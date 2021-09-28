Trump summoned a young, female press aide to his Air Force One cabin so he could look at her butt, new book says

First lady Melania Trump and U.S. President Donald Trump attend a Hanukkah Reception in the East Room of the White House, December 7, 2017 in Washington, DC. Hanukkah begins on the evening of Tuesday, December 12 this year. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Stephanie Grisham says Trump took an inappropriate liking to one of his young, female press staffers.

Grisham wrote in her forthcoming memoir that Trump was preoccupied by one aide.

He nce summoned the female aide to his cabin on Air Force One to ogle her body, per Grisham.

Stephanie Grisham, a longtime former top White House staffer, wrote in her forthcoming memoir that former President Donald Trump took an inappropriate liking to one of his young, female staffers, The Washington Post reported Tuesday.

The Post, which obtained a copy of Grisham's book, reported that Trump became "obsessed" with a young, female press staffer that Grisham didn't name. He would regularly ask where the aide was during media events and once demanded that she be delivered to his cabin on Air Force One so he could "look at her [behind]," the Post reported.

Grisham, who joined the Trump campaign in 2016 and went on to serve as White House press secretary and the first lady's chief of staff, wrote that Trump also made inappropriate sexual comments to her and once asked her to assure him that his penis wasn't small or abnormally shaped, as the adult film star Stormy Daniels had alleged.

Twenty-six women have publicly accused the former president of sexual misconduct, including rape, groping, and harassment. Trump has denied all of the allegations and called the women "liars."

Grisham's book, "I'll Take Your Questions Now," is scheduled to go on sale on October 5.

