Trump sues New York attorney general over investigation into his company

The Daily Beast

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyThe Democrats’ war on one of its own, West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, is a metaphor for the Democrats’ war on reality—a predictable paroxysm of a party that has not yet grappled with its role in America or its path forward.Instead of taking the “L” on the Build Back Better plan, the Biden White House is calling Manchin a liar. Vermont socialist Bernie Sanders is channeling Desi Arnaz, saying Manchin has a lot of “explaining to do to the