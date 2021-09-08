Trump supporter who chartered four buses for the Capitol riot pleads guilty after photo disproves his lie

Bevan Hurley
·2 min read
Frank Scavo organised four buses to travel from Pennsylvania to the US Capitol riots (Department of Justice)
Frank Scavo organised four buses to travel from Pennsylvania to the US Capitol riots (Department of Justice)

A Pennsylvania Trump supporter who chartered buses to ferry 200 residents from his hometown to the January 6 US Capitol riots has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanour charge.

Frank Scavo organised a convoy to travel from Old Forge to Washington DC for the riots, and was photographed inside the Capitol building, but later lied about unlawfully entering the building.

Frank Scavo organised four buses to travel from Pennsylvania to the US Capitol riots (Department of Justice)
Frank Scavo organised four buses to travel from Pennsylvania to the US Capitol riots (Department of Justice)

“We didn’t see what was going on inside the Capitol,” Scavo said in an interview with the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader, claiming his group had taken photos and left.

In fact, Scavo recorded himself on his cellphone saying “here we go” as he entered the Capitol with the mob.

After he had breached the east side of the building, he posed for a photo in front of a painting with a distinctive face mask on and recorded himself chanting, "God bless America!" and "Treason!", according to the Department of Justice.

During the eight minutes he was inside the building, he turned the camera on himself and said: “This is top-secret s***.

“We’re in the Capitol. Stormed the f****** Capitol of the f****** United States at 58 years old. What the f*** is wrong with America?”

On Wednesday, Scavo pleaded guilty to illegally demonstrating in the Capitol, expressing his regret to the judge.

He will be sentenced on November 22. As part of the plea deal, he will have to cooperate with law enforcement’s ongoing investigation into the riots.

According to an FBI statement in March, Scavo said he organised the rental of four buses to travel to Washington DC.

“According to Scavo, as word got around, a large group of people in the Old Forge area also expressed interest in traveling to Washington. Scavo decided to charter buses due to the amount of people interested.”

More than 600 people have been arrested for their part in the January 6 riots.

Read More

Marjorie Taylor Greene threatens phone companies if they hand over 6 January records

‘I saved countless lives’: Capitol officer who fatally shot Ashli Babbitt reveals identity

FBI releases new footage of pipe bomb suspect near DNC headquarters day before Capitol riot

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Explainer - Beyond Delta, scientists are watching new coronavirus variants

    The continued spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus has spawned a Greek alphabet of variants - a naming system used by the World Health Organization (WHO) to track concerning new mutations of the virus that causes COVID-19. Scientists remain focused on Delta, now the dominant variant around the world, but are tracking others to see what may one day take its place. The Delta variant first detected in India remains the most worrisome.

  • Suspected D.C. pipe bomber seen in newly released FBI video from January 5

    The person wanted for planting explosives near the Republican and Democratic national party headquarters on the eve of the January 6 Capitol riots is still at large.

  • Man had AR-15 style rifle, ballistic armor on his roof amid vandalism spree, TN cops say

    The suspect is a sergeant with the Nashville International Airport Police, officials say.

  • Capitol pipe bomb suspect may have operated from park; FBI appeals for help

    The 9-month search for the bomb suspect remains perhaps the most enduring mystery related to the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol siege.

  • Lawyer shot in head after his wife and son were murdered says he is quitting job and going into rehab

    Alex Murdaugh issues statement days after he was shot at twice

  • Sanders insists Dems' spending package remain at $3.5 trillion

    Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), chair of the Senate Budget Committee, on Wednesday insisted that the Democrats' budget proposal should remain at $3.5 trillion, dismissing calls from Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) for a lower number.Driving the news: Manchin has warned the White House and Congress leadership that he has concerns about the proposal and is willing to support as little as $1 trillion of it. His vote is crucial in the 50-50 Senate. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insigh

  • AP FACT CHECK: Biden overstates UAW support of electric cars

    President Joe Biden glossed over important details and oversimplified the facts in his boast about support from the United Auto Workers union for his effort to dramatically increase sales of electric vehicles by decade's end. In his remarks Wednesday, Biden failed to say that UAW did not endorse the EV targets he set in an executive order signed last month. The union's support is also dependent in part on robust government support for union-made cars in the form of tax credits in legislation pending in Congress — something that is far from guaranteed to happen.

