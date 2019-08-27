Trump suggested using bombs to fight hurricanes. These 4 graphics show why that would never work.

NOAA





President Donald Trump has reportedly suggested dropping nuclear bombs into hurricanes to stop the storms from hitting the US.

But according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, this idea is impossible because there isn't a nuclear bomb powerful enough to continuously disrupt a hurricane.

Here are four graphics that show why nobody should try to nuke a hurricane.

"Why don't we nuke them?" President Donald Trump asked during a White House briefing about hurricanes, according to an Axios report. Trump was advocating for a nuclear solution to the tropical storms that hit the southeastern US, according to Axios.

Sources who heard the president's private remarks told Axios that Trump asked senior officials something along the lines of, "They start forming off the coast of Africa, as they're moving across the Atlantic, we drop a bomb inside the eye of the hurricane and it disrupts it. Why can't we do that?"

Trump has since called the report "fake news," but his suggestion was also recorded in a National Security Council memo.

Before the conversation ever took place, however, hurricane researchers at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) had already published an article answering Trump's question.

The scientists describe why it would be impossible to use a bomb to disrupt a hurricane: We don't have nuclear bombs powerful enough for the task, nor the financial resources to build enough new bombs to combat even one hurricane.

Here are four graphics that show why nuking a hurricane is not a good idea.

To understand why bombing a hurricane wouldn't work, it's important to understand how a hurricane forms. These storms are vast low-pressure cyclones with wind speeds over 74 mph. They form over warm water in the mid-Atlantic Ocean.

Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

When warm moisture rises, it releases energy, forming thunderstorms. As more thunderstorms are created, the winds spiral upward and outward, creating a vortex. Clouds then form in the upper atmosphere as the warm air condenses.

As the winds churn, an area of low pressure forms over the ocean's surface and helps feed a hurricane's cyclonic shape.

But if any part of this weather cycle dissipates — either the warm air or the area of low pressure — the hurricane loses strength and breaks down.

That, meteorologist Jack Reed argued in 1959, is where a bomb could come in handy. He suggested that a nuclear explosion could push the warm air up and out of the storm's eye, which would enable colder air to take its place and eliminate that low pressure band fueling the hurricane.







The problem is that hurricanes emit a mind-boggling amount of energy. So we don't have nukes big enough or powerful enough to continuously match a hurricane's strength.