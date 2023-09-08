Trump supporter from Oklahoma sentenced to prison for breaching Capitol during Jan. 6 riots

Anthony Alfred Griffith Sr. is shown in a red circle inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in this government photo admitted at his trial in March in federal court in Washington, D.C.

An electrical contractor from Fort Gibson has been ordered to spend six months in prison for going inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot.

Anthony Alfred Griffith Sr. had sought home confinement. Prosecutors had wanted him locked up for 13 months.

U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly chose his punishment last week in the misdemeanor case.

He is the seventh Oklahoman to be sentenced over the riot. Only one has received more time. His former apprentice, Jerry Ryals, was ordered to prison last year for nine months for civil disorder, a felony.

“We definitely have enough people to overthrow this (expletive). They don’t stand a (expletive) chance," Ryals said in a video before entering the Capitol.

In a photo that became evidence in his criminal case, Jerry Edward Ryals is seen inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6. 2021, riot.

Guilty verdict in only Jan. 6 trial for an Oklahoman so far

Griffith, 59, is the only Oklahoman so far to have a trial. He chose to have a judge, rather than a jury, decide whether he was guilty. He claimed he was following God's will and praying for the unborn at the Capitol, not protesting.

The judge rejected his defense and found him guilty in May of four misdemeanors "for his participation and actions at the insurrection."

"In general, Defendant maintained in his testimony that he thought it was lawful to enter and remain in the Capitol and its grounds until instructed otherwise. The Court does not find this testimony credible," the judge wrote in an explanation of her verdict.

The judge also wrote the video and photographic evidence clearly speak "to his intent to engage in political demonstrations in concert with the mob around him." She found Griffith can be seen at one point yelling at a police officer through a broken window to open the door.

Jerry Ryals, left, and Anthony Griffith Sr. are seen outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in this photo used as evidence at Griffith's trial.

Griffith was charged in February 2021. His trial was held in March in federal court in Washington, D.C. He was sentenced Sept. 1 via Zoom.

Griffith acknowledged at the trial that he was a supporter of Donald Trump. He said he heard the then-president speak at the "Stop the Steal" rally before going to the Capitol.

"Altogether, Griffith remained in the U.S. Capitol Building for approximately 45 minutes on January 6," prosecutors told the judge in a sentencing memo.

"He entered the building not once but twice. While members of Congress and their staff evacuated the building or hid in fear, while police officers tried to maintain control despite being overwhelmed, and as the Capitol was in a state of lockdown, Griffith roamed the hallways."

Prosecutors also said he never showed remorse and even testified at trial "I didn't know it was going to be this hard, but it was worth it."

Anthony Alfred Griffith Sr. was a 'normie' protestor, defense said

His defense attorneys told the judge in a sentencing memo that Griffith committed no violence, never bragged about being inside the Capitol and strongly believed there had been irregularities in the presidential election.

"He supported Trump and he felt that America was on a better path with Trump as president," they wrote.

Defense attorneys described him as a "normie" protester.

"The 'normies' were used as unwitting pawns in the plans of the Proud Boys and others that day," they wrote.

"The plan depended on creating chaos and whipping up the 'normies' into a patriotic frenzy. The Proud Boys intended to use the large crowd to distract and overwhelm as they went to the work of breaking into the Capitol.

"How could Mr. Griffith, or any 'normie' that day have known what was to happen? He came to the Capitol with no intent to do anything but add his voice in support for President Trump and to pray for the lives of the unborn as was his passion and a mission he felt called to do."

More than 1,100 people have been charged so far with federal crimes related to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol breach. Ten have been from Oklahoma.

The riot delayed the formal counting of the Electoral College votes that had Joe Biden winning the presidential election.

Ryals, 29, was released from prison in July.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Seventh Oklahoman sentenced for breaching Captiol in Jan. 6 riots