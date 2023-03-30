Trump supporter protesting Manhattan DA probe charged with menacing, harassment

NEW YORK — A Trump-supporter who allegedly brandished a knife at passersby with children while she protested the Manhattan district attorney’s probe of the former president was charged and released without bail late Wednesday night in Manhattan Criminal Court.

“The defendant menaced the complainant with a knife, she felt threatened and the complainant is still in fear of the defendant,” said Assistant District Attorney Alexander Oltarsh.

Aurora Rucker, 39, was charged with menacing, criminal possession of a weapon and three counts of harassment for pulling a six-inch bladeon a family with two children Tuesday. The group bumped into Rucker while she stood outside the courthouse with a sign that read “I support Trump, do you?” according to eye-witnesses.

Rucker, who pleaded not guilty to the charges, does not have a prior criminal record. She is due back in court on May 17.

Rucker told officers she brandished the blade in “self defense,” according to Oltarsh. While she holds an Alaska driver's license it was unclear whether she lived in Colorado or Texas, Oltarsh told the judge. She was released under a court-mandated supervision program to ensure she does not flee the state.

The altercation came after Trump called on his supporters to protest the probe and predicted“potential death & destruction” if he is indicted for his alleged role in a 2016 hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.



Wearing a white thermal long-sleeve undershirt, blue jeans, and blue sneakers, Rucker stood expressionless in court Wednesday night. She refused to speak with reporters after the arraignment.

Judge Michael Gaffey issued an order of protection for the family.

The foursome bumped into the Trump supporter while crossing the intersection of Hogan Place and Centre Street just after 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, three bystanders told POLITICO. Rucker began arguing with the couple before she pulled out the knife and waved it at the family, according to the bystanders.

Story continues

Court officers, who were stationed outside the building, rushed over, pulled out their guns and ordered the woman to drop the knife, the bystanders said. She was arrested without incident.

Despite calls from the former president to protest a potential indictment, so far, significant support for Trump has failed to materialize. Rucker was the only protester present outside the courthouse Tuesday.

The grand jury hearing evidence in the case is not expected to meet over the next month largely due to a previously scheduled hiatus.