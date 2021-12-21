Trump sues New York attorney general over investigation into his company
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Former President Donald Trump is suing New York Attorney General Letitia James in an effort to halt her office's ongoing investigation into his company. James has been looking into whether the Trump Organization committed financial fraud. CBS News investigative reporter Graham Kates joined CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss.