Trump suggests delaying November election, something he doesn't have the power to do

In a remarkable move by a sitting president, President Donald Trump for the first time Thursday morning suggested delaying the presidential election over his persistent false attacks that mail-in voting would lead to the "most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history."

"With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???" the tweet reads.

It's not within the power of the president to delay the election. That would need to go through Congress, and the president appears to be the only one floating this extreme measure months out from November.

With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2020

This could be a distraction for Trump, whose threat follows an unfavorable report out Thursday that the U.S. economy contracted at a record-shattering 32.9% last quarter. It also comes amid poor polling numbers on his handling of the deadly coronavirus pandemic and on the same morning of the funeral for late Rep. John Lewis, who devoted his life to voting rights.

Presidential historian Michael Beschloss tweeted a reminder on the heels of Trump’s tweet that there has never been a successful move to “delay the election” for a president.

Never in American history—not even during the Civil War and World War II--has there been a successful move to “Delay the Election” for President. — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) July 30, 2020

Trump in April was asked about delaying the election amid the coronavirus and said: "I never even thought of changing the date of the election."

"Why would I do that? November 3. It's a good number. I look forward to that election," he said at the time.

Trump's likely opponent, former vice president Joe Biden, predicted at an April virtual fundraiser that Trump would try to delay the election.

"Mark my words: I think he is gonna try to kick back the election somehow, come up with some rationale why it can't be held," he said.

Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and a senior White House adviser, also didn't rule out possibly delaying the election when asked in May saying, "I'm not sure I can commit one way or the other, but right now that's the plan."

ABC News checked in July with nearly 30 U.S. Secretaries of State, none of whom expressed doubts in their ability to protect the integrity of their state elections. Those elections officials also expressed firm confidence that they would be able to effectively carry out expanded mail-in voting in November, despite Trump's repeated claims of rampant voter fraud.

Election experts have said that mail-in voting presents potential risks that are different from in-person voting, but there isn't any evidence of widespread fraud with the use of mail ballots.

"Mail ballot fraud is incredibly rare, and legitimate security concerns can be easily addressed," according to the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University School of Law, a non-partisan law and policy think tank.

Some Republican leaders, too, have undercut claims of fraud with vote-by-mail.

Tom Ridge, a Republican who previously served as the governor of Pennsylvania and was the nation’s first secretary of Homeland Security, recently told ABC News, "There is absolutely no antecedent, no factual basis for [President Trump’s] claim of massive fraud in mail voting."

ABC News’ Kendall Karson, Alexander Mallin and Luke Barr contributed to this report.

