Trump supporter who attacked elderly couple with golf club finds forgiveness at sentencing

Deanna Weniger, Pioneer Press, St. Paul, Minn.
·3 min read

Jul. 14—The Lino Lakes man who pleaded guilty to attacking an elderly couple with a golf club because he was angry over the 2020 election found forgiveness at his sentencing Wednesday.

Mark Anthony Ulsaker, 51, was sentenced to 100 hours of community service. Judge Edward Sheu granted him a stay of imposition, meaning the court accepted his guilty plea, but will not impose what could have been a two-year prison sentence. If Ulsaker successfully follows his probation order, the case will be discharged and the felony conviction will be deemed a misdemeanor under Minnesota law.

"(The victims) don't have any hard feelings or feelings of revenge or retribution or any kind of negative feelings that sometimes we see victims in cases like this have towards people that have perpetrated a crime like this," said Colin Haley, attorney for the couple. "They really presented a real sense of grace during this process."

The couple, who have not been named in court documents, were not physically present at the sentencing that was part in-person and part virtual. Haley said one of them was listening in.

On Nov. 8, White Bear Lake police officers responded to the intersection of Minnesota Highway 96 and Centerville Road after receiving several 911 calls reporting a man assaulting two people with a golf club, the criminal complaint said.

Ulsaker, who described himself as a Trump supporter, had become enraged at a political sign held by an 80-year-old man and 78-year-old woman on the side of the road. He yelled obscenities at them, parked his truck, walked up behind the couple and began to swing his club at their heads. The club hit the woman's chair and broke. Ulsaker then punched the man in the head.

When officers arrived, he fought with police until one officer pulled out his Taser.

"I'm sorry about my actions," Ulsaker said in court, pausing to compose himself. "I'm confident my mindset is in a much better place than it was then."

He said he had been working with a psychologist who had helped him sort through his feelings, adding that he has learned that "people are people first, before any opinions that they may have."

Ulsaker was originally charged with four crimes: second-degree assault with a weapon, fourth-degree assault of a police officer and two counts of making threats of violence. Sheu dismissed the threats charges.

As a long-haul truck driver gone for a week at a time, Ulsaker was permitted to work his community service around his job. He was also ordered to take anger-management classes.

Ulsaker's attorney, Dave Risk, said when he took the case, he, too, was still reeling from the contentious presidential election and was not sure he could represent Ulsaker. On Wednesday, he got emotional explaining how working with Ulsaker was good for him, too.

"It's been powerful for me," he said. "Being able to sit with him and see him as a person who I vehemently disagreed with on so many levels humanized for me the other side and did the same for him. It actually helped heal some difficult relationships in my family."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Precious Achiuwa dazzles to lead Nigeria to victory over Argentina

    Achiuwa finished with 12 points as Nigeria defeated Argentina 94-71 during exhibition play from Las Vegas.

  • Senate Dems offer $3.5 trln for 'human infrastructure'

    [SCHUMER]: "The budget committee has come to an agreement."Senate Democrats unveiled a $3.5 trillion dollar investment plan that would come on top of an existing $1.2 trillion dollar bipartisan infrastructure bill.Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer excitedly announced the measure late Tuesday.[SCHUMER]: "Every major program that President Biden has asked us for is funded in a robust way."The Democratic spending bill would fund what President Joe Biden has called "human infrastructure," including healthcare and home care workers, and might not need a single Republican vote.Schumer said the agreement, which still must be endorsed by the 50-member Senate Democratic caucus, would include a significant expansion of the Medicare healthcare program for the elderly - a top goal of Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders.[SANDERS]: "The wealthy and large corporations are going to start paying their fair share of taxes, so that we can protect the working families in this country and all over America."Sanders suggested plan would include tax hikes on wealthy individuals and large corporations, and would include provisions to combat climate change.[SANDERS]: "If we do not get our act together in transforming our energy system away from fossil fuel, that the planet we're going to be leaving our children and our grandchildren will be increasingly unhealthy and uninhabitable."Further details were expected on Wednesday, when Biden will meet with Senate Democrats to discuss the plan.The Senate's 50 Republicans are not expected to back the broader infrastructure effort.That forces Democrats to pursue the plan through what's known as budget "reconciliation," a procedure that permits some bills to become law with a simple majority vote.

  • Fort Worth police chief says new initiative will reduce violence, improve relationships

    The Fort Worth Safe initiative, launched in May, aims to reduce the number of violent crimes while building, or in some cases rebuilding, trust.

  • Zendaya Channels Lola Bunny at the Space Jam Premiere, Plus Kristin Davis, Andy Cohen & More

    Megan Fox is seen at Jimmy Kimmel Live! Noomi Rapaces flashes a smile at Cannes Film Festival on July 12. Timothée Chalamet and Adrien Brody share a frame on July 12 at the screening of The French Dispatch at the Cannes Film Festival in France.

