. 6 attack -court document

FILE PHOTO: U.S. House select committee announces first hearing to probe Jan. 6 attack
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jan Wolfe
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Jan Wolfe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit on Monday against the House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, alleging it made an "illegal, unfounded, and overbroad" request for his White House records.

Trump asserted in the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia that materials sought by the select committee are protected by a legal doctrine called executive privilege, which protects the confidentiality of some White House records.

The lawsuit seeks an injunction against the panel's request for materials.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Mel Brooks plans sequel to 'History of the World, Part 1'

    Forty years after the release of his beloved “History of the World, Part I,” Mel Brooks has a sequel in the works. The 95-year-old show business giant has a deal with Hulu for an 8-part sequel, titled, of course, “History of the World, Part II." Brooks is among the executive producers and writers, along with Nick Kroll, Wanda Sykes, Ike Barinholtz, David Stassen and Kevin Salter.

  • U.S. SEC praises equity market structure, absolves short sellers in GameStop report

    The U.S. markets functioned well during January's GameStop volatility, while short selling was not the main cause of the unprecedented rise in the 'meme stock,' according to a long-awaited Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) report. The report published on Monday provides a post-mortem into how amateur traders using commission-free retail brokerages drove shares in GameStop and other popular meme stocks to extreme highs, squeezing hedge funds that had bet against them. Despite the extraordinary series of events, the SEC concluded that the basic plumbing of the market remained "sound," an SEC official said.

  • Oregon illegal pot grows: More calls to send National Guard

    On the same day last week that a southern Oregon county declared a state of emergency amid a sharp increase in illegal cannabis farms, police raided a site that had about two tons of processed marijuana and 17,500 pot plants. The raid illustrates that the proliferation of industrial-scale marijuana farms has gotten so bad and so brazen that Jackson County Commissioners asked Gov. Kate Brown to send in the Oregon National Guard “to assist, as able, in the enforcement of laws related to the production of cannabis.” During last Wednesday's raid in Medford, Oregon, police found a vast outdoor growing operation, plus harvested plants hanging upside down on drying racks and 3,900 pounds (1,800 kilograms) of resinous buds stashed in huge bags and in stacks of plastic storage containers.

  • Trump Dodges Questions in Marathon Deposition Over Protest Violence, Lawyer Claims

    David Dee Delgado/GettyDonald Trump testified under oath for about four-and-a-half hours on Monday over his role in a 2015 incident where protesters allege they were assaulted by his security team outside Trump Tower.The deposition took place at Trump Tower, from 10 a.m. to about 2:30 p.m., according to the activists’ lawyer, Benjamin Dictor, who claimed that there were a handful of questions Trump declined to answer. The attorney added that he planned to ask the judge in a civil suit stemming f

  • Ex-Spy Behind Salacious Trump Dossier Has Damning Theory About Alleged Pee Tape

    Christopher Steele says he thinks the infamous golden showers tape is real -- and shared why he believes Russia hasn't released it.

  • Ted Cruz blasted Australia’s COVID rules. A top Australian official didn’t hold back

    “Nearly 70,000 Texans have tragically died from COVID,” the Australian official said. “There have been zero deaths in the Territory.”

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene and Steven Bannon debate 'national divorce' between Democrat and Republican states

    Steve Bannon told Marjorie Taylor Greene he "vehemently" opposed the idea of a "national divorce," after the congresswoman posted a Twitter poll.

  • Parents not happy with California student vaccine mandate protest at Capitol

    After Gov. Gavin Newsom imposed the nation’s first COVID-19 vaccination mandate for schoolchildren, parents unhappy with the move converged at the Capitol on Monday to protest. California parents against the mandate were also expected to keep their kids home from school as part of the protest. KCRA 3's Brian Hickey reports.

  • "It's usually noticeable": GOP senator calls for senility test for aging leaders

    Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), a physician, told me during an "Axios on HBO" interview that he favors cognition tests for aging leaders of all three branches of government. Why it matters: Wisdom comes with age. But science also shows that we lose something. And much of the world is now run by old people — including President Biden, 78 ... Speaker Pelosi, 81 ... Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, 70 ... and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, 79.Stay on top of the latest market trends and eco

  • White House: Opposition to IRS snooping proposal driven by top 1% and lazy banks

    The White House is contending opposition to its tax enforcement proposals, targeting amounts as small as $600, is based on banks being too lazy to deal with the extra paperwork.

  • Capitol attack panel’s message to Steve Bannon: we won’t forget about you

    Republican Adam Kinzinger says pursuit of a criminal contempt referral was ‘the first shot over the bow’ for Trump allies Steve Bannon, Trump’s former chief strategist, has declined to appear before the committee, or respond to the subpoena demanding documents and testimony, claiming executive privilege. Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters Adam Kinzinger, one of two Republicans on the special committee investigating the deadly 6 January US Capitol attack, said on Sunday the pursuit of a criminal co

  • 6 Social Security Changes for 2022

    Here are the key changes to Social Security taxes and benefits that are set to take effect on Jan. 1, 2022.

  • Feds Prepared ‘Deadly Force Countermeasures’ Ahead of ‘Storm Area 51’ Rally, Documents Reveal

    The event started and ended as a joke. In between, things got real — and dangerous

  • Jon Stewart warns more risks to the political system than Trump

    “I don’t know if autocracy is purely the domain of Donald Trump,” he said.

  • South Dakota lawmakers summon key figures for Noem inquiry

    South Dakota lawmakers have summoned two people who were present at a meeting Gov. Kristi Noem held last year that included her daughter, Kassidy Peters, and state employees who were overseeing Peters' application for a real estate appraiser license. The Legislature's Government Operations and Audit Committee, which is controlled by Republicans, sent letters asking Secretary of Labor and Regulation Marcia Hultman and the former director of the state's Appraiser Certification Program, Sherry Bren, to show up at a meeting next week.

  • These Republicans torpedoed vaccine edicts — then slipped in the polls

    New research shows governors in states without vaccine mandates — or where they’ve outright prohibited such a requirement — have “significantly lower” approval ratings for their handling of the coronavirus.

  • Colin Powell, first Black secretary of state, dies from COVID-19 complications

    Former Secretary of State Colin Powell has died of complications from COVID-19, his family said in Facebook post. He was 84.

  • Bernie Sanders is the last person West Virginia wants to hear from

    When it comes to persuading Joe Manchin's constituents on climate policy, the right messenger is key

  • Publix grocery store heiress donated $150,000 to GOP attorneys general group to promote the January 6 protest

    Julie Jenkins Fancelli is the daughter of the founder of the Publix grocery store chain and the top funder of the January 6 pro-Trump rally.

  • Shooting in Syria could mark new phase in Israeli campaign

    The death of a former Syrian Druse lawmaker, allegedly by Israeli sniper fire, could mark a new phase in what Israel calls its war against Iranian entrenchment in neighboring Syria. Syria’s state-run news agency said that Midhat Saleh was fatally shot Saturday in Ein el-Tinneh, a village along the Israeli frontier in the Golan Heights where he ran a Syrian government office. Israeli media said Saleh had been assisting the Iranian military against Israel.