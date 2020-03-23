Trump suggests he might soon prioritize the economy over public health

The White House is apparently regretting letting medical experts handle a medical emergency.

As President Trump's top coronavirus doctor Anthony Fauci let on in weekend interviews, he's pleased Trump has actually listened to and taken his advice in fighting the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. But starting with a Sunday night tweet, Trump indicated he's taking back the helm from Fauci as soon as the CDC's recommended 15-day isolation period is over.

"We cannot let the cure be worse than the problem," Trump tweeted, alluding to the economic fallout that coronavirus containment measures have caused. Vice President Mike Pence echoed that sentiment in saying the CDC would update its guidance Monday to allow people exposed to the virus to return to work sooner if they wear a mask. It comes amid a "growing sentiment" in the White House that "medical experts were allowed to set policy that has hurt the economy," and after some Republican lawmakers "pleaded with the White House to find ways to restart the economy," The New York Times reports.









WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF. AT THE END OF THE 15 DAY PERIOD, WE WILL MAKE A DECISION AS TO WHICH WAY WE WANT TO GO! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 23, 2020

There's a big problem with that strategy, experts warn. If Americans were magically been frozen in place for 15 days and the U.S. could test everyone, sure, the rampant coronavirus would die and it would be clear who needed further isolation or medical care, The New York Times' health and science reporter explained. But that clearly isn't happening, and, paired with America's late start on coronavirus containment, it shows why the U.S. probably shouldn't reopen for business just yet.

More stories from theweek.com

Surgeon general offers 'dire' coronavirus message: 'This week, it's going to get bad'

Movie theaters are beginning to reopen in China after coronavirus closings

GOP coronavirus bill seemingly excludes some nonprofit health care providers from federal assistance