  • 3 state troopers in Vermont resign after accusations they faked Covid vaccination cards

    Vermont State Police say the ex-troopers are under investigation by the FBI. State Police Col. Matthew Birmingham said the allegations were "reprehensible."

  • Biden moves to oust Trump military academy board appointees

    The Biden administration moved Wednesday to oust 18 allies of Donald Trump who were named to U.S. military academy boards in the final months of the Republican president's term in office. Cathy Russell, director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office, sent letters to 18 people named to the boards of visitors for the Air Force Academy, Military Academy and Naval Academy calling on them to resign by close of business on Wednesday or they would be terminated. Among those Biden sought to remove are some high-profile former Trump administration officials, including White House counselor Kellyanne Conway (Air Force Academy), press secretary Sean Spicer (Naval Academy), national security adviser H.R. McMaster (U.S. Military Academy) and Office of Management and Budget director Russell Vought (Naval Academy).

  • Suspected murder-suicide leaves 2 children, 2 adults dead in Ohio home

    Police are investigating a suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake.

  • Death row killer scheduled for execution, victim's son says 'It's your time to go'

    Death row killer scheduled for execution, victim's son says 'It's your time to go'

  • Viral video of student attack could lead to adult criminal charges at Howell High School

    Editor's note: Warning: this video contains graphic content. The viral video circulating on social media in Livingston County shows two teens attacking a third teen. The victim falls to the ground and continues to get punched and kicked and has his shoes taken.

  • Mother accused of shooting infant daughter, killing man who was holding baby

    An Alabama mother is in custody for capital murder and domestic violence. Lashana Henderson’s 2-month-old baby girl is in critical […] The post Mother accused of shooting infant daughter, killing man who was holding baby appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Jan. 6 Lawyer Resurfaces Weeks After Mystery Disappearance

    YouTube/Fox NewsJohn Pierce, the MAGA-sympathizing lawyer and anti-vaxxer representing scores of defendants charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, has finally reemerged in court after mysteriously disappearing from public view for weeks amid a purported bout of COVID.During a virtual hearing for one of his insurrectionist clients on Wednesday, Pierce told Judge Zia Faruqui that he was released from the hospital on Sunday and can “100 percent… no question” move forward with his heavy caseload.“I app

  • Trumper Pleads Guilty After His Mom Bragged About His Capitol Riot Antics On Facebook

    Russell James Peterson, who wore a "(F**k) your feelings" sweatshirt inside the U.S. Capitol building, "sat in Pelosi's chair," his mother posted.

  • Cops Charge Zip-Tie Guys Who Ambushed School Principal Over COVID Rules

    Instagram/Kelly WalkerAll three members of an Arizona trio who barged into an elementary school principal’s office with zip ties and threatened to place her under citizen’s arrest for following public health guidelines have instead been arrested themselves, the Tucson Police Department confirmed.“58-year-old Frank Tainatongo was cited and released for misdemeanor trespassing yesterday,” Tucson PD spokesman Sgt. Richard Gradillas told The Daily Beast. “He would be the third person cited and relea

  • ‘Horrified and Ashamed’: NXIVM Co-Founder Nancy Salzman Gets 3.5 Years in Prison

    AP Photo/Mary AltafferThe former president and co-founder of NXIVM—who has admitted to going to extreme lengths to protect the shadowy self-help group and its deranged sex-cult leader—has been sentenced to 42 months in prison.Nancy Salzman, 66, pleaded guilty in March 2019 to racketeering conspiracy for her role in the upstate New York group that manipulated thousands of members under the guise of personal growth through sacrifice. Prosecutors asked for a sentence on the “high end” of the recomm

  • Ex-prosecutor charged in Ahmaud Arbery case booked at jail

    The former prosecutor charged with misconduct for her handling of the Ahmaud Arbery case was booked at a Georgia jail on Wednesday and released. Former Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jackie Johnson turned herself in Wednesday morning at the Glynn County jail, county Undersheriff Ron Corbett said. Jail records show she was released on her own recognizance, meaning she did not have to pay a cash bond.

  • 2 adults, 2 children dead in suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake, police say

    4 dead in suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake, police say

  • Trump Fanatic Admits To Assaulting Capitol Cop While Wearing 'CNN FAKE NEWS' Hat

    Duke Wilson pleaded guilty to two felony charges as part of a plea agreement reached with federal prosecutors.