  • Victoria’s Secret ‘Karen’ attacks Black woman, has meltdown after she’s caught on camera

    A white woman caught on camera attacking a Black woman in Victoria’s Secret store had a full meltdown after realizing […] The post Victoria’s Secret ‘Karen’ attacks Black woman, has meltdown after she’s caught on camera appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Sentencing Delayed in Mollie Tibbetts Case After Bombshell New Info Emerges

    Reuters/Iowa Department of Criminal InvestigationsA man scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday to life in prison without parole for killing college student Mollie Tibbetts got a last-minute reprieve on Wednesday in light of bombshell new information pointing to other potential suspects.In May, a jury convicted Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 27, an Iowa dairy farm worker, of first-degree murder in the 2018 death of Tibbetts, a 20-year-old student at the University of Iowa. Today, Judge Joel Yates ordere

  • ‘Am I going home?’: Woman accused of punching 6-year-old Asian boy asks to be released without bail

    A woman accused of punching a 6-year-old boy and hurling racial slurs at his Korean American family in Las Vegas reportedly asked to be released from jail without bail. Questioned: In a hearing on Tuesday, a prosecutor raised questions about the "mental competency" of Shelly Ann Hill, according to AP News. The judge said it will be up to Hill’s public defenders to seek a competency evaluation.

  • Florida man who vandalized Asian American family’s cars, threatened them as a squirrel sentenced

    A man who painted racial slurs on vehicles owned by an Asian American family in New Smyrna Beach, Fla., received sentences for his hate crimes this week. What he did: Kyle Christiansen, 34, spray-painted the family’s cars with the words “Die G**k Rat” and “G**k R***rd Rat” and placed nails on their driveway on July 29, 2020. Damages to the black pickup truck owned by a male family member and a gray Honda sedan owned by his sister-in-law reportedly cost more than $5,000.

  • Former Seahawks, 49ers CB Richard Sherman arrested on suspicion of 'burglary domestic violence'

    Sherman, 33, is being held without bail until he appears in front of a judge on Thursday.

  • 64-year-old man thwarts attack at Fort Worth store by spraying gasoline on suspect

    Fort Worth police say the public helped identify four people accused of spraying the victim with an unknown chemical and trying to rob him.

  • He was 86 and easygoing — until he shot his boss dead after 31 years on job

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Billy Combass and Felix Cabrera worked a combined 78 years for sugarcane farmers in Florida. Neither had plans to stop — until gunfire changed everything. Cabrera, 86, is charged with first-degree murder in the June 4 death of Combass, 67, at the Belle Glade headquarters of Sugar Cane Growers Cooperative of Florida. Cabrera quickly confessed to what the organization ...

  • Father Used Duct Tape To Restrain Sex Offender He Found Inside Daughter’s Bedroom

    A California father caught a convicted sex offender in his child’s bedroom last week then tackled and restrained him with duct tape until authorities arrived, according to police. Daniel Diaz, 39, is facing child endangerment, peeping, and prowling charges after he broke into a family’s home in Stanislaus County. Authorities said a California homeowner spotted Diaz prowling outside his home around 5 a.m. on July 6. Shortly thereafter, Diaz allegedly forced himself inside the home and the bedroom

  • Sheriff: Man kills one at gas station, is slain in shootout

    A man filling up his car at a Wisconsin gas station was shot and killed by another man on Tuesday, with the suspect fleeing the scene and dying soon after in a shootout with an undercover sheriff's investigator. Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said the initial shooting happened about 7:30 a.m. at the Pilot Travel Center in the village of Caledonia. Schmaling said a 32-year-old man approached and “viciously executed” a 22-year-old man putting gas in his car.

  • Police used sonic blast to end 'Rise of Moors' standoff

    More than a week after a tense standoff on Interstate 95, officials released more information about how the incident with a group called Rise of the Moors was resolved peacefully. SWAT teams used a sonic device called a Long Range Acoustic Device to disable the defendants to end the Wakefield standoff.

  • Los Angeles rapper Indian Red Boy killed on Instagram Live

    A rapper in the Los Angeles area was talking with a friend on Instagram Live when he was ambushed in […] The post Los Angeles rapper Indian Red Boy killed on Instagram Live appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Weapons Cache Found By Housekeeper At Hotel Overlooking Coors Field During MLB All-Star Week

    A Denver maid found a stash of multiple guns and ammunition in a hotel room near the site of the upcoming MLB All-Star game Four people were arrested after a housekeeper found more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition, body armor, and 16 firearms at Maven Hotel near Coors Field, according to Denver police. The upscale hotel is footsteps from the pro baseball stadium, which is hosting the Midsummer Classic this week. Initially, police, who feared the bust was connected to a possible mass shooting at C

  • Chicago rapper KTS Dre shot at least 64 times, killed after jail release

    Chicago rapper KTS Dre was fatally shot over the weekend after reportedly being ambushed by multiple gunmen following his release […] The post Chicago rapper KTS Dre shot at least 64 times, killed after jail release appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Police officer charged with murder after stepson's body is found in crawlspace

    Eric Banks Jr., 34, was arrested on charges of first- and second-degree murder as well as child abuse resulting in death.

  • New information jolts case in Iowa college student's slaying

    Prosecutors in May dismissed a defendant’s testimony that he was framed by two masked men for the kidnapping and killing of an Iowa college student, calling it a figment of his imagination. Jurors agreed, convicting Cristhian Bahena Rivera of first-degree murder in the July 2018 stabbing death of 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts in one of the state’s most high-profile cases in years. Both witnesses are unknown to each other, yet independently identified the same suspect to authorities after Bahena Rivera testified in his own defense May 26, his lawyers revealed in seeking a new trial for the 27-year-old Mexican national who came to the U.S. illegally as a teenager.

  • Retailers are bedeviled by rampant shoplifting. City leaders say otherwise.

    The city has been gripped by a perception of lawlessness after a string of videos featured people openly shoplifting, seemingly without repercussion.