Trump super PAC prepares to go on attack against Nikki Haley in New Hampshire

The super PAC backing former President Donald Trump is preparing to target Nikki Haley in upcoming ads in New Hampshire, according to new TV ad-buying paperwork — the first time the group will go negative against Trump's former UN ambassador, in a sign of her continuing surge in the early primary state.

The group, Make America Great Again Inc., sent information to the CBS station in Boston indicating an upcoming ad, titled “Really,” would mention Haley. The ad is set to begin running on Tuesday, according to the station's ad contract. The Boston media market covers most of New Hampshire.

A TV ad contract for the pro-Donald Trump super PAC shows it is preparing to air an ad targeting Nikki Haley. (Federal Communications Commission)

Multiple recent polls show Haley pushing away from the GOP pack in New Hampshire in second place and getting closer to Trump there as the primary looms next month. She also recently secured the endorsement of New Hampshire's popular Republican governor, Chris Sununu.

The former president still leads by double digits in every recent public survey of New Hampshire, though.

MAGA Inc. has not been active on the New Hampshire airwaves since late June, according to AdImpact, an ad tracking firm.

The super PAC has spent $2 million on ads in the Granite State so far, a small fraction of the $45.9 million GOP candidates and outside groups have spent on ads in New Hampshire. The top-spending Republican group in New Hampshire has been the pro-Haley super PAC, SFA Fund Inc, which has spent $13.9 million on ads, per AdImpact.

But MAGA Inc. is ramping up its New Hampshire ad spending, reserving more than $2.1 million in airtime over the next three weeks.

The Trump super PAC will be the latest, but hardly the first, Republican to target Haley. At last month’s GOP debate, all candidates on the Trump-less stage lobbed attacks against Haley. And a pro-Ron DeSantis super PAC, Fight Right, has been tasked with the job of discrediting her to voters.

Earlier this year, MAGA Inc. had launched an attack ad against DeSantis, knocking the Florida governor for his past support of a national sales tax.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com