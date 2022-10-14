Trump Supporter Pleads Guilty To Setting His Home On Fire And Blaming BLM

A man who committed arson on his own home, and falsely claimed that he was a target of a hate crime because he was a Trump supporter, pleaded guilty earlier this week, as reported by the Department of Justice.

Denis Vladimirovich Molla, better known as Dennis Molla, was charged with a count of wire fraud for collecting $17,000 in GoFundMe donations and insurance money after he started a fire on his own property.

Molla has not yet been sentenced but according to the Department of Justice, he can spend anywhere from three and a half to almost four and a half years in federal prison.

In September 2020, Molla told Law and Crime that he “heard just a big, loud boom, or a bang,” at his home and was concerned for his wife and kids.

He shared that he believed he was attacked because he had “Trump 2020” flags on his trunk in support of Donald Trump. Luckily, the damage to his house was minor and he was able to save the puppies he sheltered in his garage.

On the outside of his garage, the words “Biden 2020” and “BLM” were spraypainted along an anarchy symbol.

At the time of the incident, he said he was “shocked” this happened and believed it was unfair that his personal beliefs were the cause of the malicious act.

“This kind of stuff should not happen, especially over beliefs of some sort,” Molla said emotionally.

According to prosecutors, he claimed that he noticed three men, not from the neighborhood, were nearby when he heard the loud noise at his home.

“In reality, as the defendant well knew, the defendant started his own property on fire, the defendant spray painted the graffiti on his own property, and there were no unknown males near his home,” authorities wrote in the plea agreement, reported Law and Crime.

Police shared that Molla was the one who set his camper on fire and submitted several insurance claims to cover the damage done to his cars, home, camper, and garage. When some of his claims were dismissed, Molla allegedly felt cheated by the insurance company.

Story continues

Molla reported $300,000 in losses but only received $61,000 when it was all said and done. Upset that he wasn’t getting reimbursed for his losses, he sent an email to his insurance company with the subject line “Dennis Molla Arson Hate Crime September 23,” according to a document obtained by police.

The plea agreement written by prosecutors said, “the defendant also threatened to report Victim Insurance Company A to the Department of Commerce and the Attorney General.”

In addition, police stated that the MAGA fan let his supporters create two GoFundMe accounts where he left comments thanking his believers.

“The defendant withdrew thousands of dollars donated to the two GoFundMe accounts and deposited the donated money into his personal Wells Fargo bank account,” the plea agreement read.

Molla is now awaiting his sentencing but says he’s sorry for his poor decision.