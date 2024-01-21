Trump supporter calls indictments a smoke screen

MANCHESTER, N.H. (NEXSTAR) – Donald Trump maintains a double-digit lead in New Hampshire polls ahead of Tuesday’s first in the nation primary.

Some voters who don’t back Donald Trump raise questions about his suitability for president considering criminal cases he’s facing.

Trump has been sued in New York and indicted Georgia, Florida, Manhattan, and Washington, while Federal and State prosecutors have also opened several investigations in other locations.

At the Team Trump New Hampshire Headquarters, after a campaign event featuring House Representative, Elise Stefanik, Trump’s ardent supporters said the charges against him lack merit.

“I’m not a believer that most of these cases are legitimate, I think they’re political minded.” said Susan Ingrahm-Kelly, a mother in Bedford, who voted for Trump in both 2016 and 2020.

A resident of New Hampshire, Sully Sullivan, had the same idea, “I think a lot of it is unfortunately, and dangerously, political.”

“All that legal stuff, I think, is a smoke screen,” said Penny Hayes, a retiree from Manchester. “I think it’s to keep us from paying attention to the real problems we’re having here.”

Stefanik addressed Trump supporters and said it’s up to the American people to save this country by electing President Donald Trump this November.

“When you look at the facts, you look at the evidence, when you look at the state of America in the world during his tenure; Versus where we stand now, where our economy is, immigration issues, I mean go down the list. I think objectively looking at it, the world was better for Americans under President Trump.” Sullivan said.

