Trump suggests Mike Pence would not be his running mate in 2024

Former President Trump signaled to the Washington Examiner that he will not choose Mike Pence as his running mate if he runs for president in 2024.

What he's saying: “I don’t think the people would accept it,” Trump said. "Mike and I had a great relationship except for the very important factor that took place at the end. We had a very good relationship. I haven’t spoken to him in a long time.”

"Mike thought he was going to be a human conveyor belt, that no matter how fraudulent the votes, you have to send them up to" then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Trump said. "I was disappointed in Mike."

Trump suggested to the Examiner that after the 2020 election outcome, the differences between him and Pence could not be overcome. However, he added that "I still like Mike" and called the former vice president "a really fine person."

The big picture: Trump has said that Pence could have overturned the 2020 presidential election results as he presided over the counting of the electoral college votes, but Pence has maintained that the former president is "wrong" and that he "had no right" to do so.

