Trump supporter accused of pulling knife on moms with kids outside Manhattan court hit with charges

A Trump supporter accused of pulling a knife on moms with kids outside of Manhattan Criminal Court amid a looming possible indictment against the former president has been charged with menacing and weapon possession, police said Wednesday.

Court officers grabbed Angela Rucker, 39, after she allegedly flashed a knife and threatened two women, one with two small kids and the other with a child in a stroller, about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday after getting into an argument with them.

Rucker was holding a yellow sign with black lettering that said, “I’m With Trump Are You?” when the argument began near Hogan Place and Leonard St., court officials said.

Additional security had been added to the perimeter of the courthouse ahead of an expected criminal fraud charge against the 45th president in connection with a $130,000 hush-money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 campaign for the White House.

Sharp-eyed court officers, who were patrolling the area outside the building, spotted Rucker waving the knife and drew their guns while ordering her to drop the blade, according to state court spokesman Lucian Chalfen. She dropped the weapon and was taken into custody.

Court officers also charged Rucker with three counts of harassment. Her arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court was pending Wednesday.

With Molly Crane-Newman