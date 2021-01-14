Trump supporter who brought Confederate flag into Capitol arrested
A man who carried a Confederate flag into the US Capitol during the Trump riot has been arrested.
Kevin Seefried, who was carrying the flag, and his son, Hunter Seefried, surrendered after arrest warrants were issued, says the FBI.
Both men are expected to be arraigned in US District Court in Washington DC on Thursday.
They handed themselves into authorities in Wilmington, Delaware, a spokesperson for the Baltimore FBI field office confirmed.
Kevin Seefried, 50, was captured in a dramatic photograph carrying the Confederacy battle flag outside the Senate chamber as the violence unfolded.
The men were identified by the FBI after Hunter Seefried “bragged” to a co-worker about being inside the Capitol with his father on 6 January, according to court documents.
Both men were interviewed by the FBI on Tuesday and confirmed they had been inside the Capitol, and Kevin Seefried told investigators that he had brought the flag from his home, say the court papers.
They have both been charged with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and one count of depredation of government property.
Dozens of pro-Trump protestors, who stormed the Capitol to prevent lawmakers from ratifying Joe Biden’s election victory, have now been arrested.
The FBI has received more than 126,000 photographic and video tips so far, according to the New York Times.
Agents have gone through airline passenger manifests and videos of air passengers who arrived and left Washington DC to hone in on potential suspects.
Thousands of the outgoing president’s supporters marched on the Capitol after attending a rally in which Mr Trump urged them to help him prevent Mr Biden’s win.
At least five people, including a US Capitol Police officer, were killed in the mayhem.
Mr Trump was impeached for an unprecedented second time by the House of Representatives on Wednesday for inciting the violence.
He will now face a Senate trial, which may only take place after he has left the White House.
After his impeachment Mr Trump issued a video condemning the violence and urging supporters to support a peaceful transfer of power next week.
