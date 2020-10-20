Trump supporter launches furious rant at Starbucks barista

The woman screamed ‘F*** black lives matter!’

This week a Trump supporter went viral for all the wrong reasons after video surfaced of her yelling anti-Black Lives Matter rhetoric at a Starbucks barista in Santee, California.

The clip – which was taken by a concerned customer – shows the agitated woman getting into a heated war of words with barista Alex Beckom, 19, after being politely asked her to wear the Trump 2020 mask under her chin, correctly over her face.

Image from viral video via social media

READ MORE: Kobe Bryant’s 2008 NBA Finals jersey part of new sports exhibit at national African American museum

Instead of leaving quietly, the woman then accused the coffee shop employee of discriminating against her for her political views as a supporter of the president.

“I’m not going to listen to anything you say to me when you talk to me like that and I know it’s because you’re discriminating against me because I’m a Trump supporter,” she responded.

Karen Says Fuck BLM!



A White woman disrespects a Black #Starbucks employee after she asks her to pull up her Trump mask.#Karen always playing the victim and says she was being “discriminated against for being a trump supporter”. pic.twitter.com/vzRKFvDyBR



— WOKEVIDEO (@wokevideo) October 20, 2020

READ MORE: New study reveals Black millennials, Gen-Zers believe in the American Dream

After it was repeated that she was only being asked to properly cover her face per COVID-19 guidelines, the women spat out, “F**k Black lives matter,” before asking for a straw and some sugar for her drink.

“And again next time you come in I’m going to need you to keep your mask on or else I can’t help you,” the barista repeated nonplussed.

Story continues

Mask request by Starbucks barista prompts customer tirade:

‘This is America…TRUMP 2020!' A teenage Black employee at Starbucks calmly handled a customer whose outburst against wearing a mask also included an obscenity against BlackLives Matter: @NBCNewshttps://t.co/K7GXBOOGK6 pic.twitter.com/eOoKR9tk0q

— Shomari Stone (@shomaristone) October 20, 2020

“No, no it’s not a law and I can show you the penal code and everything, it’s a hoax,” the woman insisted. She concluded by shouting as she left the store, “I don’t have to wear a mask, I’m not going to wear a mask. This is America and I don’t have to do what you say. Trump 2020!”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

The post Trump supporter launches furious rant at Starbucks barista appeared first on TheGrio.